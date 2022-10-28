Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Bo Bates
Robert Lacy “Bo” Bates, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Bo was born on December 29, 1940, in Idabel, Oklahoma, and lived in Texarkana for most of his life. Bo was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He graduated from Hooks High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from East Texas State University. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a Christian. Bo retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company after thirty years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and planting a garden, and sharing his vegetables with his family and friends. Once Bo became your friend, you had a friend for a lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Irlene Bates, one brother, Melvin Lee Bates, and one sister, Mary Bates.
Carl Salsman
Carl Luther Salsman, age 105, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, in a local hospice facility. Mr. Salsman was born August 28, 1917, in Wellston, Oklahoma. He worked for many years as a civilian contractor for the Army and as a Master Machinist at Red River Army Depot. He was the owner of A1 Mobile Home Dealership and was a licensed private pilot.
Michael Davis
Michael James Davis, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed from this life on Friday, October 28, 2022, with his family at his side. Mr. Davis was born in Wichita, Kansas on August 13, 1947, to Gertie Mae Francis Davis and James W. Davis. In his youth, he lived in the Philippines and Germany. His family settled in Arkadelphia, Arkansas where he graduated in 1965.
Alora Jane Cook
Alora Jane Cook, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, October 24, 2022 in a local hospital. Mrs. Cook was born December 2, 1943 in Bowie County, Texas. She was retired from Red River Army Depot, was a nail tech and member of the Church on the Rock. She was...
Carolyn Sue Smith
Carolyn Sue Smith, age 63 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Ms. Smith was born September 9, 1959 in Paris, France. She was retired and is preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Sue Smith and her daughter, Samantha Demarais. Survivors include her sister and brother...
Ronald Gordon
Ronald D. Gordon, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in a local nursing facility. Mr. Gordon was born July 2, 1944, in Lockney, Texas. He was a retired grocery store manager with assorted Affiliated Food Stores and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Ronald was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns fan. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and was a two-time 300 bowler.
State Rests In Sentencing Phase Of Taylor Parker Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–The state rested its case on Monday in the punishment phase of trial for a woman who has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 death of an expectant mother whose unborn child was cut from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as...
Texarkana Fall Keynote Speaker
Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Program for Learning and Community Engagement (PLACE) is bringing award-winning author Nafissa Thompson-Spires to campus as this semester’s PLACE Keynote Speaker. The event will take place Thursday, November 3rd from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in Eagle Hall, located on the first floor of the University Center Building. This event is free and open to the public.
Community Financial Aid Night to be held at UA Hope Campus
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a community financial aid night in the Student Center on the Hope campus on Tuesday, November 15, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the workshop is to provide parents and students with a better understanding of the college financial aid process for high school seniors and current college students. The information will be presented in English and Spanish.
Texarkana Paving Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Return
TEXARKANA, AR – An Arkansas man pleaded guilty on October 25, 2022, to filing a false tax return with the IRS on which he did not report all of the income he earned from his business. According to court documents and statements made in court, Clarence A. Joles, Sr.,...
Artwork from Redwater Elementary School Student Displayed during TASA-TASB Annual Conference
The work of Paisley Crosswhite, Redwater Elementary School art student, was chosen for display during the annual Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA)/Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Fall Conference. School districts are allowed to submit student art for consideration within the exhibit area of the conference. Each year during...
Let’s Do the Time Warp Again!
Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show were treated to the first-ever showing of the film at the Perot Theatre last Friday night. There were costumes, glowsticks, bubbles, singing, dancing in the aisles, comments yelled at the screen, and probably the most enthusiastic demonstration of crowd participation ever witnessed in Texarkana.
