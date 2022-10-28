Read full article on original website
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Results Physiotherapy – Kensington Place
Congrats to Results Physiotherapy – Kensington Place for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 26th at 4pm. Results Physiotherapy – Kensington Place is located at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N (In Publix Shopping Center to the right of Publix), Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 629-230-9959.
wgnsradio.com
"Evening On College Street" to benefit Main Street program
Tue. (Nov. 15, 2022) 5-7PM "EVENING ON COLLEGE ST." a fun social evening to support the Main Street Murfreesboro program at 320 E. College St. It will be at the recently renovated home of Steve and Molly Poleskey (circa 1912). Guests are invited to attend and make a donation to help non-profit Main Street Murfreesboro reach their end of the year budget. Please RSVP by phoning 615-895-1887 or emailing kathy@downtownmurfreesboro.com.
wgnsradio.com
FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon
RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
murfreesboro.com
What’s Goin on Next to SportsCom Behind State Farm in Murfreesboro
Finally got an answer to what’s going on behind the State Farm Building across from SportsCom on DeJarnette Lane. It was like pulling teeth to get any information on this spot!
murfreesboro.com
Local McDonald’s Owner Helping Workers Toward MTSU Degrees
Students taking advantage of the partnership between McGuire Restaurant Group and Middle Tennessee State University are thriving, with one student employee already graduated and several more preparing to walk across the stage inside Murphy Center very soon. Two of those students, Michael Johnson and Ariane Raines, say they are reaching...
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery
They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
fox17.com
Tennessee exotic animal auction slapped with more citations after llama found dead
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee exotic animal auction has been issued 11 new citations following an inspection conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The inspection report shows Wilson Horse & Mule Sale (Triple W Arena) in Cookeville failed to provide adequate veterinary care to...
WSMV
Man arrested for setting two portable toilets on fire near Nissan Stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two portable bathrooms died on Thursday and a witness believes a man is responsible for setting them on fire. According to an arrest affidavit, 51-year-old Charles Baldon was seen lighting a piece of paper on fire and using them to burn two portable toilets on Insterstate Drive and Shelby Avenue. The witness was an employee at a nearby Exxon gas station.
Apartment fire survivors say smoke detectors didn't work
Dozens of families are displaced after a massive apartment fire in Antioch, off Bell Road. Over a dozen survivors say no smoke alarms went off to alert them. They said neighbors alerted them
WSMV
Water main break in South Nashville affects dozens of customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A ruptured water main in South Nashville caused some problems for many Nashvillians early Friday morning. According to Metro Water Services (MWS), a 12″ water main pipe broke around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and Bradford Avenue. The area was roped off and crews got to work repairing the broken pipe, which reduced traffic to one lane in both directions.
murfreesboro.com
Counting Down to the Turkey Tee Off
“The Child Advocacy Center invites you and your team to the 12th Annual Turkey Tee Off golf tournament at Indian Hills Golf Course,” announced Development Coordinator Katie Enzor. “It’s ‘fore’ the kids!”. The Turkey Tee Off golf tournament is Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Indian...
CMA Awards road closures: Which Nashville streets will be impacted
Multiple roads, streets, and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time as preparation continues for the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
News 2 got a closer look at what sparked a 70-acre fire in Warren County earlier this week, forcing many to evacuate, as well as the man who is behind bars in connection with the blaze.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for Oct 30 – Nov 5
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Academy St is closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave is also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place. Brinkley...
fox17.com
Another animal dies at Tennessee auction: 'They don't know when it will end'
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Cookeville animal auction has been cited by the feds yet again after another animal dies in its care. This is the second time this year the "Triple W Arena" has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The auction— also known as Wilson...
Traffic, rowdy Broadway crowds causing discord at Nashville Symphony
The head of the Nashville Symphony says the city needs to work together to solve the problem of tourists, partygoers and traffic on lower Broadway that he says is turning off some of his patrons.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
New details released in violent Columbia ambulance crash
Multiple people are recovering after an ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
