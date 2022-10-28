Fairfax, Virginia is not even considered part of Virginia any longer.. we look at it as a state within a state.. it's been a liberal Cesspool for decades now... but trust me I'm sure the Governor and the Virginia Department of Education can certainly take action against these delusional liberals who want to impose their liberal agenda and viewpoints on the parents of Fairfax?... their time is limited?
If a VA schoolboard opposses parents being involved in choices for their own children, then that schoolboard needs to be dismantled. In the article it said "Other changes would force schools to put parents back in the conversation." Why were parents taken out in the first place? School is for learning Math, English, Science, History and should include Art, Music and P.E. Not transgender and sexual courses. Schools shouldn't be allowed to go behind parent's backs, changing children's names and genders.
Fairfax, and many NORTHERN counties are headed down a dark path with these Democrat leaders & policies
