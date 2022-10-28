ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Public Power Utilities Prepare for Cyberthreats

Utility companies are attractive targets for hackers and have a high exposure to cyberattacks. To help Florida’s municipal electric utilities understand the threat landscape and resources to prevent cyber incidents, the Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) and the Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) are hosting the inaugural Florida Public Power Cybersecurity Summit tomorrow and Thursday in Orlando.
Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Ian deaths

Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. There are 130 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below. Collier – 8 — DeSoto –...
FDLE issues 3,000 Florida Silver Alerts in 14-year history

This month marks the fourteenth anniversary of Florida’s Silver Alert program, and FDLE activated its 3,000th Silver Alert over the weekend. Since 2008, Florida’s Silver Alert program has been directly responsible for 286 recoveries of missing senior citizens. FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “With the help of our...
