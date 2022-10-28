ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

963thebuzzer.com

Felony charge for Cortlandville assault suspect

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A 2nd suspect in a Cortlandville assault is arrested and charged. Deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office picked up 29-year-old Alejandro Maldonado, of Syracuse, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say Maldonado unlawfully entered a residence on Route 11 with another man on July 25th and assaulted the person living there. Maldonado is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor assault and conspiracy. He’s due in Cortlandville Town Court on November 8th at 11:30 a.m.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: October 24 to 30

During the week of Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, the Owego Police Department had 125 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 24 traffic tickets. Shawn H. Marshall of Newark Valley was arrested for a bench warrant issued by Owego Police. He was turned over...
OWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Ithaca man arrested, victim identified, in downtown stabbing

Police have identified the victim in last week’s stabbing as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca, and say Ithaca resident Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, has been arrested in connection with the case. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, arraigned by Judge Seth Peacock, and remanded to Tompkins...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Update: 5-year-old killed in Syracuse house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police now confirm a 5-year-old boy was the victim in last week’s deadly house fire on Douglas Street. Syracuse Police confirm the boy’s name is Elite Simmons. Around 3:30 p.m. on October 27, fire crews were called to the 300 block of...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca PBA: We need more cops to do job properly

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association is blaming the recent murder of an Ithaca man that happened just outside of the Commons Friday on what they are calling a critical staffing shortage. The P.B.A. says they cannot do enough to stop violent crime in the city with just 23 police officers.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
CORNING, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Christopher Reynolds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’10”, weighs 220 pounds, and has 19 prior local arrests, police say. He has three active warrants in relation to domestic-related assaults. Those include when he hit a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Blotter

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of inmates for various incidents inside the correctional facility. According to the sheriff's office, Vance Ferro of Binghamton struck another inmate in the face and head with punches and knee strikes. The victim sustained a head injury. Ferro was charged with Assault...
BROOME COUNTY, NY

