ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Comments / 28

Ray & Sue Alexander
2d ago

It’s really sad that people like these scum are allowed to do this AND get it while the REAL hard working people were DENIED benefits. AND it has nothing to do with Trump or Biden, it comes from our own state who has turned a blind eye to the honest people who really suffered during that time and many lost their livelihood, their homes and dignity all because these people learned how to scam our own government. This truly makes me upset because I knew of people who had to stand begging in soup kitchens, begging for handouts and these people sat at home collecting my hard earned money. !!! 😡😡😡

Reply(3)
34
AP_000128.ddc52ea2b7c34fc293c60eafc65b0ab5.1246
1d ago

My sister has a small business and she was denied so I hope they throw the book at them. Probably because of people like them scamming the system they got everything when the actual real people had the suffer!!

Reply
7
RLCJ Cooke
2d ago

Who's auditing the books. This is ridiculous that all this fraud is just now being discovered

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations

The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme

DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
kttn.com

Four Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

Four southern Missouri men were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine. Patrick A. Dodson, also known as “Julio,” 42, and Leslie O. Collins, 48, both of West Plains, Mo., Samuel L. Pyatt, also known as “Tippy,” 47, of Pomona, Mo., and Christopher L. Dusenbury, 32, of Bowling Green, Mo., were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
WEST PLAINS, MO
thecentersquare.com

Survey finds some Americans would pay more for a house near a marijuana business

(The Center Square) – A survey regarding cannabis and real estate shows some people are considering a move to a state where pot is legal. According to Real Estate Witch, 60% of respondents feel cannabis legalization will impact real estate in some way, and more than half of Americans (52%) say they would consider buying a home next door to a recreational cannabis dispensary.
ILLINOIS STATE
therealdeal.com

Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme

It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
12 News

Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama

PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
ARIZONA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Drug Conviction for La Porte Man in Federal Court

(South Bend, IN) - A La Porte man has been convicted in federal court for dealing drugs. 38-year-old Donta Bridges of La Porte was charged with multiple counts related to dealing heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stemmed from...
LA PORTE, IN
Click2Houston.com

Ringleader sentenced in $15M immigration scam that offered fake marriages in southwest Houston, across Texas: DOJ

HOUSTON – The ringleader of a immigration scam that offered at least 40 fake marriages, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Thursday. Ashley Yen Nguyen, aka Duyen, 58, was the group’s ringleader and often provided a fake wedding album to help people obtain legal permanent resident status, according to prosecutors. She pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act

Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
CHICAGO, IL
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
suburbanchicagoland.com

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy