digitalspy.com

Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series

Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke lands next lead movie role

Emilia Clarke has landed her next lead movie role in An Ideal Wife. The Game of Thrones actress is set to play Irish author, Constance Lloyd, who was married to fellow wordsmith Oscar Wilde, in what appears to be a biopic about her life, Variety reports. Details of the project...
digitalspy.com

Black Panther star lands next movie role in A Quiet Place prequel

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o has landed a role in another big movie franchise. Deadline reports that the actress, who reprises her role as Nakia in the soon-to-be-released Wakanda Forever, is in final negotiations to star in Paramount’s A Quiet Place spinoff Day One. The prequel, which will be...
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead's Khary Payton is "not satisfied at all" with Ezekiel's final story

The Walking Dead star Khary Payton has admitted he is not satisfied with his character Ezekiel's final story on the show. While it's not been confirmed how the arc will wrap for the character, who has been a mainstay since season 7, the star suggested that he would have loved to explore aspects more deeply before the series comes to an end.
wegotthiscovered.com

Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated

If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
Popculture

Morgan Freeman Heads to TV for Spinoff of One of His Movies

Morgan Freeman is heading to TV for a spinoff series of one of his past action movies. Deadline reports that Lucy, a 2014 sci-fi action film starring Freeman and Scarlett Johansson, is getting a spinoff series. Freeman is in negotiations to return as Professor Samuel Norman but other details are being kept under wraps.
CNET

The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
ComicBook

Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
digitalspy.com

What Cult and Sci-fi shows did you like from 2022

What Cult and Sci-fi shows did you like from 2022 and what older ones did you see in 2022?. The Time Traveler's Wife (2022) The Lazarus Project (2022– ) Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies (2022– ) Dinosaurs - The Final Day with David Attenborough (2022 TV Movie) The Unexplained...
digitalspy.com

American Horror Story on Disney+

Does anyone watch American Horror Story? I am currently on the second season on Disney+, I am on the final episode of: Asylum. I am loving this second season, it’s better then the first series. I got 8 more seasons to watch - and the best bit, it’s been renewed for more seasons. It’s well good this horror series - does anyone know when it will return on Disney+ for season 11?.
netflixjunkie.com

Can Jason Bateman Match the Legacy of the Great James Gandolfini As He Competes for His 3rd SAG Award

Jason Bateman is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. Bateman’s role as Marty Byrde in the Netflix original drama was a role played to perfection. The actor completely nailed his part in the drama series. And undoubtedly, his performance did not go unrewarded as the actor won two Screen Actors Guild awards so far and is now competing for his third title. But will he be able to match the legacy of legendary actor James Gandolfini who won three SAG awards for Best Drama Actor?
digitalspy.com

First look at new Evil Dead movie arrives ahead of 2023 release

A first-look image has been released of Evil Dead Rise, the next instalment in the Evil Dead franchise. As a Halloween treat, director Lee Cronin shared a chilling still of a haunting woman dripping with blood, to give horror fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the next movie.
digitalspy.com

Daisy in Coronation Street is fast becoming such a fantastic character in the show right now

Oh my lord. She has now one of my favourite characters in the show. She can do serious storylines and also comedic ones when it is funny and she has great chemistry with Jenny and i love her with Daniel. I have to say that when she first arrived i really thiught she was going to those women who schemed and become a right little minx especially when she broke up Alya and Ryan. But i think the producers saw that she is such a good character because of the way she is played by a talented actress and now i hope she stays in the show for a long time.
Popculture

HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
Deadline

‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo

We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Polygon

Netflix is grabbing one of the streaming era’s best comedies

Great news for everyone who has watched Girls5Eva or who needs to watch Girls5Eva: Girls5Eva is coming back for season 3. And with the new season moving over to Netflix it’ll be easier to keep up with than ever. The series was previously on Peacock exclusively, which was a...

