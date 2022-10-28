ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?

It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
TEXAS STATE
The Prices for Our Thanksgiving Turkeys Might be Twice as High This Year

There are several reasons this Thanksgiving holiday may cost us more than in years past. First off the fuel prices are still up by around $4 a gallon for diesel being that all the transport trucks run on it. The other main concern is that around April the Associated Press (AP) was reporting that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million birds, mostly egg-laying chickens but also including 1.8 million turkeys that were hit with bird flu.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Really is Leading the Country For the Most Jobs Added

While Texas Governor Greg Abbott was seen recently celebrating the latest September jobs surge numbers for Texas, following the latest release from our Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The latest numbers show that Texas is again way out in front of the nation in jobs added over the last 12 months.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Schools Sending DNA Kits Home To Parents

Schools across Texas are sending DNA kits home with students to give to their parents. Some school districts have reportedly started sending these kits home for parents to either use, or not use. The program is nothing new, as law enforcement for years have advocated that parents keep fingerprints, updated...
TEXAS STATE
Nine Tips That Might Help You Win the Lottery’s Millions in Texas

Have you heard the name, Richard Lustig? If you are an avid lottery player his name will ring a bell because he's won lotteries so many times that he has published books and shared his "Secrets To Winning" on regular media and social media. First off Richard Lusting has won anywhere from $1,000 dollars and up to and over $842,000.00.
TEXAS STATE
Haunted Texas: 7 Ghostly Hotspots To Check Out This Fall

With a state as vast as Texas, it's no wonder that there are plenty of stories involving hauntings, ghosts, and other paranormal activity. From old hotels to attractions that you already know, Texas definitely boasts its share of spectral stories. In fact, ghost chasers and enthusiasts of the like come from miles around to investigate these haunted hotspots and the tales that go along with them.
TEXAS STATE
The Department of Public Safety Is Looking for a Few Good People

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is in need of some good people. If you have ever even thought about being a Texas State Trooper this is the perfect opportunity to check it out (see the video below). The best part is that the Department of Public Safety is paying over $5,000 a month just for being in their training, and over $80k a year when you graduate.
Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas

A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
TEXAS STATE
This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022

What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
TEXAS CITY, TX
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th

The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene, TX
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

