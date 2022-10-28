Pre-market futures are up again, after shedding some excess to start the week after big gains Friday. The Dow is +250 points currently, the S&P 500 is +43 and the Nasdaq is +155. We’re seeing a pretty clear pull to the upside, which is curious coming as it is at the commencement of a new Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. This meeting is sure to bring us another 75 basis-point (bps) rate hike tomorrow afternoon, once the meeting concludes.

14 HOURS AGO