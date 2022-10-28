ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Bo Bates

Robert Lacy “Bo” Bates, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Bo was born on December 29, 1940, in Idabel, Oklahoma, and lived in Texarkana for most of his life. Bo was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He graduated from Hooks High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from East Texas State University. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a Christian. Bo retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company after thirty years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and planting a garden, and sharing his vegetables with his family and friends. Once Bo became your friend, you had a friend for a lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Irlene Bates, one brother, Melvin Lee Bates, and one sister, Mary Bates.
Carl Salsman

Carl Luther Salsman, age 105, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, in a local hospice facility. Mr. Salsman was born August 28, 1917, in Wellston, Oklahoma. He worked for many years as a civilian contractor for the Army and as a Master Machinist at Red River Army Depot. He was the owner of A1 Mobile Home Dealership and was a licensed private pilot.
Michael Davis

Michael James Davis, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed from this life on Friday, October 28, 2022, with his family at his side. Mr. Davis was born in Wichita, Kansas on August 13, 1947, to Gertie Mae Francis Davis and James W. Davis. In his youth, he lived in the Philippines and Germany. His family settled in Arkadelphia, Arkansas where he graduated in 1965.
Alora Jane Cook

Alora Jane Cook, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, October 24, 2022 in a local hospital. Mrs. Cook was born December 2, 1943 in Bowie County, Texas. She was retired from Red River Army Depot, was a nail tech and member of the Church on the Rock. She was...
Carolyn Sue Smith

Carolyn Sue Smith, age 63 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Ms. Smith was born September 9, 1959 in Paris, France. She was retired and is preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Sue Smith and her daughter, Samantha Demarais. Survivors include her sister and brother...
Ronald Gordon

Ronald D. Gordon, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in a local nursing facility. Mr. Gordon was born July 2, 1944, in Lockney, Texas. He was a retired grocery store manager with assorted Affiliated Food Stores and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Ronald was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns fan. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and was a two-time 300 bowler.
State Rests In Sentencing Phase Of Taylor Parker Trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas–The state rested its case on Monday in the punishment phase of trial for a woman who has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 death of an expectant mother whose unborn child was cut from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as...
Texarkana Fall Keynote Speaker

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Program for Learning and Community Engagement (PLACE) is bringing award-winning author Nafissa Thompson-Spires to campus as this semester’s PLACE Keynote Speaker. The event will take place Thursday, November 3rd from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in Eagle Hall, located on the first floor of the University Center Building. This event is free and open to the public.
Community Financial Aid Night to be held at UA Hope Campus

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a community financial aid night in the Student Center on the Hope campus on Tuesday, November 15, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the workshop is to provide parents and students with a better understanding of the college financial aid process for high school seniors and current college students. The information will be presented in English and Spanish.
Let’s Do the Time Warp Again!

Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show were treated to the first-ever showing of the film at the Perot Theatre last Friday night. There were costumes, glowsticks, bubbles, singing, dancing in the aisles, comments yelled at the screen, and probably the most enthusiastic demonstration of crowd participation ever witnessed in Texarkana.
