Danville man convicted in 2019 murder trial
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man has been found guilty of two crimes in the 2019 murder of a Vermilion County man. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Denzel Aldridge, 24, was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. These crimes are punishable by up […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve bike theft string
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a string of bicycle thefts on the University of Illinois campus. University Police officials reported earlier this month that bike thefts, while common every year, are up this year in particular. This is the result of a rise in […]
WAND TV
Man who set fire to Paris Save-A-Lot sentenced to prison
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A man who started a fire at a Paris grocery store has been sentenced to prison. Court records indicated Conan McArthur, 30, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for starting a fire at Save A Lot (302 W. Jasper St.) overnight on July 19, 2021.
foxillinois.com
2 arrested,1 at large after armed robbery
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana Police are still searching for a third suspect after an armed robbery Friday night. Just before 11 p.m., the victim flagged down Urbana Police Officers. The victim claimed they were lured to a location in the Aspen Court Apartment Compex after agreeing to buy...
newschannel20.com
Man charged with molesting unconscious patient in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Wisconsin man is facing charges after Urbana police say he molested a patient at Carle Foundation Hospital. Patrick L. Hell, 32, was charged on Friday with criminal sexual abuse. Hell is reportedly a traveling respiratory therapist who inappropriately touches a female patient who was...
17-year-old shot in Champaign; police investigating
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On October 29, 2022 at 7:48 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Washington Street for report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, officer located a 17-year-old teenager from Champaign with a gunshot wound to the back. Police officers immediately rendered medical aid with assistance from […]
WAND TV
Teenager shot in the back in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
foxillinois.com
Teen shot while out walking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A teenager is injured and police are searching for the person responsible after a shooting Saturday night. Champaign Police were called around 7:48 p.m. to the 500 block of west Washington Street for a report of a shooting with injuries. A 17-year-old boy was found...
WTHI
Serious crash leads to drunk driving charges
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women were hospitalized after a Friday night crash. The Terre Haute Police Department says this happened at South 13th and Lockport streets in Terre Haute just before 10 p.m. Friday. Fire personnel had to extract one of the drivers from her vehicle. She was...
foxillinois.com
3 men dead in Champaign County crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Three men are dead after a single-car crash in Champaign County Saturday evening. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says the car left the road and hit a building and a tree near the 2000 block of Homer Lake Road North. Three people inside the car...
WAND TV
Woman injured in Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Danville Thursday night. Police were called to the 100 block of S. State St. just before 8 p.m. They found a 25-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and back. The woman said she was parked...
Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates. It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county. Mike Williams, the […]
Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
Man charged with arson after car burns in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is charged with arson after University of Illinois Police said he lit a car on fire last week in Campustown. Devonte Moore is charged with a single count of arson. UIPD officials said Moore was identified as the person who witnesses saw last Thursday lighting a pool of […]
3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer
HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
Champaign friends bake cake for Urbana first responders
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Champaign friends sent a cake to Urbana first responders on Friday. They spent three days backing and decorating this Halloween-themed cake. It made the perfect timing for First Responders Day on October 28.
‘I should have died;’ Danville veteran still recovering from war
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jason Wills was wounded in Iraq nearly 20 years ago, but he still deals with the effects of that event today. Wills enlisted in the U.S. Army to try something new. He thought it would be fine because, at the time, the U.S. was at peace. But two months into boot […]
