ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Will eventual expectations spoil fun of Seahawks’ surprising success?

Two types of sports seasons reach deep into the fan base’s collective souls more than any other — and we’ve experienced them both in Seattle this year. The first is the years-in-the-waiting breakthrough, when an agonizingly long dry spell is finally broken. The Mariners, of course, authored a master class of the genre in 2022, when they shattered a 21-year postseason drought. By the end, when the Mariners hosted their first playoff game since 1995 (it turned out, after 18 excruciating innings, to be their only playoff game this year), there was a fever pitch of emotional involvement in the team.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks waive former Husky CB Sidney Jones IV

Former University of Washington standout Sidney Jones IV, who entered training camp as a starter for the Seahawks at left cornerback, was waived by the team on Tuesday. The move came minutes after the NFL trade deadline passed. The Seahawks tried to trade Jones but found no takers with other teams realizing the Seahawks were likely to waive him if they could not find a team to trade for him.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Morning Briefing: Nov. 2, 2022

RENTON — The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Sidney Jones on Tuesday shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed. Jones started 11 games last season and played well in those opportunities for the Seahawks. He was expected to be a starter this year, but injuries opened opportunities for others during training camp and rookie Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson established themselves as the starters for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks proved they are for real vs. Giants. Now, let’s see how far they can go

SEATTLE — “It’s happening,” Pete Carroll said at one point in his ebullient postgame news conference on Sunday. Indeed, it is. And what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks — which is simply the best story in the NFL this season — is making the subtle transition from wonderment over their unfolding emergence, to questions about how long it’s going to last, to a growing realization that it’s not an illusion or a house of cards.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy