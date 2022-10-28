Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke lands next lead movie role
Emilia Clarke has landed her next lead movie role in An Ideal Wife. The Game of Thrones actress is set to play Irish author, Constance Lloyd, who was married to fellow wordsmith Oscar Wilde, in what appears to be a biopic about her life, Variety reports. Details of the project...
digitalspy.com
Black Panther star lands next movie role in A Quiet Place prequel
Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o has landed a role in another big movie franchise. Deadline reports that the actress, who reprises her role as Nakia in the soon-to-be-released Wakanda Forever, is in final negotiations to star in Paramount’s A Quiet Place spinoff Day One. The prequel, which will be...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead's Khary Payton is "not satisfied at all" with Ezekiel's final story
The Walking Dead star Khary Payton has admitted he is not satisfied with his character Ezekiel's final story on the show. While it's not been confirmed how the arc will wrap for the character, who has been a mainstay since season 7, the star suggested that he would have loved to explore aspects more deeply before the series comes to an end.
wegotthiscovered.com
Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated
If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
Popculture
Morgan Freeman Heads to TV for Spinoff of One of His Movies
Morgan Freeman is heading to TV for a spinoff series of one of his past action movies. Deadline reports that Lucy, a 2014 sci-fi action film starring Freeman and Scarlett Johansson, is getting a spinoff series. Freeman is in negotiations to return as Professor Samuel Norman but other details are being kept under wraps.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
wegotthiscovered.com
An A-list actioner everyone completely forgot was a comic book movie gets double-crossed on streaming
Ever since the superhero genre exploded in popularity, fans have been crossing their fingers in hope and anticipation that living legend Denzel Washington will take the plunge and sign on for a comic book blockbuster. However, given that 2 Guns came and went without living long in the memory back in 2013, it’s easy to forget that he already has.
ComicBook
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
The Beatles Joked About One American Phrase In Their Song “Lovely Rita”
Paul McCartney once opened up about how one of The Beatles’ songs was inspired by an American phrase they found funny. Being British, the members of The Beatles didn’t often understand American phrases and would joke about them all the time while traveling in the United States. In...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: Aegon’s Dream Is Rhaenyra’s Secret Weapon
'House of the Dragon' began with King Viserys introducing Rhaenyra to The Song of Ice and Fire and Season 2 is going to determine how she uses that knowledge.
HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Pivot Probably Spells Doom For An Anticipated DC Movie
What’s good news for HBO Max’s Green Lantern series is likely bad news for an anticipated DC movie.
digitalspy.com
What Cult and Sci-fi shows did you like from 2022
What Cult and Sci-fi shows did you like from 2022 and what older ones did you see in 2022?. The Time Traveler's Wife (2022) The Lazarus Project (2022– ) Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies (2022– ) Dinosaurs - The Final Day with David Attenborough (2022 TV Movie) The Unexplained...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story on Disney+
Does anyone watch American Horror Story? I am currently on the second season on Disney+, I am on the final episode of: Asylum. I am loving this second season, it’s better then the first series. I got 8 more seasons to watch - and the best bit, it’s been renewed for more seasons. It’s well good this horror series - does anyone know when it will return on Disney+ for season 11?.
netflixjunkie.com
Can Jason Bateman Match the Legacy of the Great James Gandolfini As He Competes for His 3rd SAG Award
Jason Bateman is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. Bateman’s role as Marty Byrde in the Netflix original drama was a role played to perfection. The actor completely nailed his part in the drama series. And undoubtedly, his performance did not go unrewarded as the actor won two Screen Actors Guild awards so far and is now competing for his third title. But will he be able to match the legacy of legendary actor James Gandolfini who won three SAG awards for Best Drama Actor?
digitalspy.com
First look at new Evil Dead movie arrives ahead of 2023 release
A first-look image has been released of Evil Dead Rise, the next instalment in the Evil Dead franchise. As a Halloween treat, director Lee Cronin shared a chilling still of a haunting woman dripping with blood, to give horror fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the next movie.
digitalspy.com
Daisy in Coronation Street is fast becoming such a fantastic character in the show right now
Oh my lord. She has now one of my favourite characters in the show. She can do serious storylines and also comedic ones when it is funny and she has great chemistry with Jenny and i love her with Daniel. I have to say that when she first arrived i really thiught she was going to those women who schemed and become a right little minx especially when she broke up Alya and Ryan. But i think the producers saw that she is such a good character because of the way she is played by a talented actress and now i hope she stays in the show for a long time.
Popculture
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Polygon
Netflix is grabbing one of the streaming era’s best comedies
Great news for everyone who has watched Girls5Eva or who needs to watch Girls5Eva: Girls5Eva is coming back for season 3. And with the new season moving over to Netflix it’ll be easier to keep up with than ever. The series was previously on Peacock exclusively, which was a...
Comments / 0