Read full article on original website
Related
capitalsoup.com
Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Ian deaths
Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. There are now 125 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below. Collier – 8 — DeSoto...
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
capitalsoup.com
FDLE issues 3,000 Florida Silver Alerts in 14-year history
This month marks the fourteenth anniversary of Florida’s Silver Alert program, and FDLE activated its 3,000th Silver Alert over the weekend. Since 2008, Florida’s Silver Alert program has been directly responsible for 286 recoveries of missing senior citizens. FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “With the help of our...
Massive South Florida Expansion by Carrot Express Includes Eight Locations
In the next few months this local health food brand is taking over South Florida
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale man arrested in connection with string of bank robberies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been sentenced to 145 months in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Rodney Smith for his participation in a string of bank robberies, authorities said. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Robert Willis Jr. of Fort...
capitalsoup.com
Enterprise Florida and Veterans Florida Announce National Veterans Small Business Week Webinar
As part of National Veterans Small Business Veterans Week, Enterprise Florida (EFI) and Veterans Florida are partnering to host a webinar on November 3rd at 12 p.m. EST to promote the resources and opportunities that make Florida the top state for veteran entrepreneurs. “The Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Program is the...
Four candidates in high-stakes race for Fort Lauderdale District 1 commission seat
Three high-paying commission seats are up for grabs in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election, with Heather Moraitis, Ben Sorensen and Robert McKinzie leaving in the middle of their four-year terms. The election comes at a critical time as the city faces a multitude of challenges that include worsening gridlock, flooding woes, an affordable housing crisis and cries of overdevelopment amid ongoing ...
Click10.com
Man arrested in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Homestead man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade strip mall Thursday. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m. following the shooting.
NBC Miami
Driver Killed in Fatal Crash on Florida's Turnpike in Coconut Creek
One person was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Coconut Creek. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2017 Black Land Rover Discovery was traveling on the Florida Turnpike at a high rate speed just north of Coconut Creek Parkway while a 2013 White Kia Optima was driving right in front of it in the center lane.
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?
One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
communitynewspapers.com
1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project Set To Deploy New Environmentally Beneficial Artificial Reef Site In Hollywood, Florida On Tuesday November 1st
The Ocean Rescue Alliance (ORA) in partnership with the City of Hollywood’s Community Redevelopment Agency, is preparing to deploy its first 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project site in Broward County off the coast of Hollywood Beach with 20 ocean-friendly artificial reef modules. The Hollywood site deployment on Tuesday November 1st will bring the total number of artificial reef structures deployed in the ocean off South Florida’s coast to 100 (with the first 80 being in Palm Beach County) since the project was originally conceived 5 years ago.
AOL Corp
Underwater real estate? A piece of submerged land in Florida is selling for $43 million.
A Delray Beach developer is hawking a pristine waterfront property in Florida for a whopping $43 million, but it’s not a mega mansion, it’s under the brackish patina of the Intracoastal Waterway in Boca Raton with a base of muck and sand and threadbare seagrass. After six years...
NBC Miami
Outrage Over Life for Parkland Shooter Has Movement Underway to Change Florida Law
Soon the families who lost loved ones at Parkland will have their final say in court on what this tragedy has done to them as moves are already underway to alter the way Florida decides if convicted killers should be executed. The outrage over the life sentence that will be...
Satellite manufacturer scrubs plans for Florida expansion. Here’s where they’re heading instead
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A satellite manufacturer that had big plans for Florida’s Space Coast has made a decision to expand in California instead. Terran Orbital proposed bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to Central Florida in partnership with Space Florida, investing $300 million to build the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world.
wlrn.org
Former Broward school board member faces tough re-election bid after being removed by DeSantis
Broward County voters have a big decision to make: should they re-elect former school board member Donna Korn even though she was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis? If Korn wins, she could be removed a second time — handing DeSantis another appointee on the board for Florida's second-largest school district.
Click10.com
Judge denies probation violation of Florida man accused of beating Rubio canvasser
Hialeah, Fla. – A judge struck down a probation violation hold Tuesday involving 25-year-old Javier Lopez, one of two men accused of beating up a Republican canvasser in Hialeah. Lopez was arrested just over a week ago after police say he and another man -- 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova, attacked...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale officer who shoved protester will soon go on trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020 will soon go on trial. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
Click10.com
15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
Comments / 3