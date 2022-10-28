ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

D Tops
4d ago

Fairfax, Virginia is not even considered part of Virginia any longer.. we look at it as a state within a state.. it's been a liberal Cesspool for decades now... but trust me I'm sure the Governor and the Virginia Department of Education can certainly take action against these delusional liberals who want to impose their liberal agenda and viewpoints on the parents of Fairfax?... their time is limited?

Township Green
3d ago

If a VA schoolboard opposses parents being involved in choices for their own children, then that schoolboard needs to be dismantled. In the article it said "Other changes would force schools to put parents back in the conversation." Why were parents taken out in the first place? School is for learning Math, English, Science, History and should include Art, Music and P.E. Not transgender and sexual courses. Schools shouldn't be allowed to go behind parent's backs, changing children's names and genders.

#fblessatlast#
3d ago

Fairfax, and many NORTHERN counties are headed down a dark path with these Democrat leaders & policies

Related
AFP

In Virginia, transgender issues kick up a storm in schools

When the Republican governor of Virginia announced that he would move to restrict the rights of transgender students, LGBT activists reeled in shock and indignation. The rise in legislative proposals to restrict transgender rights has alarmed activists and non-governmental organizations, and raised concerns about a possible increase in suicides among transgender youth.
whro.org

Virginia elections office finds another 149,000 voter registration records affected by IT error

The Virginia Department of Elections announced Monday it found an additional 149,000 voter registration records that were affected by an IT glitch over the summer. In a statement, the department said the problem is “directly related” to an IT error that caused a separate batch of 107,000 records last month to sit in limbo from May through September. The department also had issues with mailings it sent voters, including more than 175,000 that were sent to wrong addresses and more than 60,000 with incorrect voting information. New mailings were sent out after the errors were discovered.
Virginia Mercury

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
thecentersquare.com

Michigan schools' COVID recovery include support dogs and massage chairs

(The Center Square) – Michigan schools are spending $6 billion of federal COVID relief to recover from pandemic learning loss with solutions ranging from summer school to support dogs to even a new amphitheater. Spending records obtained by more than 90 records requests show schools deploying a range of...
Louisiana Illuminator

Virginia election officials find 149K more unprocessed voter changes from DMV

Virginia election officials have discovered an additional 149,000 voter registration transactions that weren’t properly processed this year, creating a new headache for local election officials in the final week before Election Day. On Monday (Oct. 31), the Virginia Department of Elections announced the problems it was having processing voter data from the Department of Motor […] The post Virginia election officials find 149K more unprocessed voter changes from DMV appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia

Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
lchsnews.com

What’s the Deal with Virginia’s Election Schedule?

It’s that time of year again: election season, the time to register to vote and cast your ballot. As a lifelong resident of Virginia, I’ve been surprised by how many of my peers have mentioned something like, “I thought the election was last year.”. This is surprising...
thecentersquare.com

Virginia violent crime up, cause is disputed

(The Center Square) – Virginia’s increase in violent crime from 2020 to 2021 has yielded a lot of debate over policy, but the cause of this uptick is staunchly debated between criminal justice reform advocates and those who support a tough-on-crime approach. From 2020 to 2021, the number...
thecentersquare.com

Plan to raise Ohio’s minimum wage takes step forward

(The Center Square) – Supporters of a higher minimum wage in Ohio haven't waited long to move forward with a proposed constitutional amendment that was rejected two weeks ago. The group pushing to put the question before voters must clear the Ohio Ballot Board, which will decide if it...
thecentersquare.com

Dixon narrows polling gap with Whitmer, notches significant statewide endorsement

(The Center Square) – One week before Election Day, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon received two pieces of good news on Tuesday. First, her poll rankings against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have tilted significantly in Dixon’s favor. Second, she garnered the endorsement of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
kmaland.com

Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns

(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
CHEROKEE, IA

