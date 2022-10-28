Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bgfalconmedia.com
Falcon Hockey Escapes Minnesota State With CCHA Point After Being Swept
BGSU Hockey traveled to Minnesota State to take on the eighth ranked Mavericks, and while the Falcons would get swept, they would come away with a CCHA point. Both the Mavericks' and Falcons' defenses came to play in the first period of game one. With three minutes left in the...
Le-Win opens playoffs with easy win over Chicago Richards
LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Lena-Winslow Panthers rolled through the regular season going 9-0. They continued that into the playoffs Saturday by crushing Chicago Richards 48-6 in 1A action. Nick Inden returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The Panthers went on to put up 34 points on the board in the first quarter. By the […]
Number one ranked Sycamore races past Westinghouse in first round
PERU, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In class 5A Saturday night, number one ranked Sycamore hosted Chicago Westinghouse. The Spartans dominated start to finish, they led 47-7 at the half. The game would finish 54-13 in Sycamore’s favor. For highlights watch the media player above.
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Rochelle to face Johnsburg in second round of IHSA Class 4A Playoffs
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team received the No. 7 seed in the IHSA Class 4A Playoffs. Rochelle (8-2, 4-1 Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Blue) will face the No. 15 seed Johnsburg (6-4, 2-3 Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Blue) in the second round. The game will be played on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Johnsburg High School.
Forreston takes round one of playoffs over Peru St. Bede
PERU, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Forreston Cardinals traveled to Peru St. Bede Saturday afternoon for a first-round playoff game in class 1A. Forreston had a 24-0 lead at the half, and would keep it, winning 46-22. For highlights watch the media player above.
Rochelle rallies in overtime thriller over Dixon in first round of playoffs
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two old conference rivals staged quit a battle in the first round of the IHSA playoffs Friday night in the Hub City. The Hubs defeated the Dixon Dukes 42-36 in overtime in a 4A game. Grant Gensler scored the game winning touchdown on a ten-yard run in overtime. Garrett Gensler rushed […]
Guilford’s run comes to an end, drop first round game to Batavia
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford’s first playoff experience in since 2013 is one the Vikings would rather forget. They were dominated on their home field by Batavia Friday night in a first round playoff matchup 42-0. The Vikings turned the ball over on their first two possessions on an interception and a fumble that Batavia […]
Byron dominates Lisle, moves on to second round
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers opened up playoff football Friday night at home against the Lions of Lisle Senior in class 3A. Byron picked up right where they left off last postseason, winning easily 52-7. For highlights watch the media player above.
Belvidere North drops close one to Grayslake Central in round one
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North had a home game Friday night in class 6A against Grayslake Central. This was a first-round rematch from last year. Grayslake Central would tally another win over the Blue Thunder, 28-27. Belvidere North was dominant from the start scoring 21 unanswered to take a 21-0 lead into the half. […]
Rockford area high school football playoff scores, round 1
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–All the scores for the weekend from the first round of the IHSA playoffs are now in for our Rockford area teams. Here is list of how everyone did. 7ABatavia 42 Guilford 0Normal Community 44 Hononegah 13Moline 21 DeKalb 13 6AGrayslake Central 28 Belvidere North 27Harlem 35 Chicago Amundsen 21 5ABoylan 31 Hillcrest […]
Pekin Vs. Plainfield Central high school football
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch the Oct. 28, 2022, Pekin Vs. Plainfield Central high school football game, presented by Clutch Sports Media.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Flagg Creek Golf Course scores with record profit-sharing
Moments before teeing off with three friends, Maria Garino, of Willowbrook, said she wasn’t surprised Flagg Creek Golf Course posted its best year ever in terms of revenue. “They have the best employees around. They have no ego. They come here, they do the job they’re asked to do and are perfectly happy to do it,” Garino said before teeing off on Oct. 14.
WIFR
Sunshine for Saturday, but rain is headed toward Rockford which could bring cooler temps
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Great short sleeve and jeans kind of weather today, but rain is slowly making it’s way over to the Rockford region. How long will this rain last?. Normal high for today is 57 degrees, but we experienced temperatures as high as 66 degrees. Which makes for a beautiful and enjoyable Saturday. Dew points are sitting at a cool 42 degrees. A bit dryer outside but still comfortable enough to enjoy some early trick-or-treating or whatever you have planned.
Illinois Lottery: $1M Powerball winning numbers ticket sold in Sycamore
A $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was sold in Sycamore, the Illinois Lottery said.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing
CHICAGO - Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 46 — and the Powerball was 24.
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Pizza winner is announced for Spirit Day
You’ve all voted, and we’ve finally found the Stateline’s Best Pizza winner. Our winner is…Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside! Gino and Joe Galluzzo are with us to celebrate their win with some pizza and Blood red sangrias. You can check out the recipe for this spooky cocktail on our Facebook page and make sure to check out Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside!
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
WIFR
Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adult male is shot with life threatening injuries at Auburn Manor at the intersection of Auburn St. and N Johnston Ave, in Rockford, according to Rockford police. Police are advising residents to avoid the area at this time as they investigate. More details to come.
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network
Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.
WIFR
21-year-old adult male shot at Auburn Manor in Rockford is pronounced dead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old adult male is pronounced dead after he was shot at Auburn Manor apartments in Rockford Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police. The male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead late Saturday night. It is unclear what his name is and where he was shot.
Comments / 0