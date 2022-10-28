Read full article on original website
Do You Drive One of the 5 Most Common Vehicles in the Lone Star State?
Well, I don't have to tell you that they're everywhere you look. Vehicles of all sorts. Cars, SUVs, trucks, the choices are numerous, and they're as unique as the people who drive them. In a variety of colors, shapes and sizes, it's safe to say there are plenty of vehicular options out there.
This Years Hot Dry Weather Has Affected the Deer Hunting in Texas
Being that this year has been an unusually long, hotter, and drier year as compared to previous years. Although I'm not a "wildlife biologist" I do know that it puts a real strain on the survivability of our wildlife mainly our West Texas deer populations. That goes for the carnivores that prey on deer.
A City in Texas Just Had a Million Dollar Powerball Jackpot Winner
The Powerball lottery is up to over One Billion dollars this week. At the same time, I'm just like everyone else wanting to win a billion dollars. I got to wondering how many people in Texas have ever won an enormous Powerball jackpot. The answer did not surprise me, however,...
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?
It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
The Prices for Our Thanksgiving Turkeys Might be Twice as High This Year
There are several reasons this Thanksgiving holiday may cost us more than in years past. First off the fuel prices are still up by around $4 a gallon for diesel being that all the transport trucks run on it. The other main concern is that around April the Associated Press (AP) was reporting that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million birds, mostly egg-laying chickens but also including 1.8 million turkeys that were hit with bird flu.
When Does Daylight Saving Time End and We Fall Back An Hour in Texas?
Many times, Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time confuse people as many of us forget when we go forward an hour and when we go back an hour. I know I do. But, if you just remember the old saying "spring forward, fall back", that will help. Daylight Saving Time begins in the Spring and ends in the Fall.
Texas Really is Leading the Country For the Most Jobs Added
While Texas Governor Greg Abbott was seen recently celebrating the latest September jobs surge numbers for Texas, following the latest release from our Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The latest numbers show that Texas is again way out in front of the nation in jobs added over the last 12 months.
My Friend Found Something Disturbing Inside A Texas Watermelon
Texas watermelons are delicious and amazing (and some are still even in season!). Watermelons, in addition to being a sweet treat, are relatively low in calories (47 calories per cup) and are packed with Vitamin C. Watermelons are wonderful and I am a big fan. I have a friend who...
Texas Schools Sending DNA Kits Home To Parents
Schools across Texas are sending DNA kits home with students to give to their parents. Some school districts have reportedly started sending these kits home for parents to either use, or not use. The program is nothing new, as law enforcement for years have advocated that parents keep fingerprints, updated...
Nine Tips That Might Help You Win the Lottery’s Millions in Texas
Have you heard the name, Richard Lustig? If you are an avid lottery player his name will ring a bell because he's won lotteries so many times that he has published books and shared his "Secrets To Winning" on regular media and social media. First off Richard Lusting has won anywhere from $1,000 dollars and up to and over $842,000.00.
Haunted Texas: 7 Ghostly Hotspots To Check Out This Fall
With a state as vast as Texas, it's no wonder that there are plenty of stories involving hauntings, ghosts, and other paranormal activity. From old hotels to attractions that you already know, Texas definitely boasts its share of spectral stories. In fact, ghost chasers and enthusiasts of the like come from miles around to investigate these haunted hotspots and the tales that go along with them.
Enter If You Dare: 8 Spine-Tingling Haunted Attractions Right Here In Texas
Texas has a little bit of everything including some of the scariest haunted attractions you'll find. It's Halloween time and everyone is entitled to a good scare. These aren't your run-of-the-mill Mickey Mouse haunted houses. Some of these go quite to the extreme. Growing up I couldn't get enough. I...
The Department of Public Safety Is Looking for a Few Good People
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is in need of some good people. If you have ever even thought about being a Texas State Trooper this is the perfect opportunity to check it out (see the video below). The best part is that the Department of Public Safety is paying over $5,000 a month just for being in their training, and over $80k a year when you graduate.
Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas
A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022
What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th
The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
This Year’s Most Popular Halloween Costume in Texas Will Be…
Fall is my favorite time of year, and Halloween is my favorite holiday! It's been a while since I've put on a costume, but I always enjoy seeing people dressing up and having a good time. If you're still deciding on what to wear for the spookiest day of the...
