Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Related
Update: Felony complaint provides few further details of Friday homicide
Update (Nov. 1): The felony complaint in Friday’s killing in downtown Ithaca shows that alleged killer Jeremiah Jordan admitted to stabbing victim Michael Monroe that night, but does not provide many further details of the crime. Circumstances of the incident remain unclear, though. Jordan is expected to have a...
963thebuzzer.com
Felony charge for Cortlandville assault suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A 2nd suspect in a Cortlandville assault is arrested and charged. Deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office picked up 29-year-old Alejandro Maldonado, of Syracuse, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say Maldonado unlawfully entered a residence on Route 11 with another man on July 25th and assaulted the person living there. Maldonado is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor assault and conspiracy. He’s due in Cortlandville Town Court on November 8th at 11:30 a.m.
Two charged in Cortland County burglary and assault
On July 25th, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported assault at a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: October 24 to 30
During the week of Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, the Owego Police Department had 125 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 24 traffic tickets. Shawn H. Marshall of Newark Valley was arrested for a bench warrant issued by Owego Police. He was turned over...
Man admits to discharging gun at hotel on Upper Front St.
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man admitted to discharging an unlicensed handgun while in a room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was […]
14850.com
Ithaca man arrested, victim identified, in downtown stabbing
Police have identified the victim in last week’s stabbing as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca, and say Ithaca resident Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, has been arrested in connection with the case. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, arraigned by Judge Seth Peacock, and remanded to Tompkins...
localsyr.com
Update: 5-year-old killed in Syracuse house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police now confirm a 5-year-old boy was the victim in last week’s deadly house fire on Douglas Street. Syracuse Police confirm the boy’s name is Elite Simmons. Around 3:30 p.m. on October 27, fire crews were called to the 300 block of...
Fentanyl may have contributed to Town of Union crash
Fentanyl may have contributed to a crash that occurred in the Town of Union on Friday, October 28th.
Arrest made in Ithaca murder and victim identified
The Ithaca Police Department announced that they had made an arrest in the murder of an Ithaca man from early Friday morning.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca PBA: We need more cops to do job properly
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association is blaming the recent murder of an Ithaca man that happened just outside of the Commons Friday on what they are calling a critical staffing shortage. The P.B.A. says they cannot do enough to stop violent crime in the city with just 23 police officers.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
Trial Scheduled for Windsor Man Wounded in 2021 by Broome Deputy
According to Broome County Court documents, the trial was scheduled to start October 31 for a Windsor man who was wounded by a Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy after firing a gun at a vehicle that turned around in his driveway over a year ago. News accounts following the incident...
On the Lookout: Christopher Reynolds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’10”, weighs 220 pounds, and has 19 prior local arrests, police say. He has three active warrants in relation to domestic-related assaults. Those include when he hit a […]
Convicted Southern Tier Dog Killer Caught Bringing Drugs to Jail
A convicted animal abuser and dog killer in Broome and Tioga Counties is back in the news. The Broome County District Attorney says an inmate at the Broome County Jail with a long criminal history in the region is to get additional prison time after admitting to bringing methamphetamine into the county jail.
Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was traveling north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
Man charged with fatally stabbing man in downtown Ithaca, police say
Ithaca, N.Y. — An Ithaca man was arrested Saturday and accused of murdering a man in downtown Ithaca, police said. Jeremiah L. Jordan is charged with fatally stabbing Michael Monroe, 38, of Ithaca, early Friday morning, Lt. Ted Schwartz said in a news release Sunday. Jordan, 39, was arraigned...
Truck driver who crashed into Parkway bridge was following GPS directions, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — A driver of a tractor-trailer that slammed into a bridge on the Onondaga Lake Parkway Monday was using GPS, but ignored warning signs for the low bridge, deputies said. Omar M. Clarke, 37, of Stratford, CT, was driving east toward Syracuse when he failed to yield...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Blotter
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of inmates for various incidents inside the correctional facility. According to the sheriff's office, Vance Ferro of Binghamton struck another inmate in the face and head with punches and knee strikes. The victim sustained a head injury. Ferro was charged with Assault...
Comments / 0