Smyrna, TN

murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Results Physiotherapy – Kensington Place

Congrats to Results Physiotherapy – Kensington Place for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 26th at 4pm. Results Physiotherapy – Kensington Place is located at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N (In Publix Shopping Center to the right of Publix), Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 629-230-9959.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

"Evening On College Street" to benefit Main Street program

Tue. (Nov. 15, 2022) 5-7PM "EVENING ON COLLEGE ST." a fun social evening to support the Main Street Murfreesboro program at 320 E. College St. It will be at the recently renovated home of Steve and Molly Poleskey (circa 1912). Guests are invited to attend and make a donation to help non-profit Main Street Murfreesboro reach their end of the year budget. Please RSVP by phoning 615-895-1887 or emailing kathy@downtownmurfreesboro.com.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon

RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Local McDonald’s Owner Helping Workers Toward MTSU Degrees

Students taking advantage of the partnership between McGuire Restaurant Group and Middle Tennessee State University are thriving, with one student employee already graduated and several more preparing to walk across the stage inside Murphy Center very soon. Two of those students, Michael Johnson and Ariane Raines, say they are reaching...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery

They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for setting two portable toilets on fire near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two portable bathrooms died on Thursday and a witness believes a man is responsible for setting them on fire. According to an arrest affidavit, 51-year-old Charles Baldon was seen lighting a piece of paper on fire and using them to burn two portable toilets on Insterstate Drive and Shelby Avenue. The witness was an employee at a nearby Exxon gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water main break in South Nashville affects dozens of customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A ruptured water main in South Nashville caused some problems for many Nashvillians early Friday morning. According to Metro Water Services (MWS), a 12″ water main pipe broke around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and Bradford Avenue. The area was roped off and crews got to work repairing the broken pipe, which reduced traffic to one lane in both directions.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Counting Down to the Turkey Tee Off

“The Child Advocacy Center invites you and your team to the 12th Annual Turkey Tee Off golf tournament at Indian Hills Golf Course,” announced Development Coordinator Katie Enzor. “It’s ‘fore’ the kids!”. The Turkey Tee Off golf tournament is Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Indian...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for Oct 30 – Nov 5

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Academy St is closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave is also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place. Brinkley...
MURFREESBORO, TN

