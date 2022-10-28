Robert Lacy “Bo” Bates, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Bo was born on December 29, 1940, in Idabel, Oklahoma, and lived in Texarkana for most of his life. Bo was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He graduated from Hooks High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from East Texas State University. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a Christian. Bo retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company after thirty years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and planting a garden, and sharing his vegetables with his family and friends. Once Bo became your friend, you had a friend for a lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Irlene Bates, one brother, Melvin Lee Bates, and one sister, Mary Bates.

