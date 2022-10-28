ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Danville man convicted in 2019 murder trial

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man has been found guilty of two crimes in the 2019 murder of a Vermilion County man. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Denzel Aldridge, 24, was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. These crimes are punishable by up […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve bike theft string

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a string of bicycle thefts on the University of Illinois campus. University Police officials reported earlier this month that bike thefts, while common every year, are up this year in particular. This is the result of a rise in […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man who set fire to Paris Save-A-Lot sentenced to prison

PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A man who started a fire at a Paris grocery store has been sentenced to prison. Court records indicated Conan McArthur, 30, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for starting a fire at Save A Lot (302 W. Jasper St.) overnight on July 19, 2021.
PARIS, IL
foxillinois.com

2 arrested,1 at large after armed robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana Police are still searching for a third suspect after an armed robbery Friday night. Just before 11 p.m., the victim flagged down Urbana Police Officers. The victim claimed they were lured to a location in the Aspen Court Apartment Compex after agreeing to buy...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Man charged with molesting unconscious patient in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Wisconsin man is facing charges after Urbana police say he molested a patient at Carle Foundation Hospital. Patrick L. Hell, 32, was charged on Friday with criminal sexual abuse. Hell is reportedly a traveling respiratory therapist who inappropriately touches a female patient who was...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

17-year-old shot in Champaign; police investigating

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On October 29, 2022 at 7:48 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Washington Street for report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, officer located a 17-year-old teenager from Champaign with a gunshot wound to the back. Police officers immediately rendered medical aid with assistance from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Teenager shot in the back in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Teen shot while out walking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A teenager is injured and police are searching for the person responsible after a shooting Saturday night. Champaign Police were called around 7:48 p.m. to the 500 block of west Washington Street for a report of a shooting with injuries. A 17-year-old boy was found...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Serious crash leads to drunk driving charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women were hospitalized after a Friday night crash. The Terre Haute Police Department says this happened at South 13th and Lockport streets in Terre Haute just before 10 p.m. Friday. Fire personnel had to extract one of the drivers from her vehicle. She was...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
foxillinois.com

3 men dead in Champaign County crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Three men are dead after a single-car crash in Champaign County Saturday evening. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says the car left the road and hit a building and a tree near the 2000 block of Homer Lake Road North. Three people inside the car...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Woman injured in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Danville Thursday night. Police were called to the 100 block of S. State St. just before 8 p.m. They found a 25-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and back. The woman said she was parked...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates.  It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county.  Mike Williams, the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Man charged with arson after car burns in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is charged with arson after University of Illinois Police said he lit a car on fire last week in Campustown. Devonte Moore is charged with a single count of arson. UIPD officials said Moore was identified as the person who witnesses saw last Thursday lighting a pool of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
HOMER, IL
WCIA

Police respond to Champaign crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy