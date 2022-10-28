ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Rochelle News-Leader

Football: Rochelle to face Johnsburg in second round of IHSA Class 4A Playoffs

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team received the No. 7 seed in the IHSA Class 4A Playoffs. Rochelle (8-2, 4-1 Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Blue) will face the No. 15 seed Johnsburg (6-4, 2-3 Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Blue) in the second round. The game will be played on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Johnsburg High School.
ROCHELLE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Flagg Creek Golf Course scores with record profit-sharing

Moments before teeing off with three friends, Maria Garino, of Willowbrook, said she wasn’t surprised Flagg Creek Golf Course posted its best year ever in terms of revenue. “They have the best employees around. They have no ego. They come here, they do the job they’re asked to do and are perfectly happy to do it,” Garino said before teeing off on Oct. 14.
COUNTRYSIDE, IL
WIFR

Sunshine for Saturday, but rain is headed toward Rockford which could bring cooler temps

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Great short sleeve and jeans kind of weather today, but rain is slowly making it’s way over to the Rockford region. How long will this rain last?. Normal high for today is 57 degrees, but we experienced temperatures as high as 66 degrees. Which makes for a beautiful and enjoyable Saturday. Dew points are sitting at a cool 42 degrees. A bit dryer outside but still comfortable enough to enjoy some early trick-or-treating or whatever you have planned.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing

CHICAGO - Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 46 — and the Powerball was 24.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pizza winner is announced for Spirit Day

You’ve all voted, and we’ve finally found the Stateline’s Best Pizza winner. Our winner is…Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside! Gino and Joe Galluzzo are with us to celebrate their win with some pizza and Blood red sangrias. You can check out the recipe for this spooky cocktail on our Facebook page and make sure to check out Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside!
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adult male is shot with life threatening injuries at Auburn Manor at the intersection of Auburn St. and N Johnston Ave, in Rockford, according to Rockford police. Police are advising residents to avoid the area at this time as they investigate. More details to come.
ROCKFORD, IL

