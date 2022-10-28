Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Humana's full statement in response to WDRB
In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
wdrb.com
Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
UPS plans expansion in Kentucky that will create 435 new jobs
The new facilities will increase the supply chain within the healthcare sector, according to a statement Thursday from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
New ordinance encourages Louisville businesses to hire former convicted felons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Everyone deserves a second chance" is the message Louisville's Metro Councilmembers hope to get across to local businesses. Councilwoman Kiesha Dorsey and others filed a plan Thursday supporting local businesses that hire people who were incarcerated. Dorsey calls the legislation "the second chance ordinance." According to...
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance encouraging work with second chance Louisville businesses to be heard Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman has a plan to give more opportunities to people who've committed crimes. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says the second chance ordinance is designed to support businesses that hire people who are convicted of a crime. Under the ordinance, the city would make a...
WLKY.com
Louisville pottery store that closed after 80+ years getting new life from new owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville pottery shop is coming back after being forced to close its doors after more than 80 years in business. Hadley Pottery has been purchased by local investor and philanthropist Brook Smith. Video in the player above is from its last day of business in...
Wave 3
Duke Energy working to restore power for thousands in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - More than 5,000 Duke Energy customers in Clarksville are without power, and Duke Energy crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. According to Duke Energy, 5,670 customers were affected due to a substation issue. No other information was provided on the cause of the power outage.
Wave 3
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
wdrb.com
Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
Wave 3
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Powerball jackpot reaching the second-highest in the game’s 30-year history, Kentucky Lottery will be giving away free tickets. The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot was not drawn on Monday. The Kentucky Lottery said...
Wave 3
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
An Afternoon in Elizabethtown
𝗘-𝗧𝗢𝗪𝗡 (if you’re familiar) 𝑬𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒕𝒐𝒘𝒏 (if you’re just getting acquainted) Papi's Tacos and More in downtown Elizabethtown, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com.
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer
A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.
Charles Booker banks on progressive platform to beat Rand Paul
Booker's run marks a shift in the kind of candidates the Democratic Party and Kentucky’s voters normally choose.
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
wdrb.com
Printing error blamed for mistake on 1 single Jefferson County absentee ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Elections blames a printing error for a mistake on an absentee ballot, but officials say they don't believe it's a widespread issue. Thus far, the board has only received one report of a printing error occurring on an absentee ballot. It...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Where JCPS District 3 candidates stand on the issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School board is a non-partisan race, which is part of the reason that the field is so crowded for JCPS District 3. No one was eliminated in a primary earlier this year so four people are on the ballot. Steve Ullum has lived in Louisville his...
Comments / 0