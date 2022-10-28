Read full article on original website
WOWT
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
doniphanherald.com
At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
Nine bidders were initially interested in the Falls City-area farmland. They opened at $1,000 per acre, and took turns driving the price higher. Past its assessed value of $4,185 per acre. Past the UNL 2022 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report’s average of $6,070 per acre for all farmland in the southeast region.
doniphanherald.com
Decline in Nebraska tax-incentive deals continues during pandemic
The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall. According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.
klkntv.com
Nitrate levels in Nebraska’s groundwater are on the rise
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Known as the breadbasket of the world, the fertile soils of Nebraska and other Midwest states feed millions of Americans. But growing crops here often requires fertilizers, which often end up in our water. For more than 40 years, levels of nitrates in Nebraska’s groundwater...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's COVID cases increase for second week
The number of COVID-19 cases jumped 25% in Nebraska last week, a sign that the virus may be embarking on another winter surge. Nebraska recorded 1,405 new cases — up from 1,127 the prior week — marking the second straight weekly increase, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
Real education problems, not contrived ones, need attention
Our future is on the ballot November 8. Sure, races for governors, U.S. senators and a majority in Congress may capture headlines, but perhaps the most critical decisions we make will be closer to home: Who gets to sit on Nebraska’s Board of Regents, State Board of Education and dozens of local school boards across […] The post Real education problems, not contrived ones, need attention appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
klkntv.com
Nebraska education official says senator’s claim about public comment is false
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska senator is claiming that the State Board of Education “abruptly canceled” the public comment period at its next meeting. But that is untrue, according to Nebraska Department of Education spokesman David Jespersen. State Sen. Dave Murman released a statement Tuesday on...
doniphanherald.com
Jim McKee: How Gage County came to be
At 860 square miles, Gage County is far smaller than Cherry County, whose area covers just over 6,000 square miles, which, in turn, is far larger than the entire state of Rhode Island which encompasses 1,214 square miles. Still Gage County grew by 50% when it absorbed half of old...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Beatrice Mayor, community leader passes away
BEATRICE – A former Mayor of Beatrice, long-time National Guard member and community activist has passed away. Allen Grell died Friday, at the age of 82. He served as Beatrice Mayor from 1982 to 1986…..and before that, served ten years as a Second Ward City Councilman and six years on the Beatrice Planning and Zoning Commission. Grell also served on the Beatrice Board of Public Works and was elected to the Gage County Board of Supervisors, where he served three four-year terms in District four. Grell also served on the Nebraska Emergency Management Commission and was instrumental in renaming U.S. Highway 77 between Beatrice and Lincoln as the Homestead Highway.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
foxnebraska.com
2022 General Election Candidates: Nebraska Public Power District, Subdivision 3
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the General Elections quickly approaching, some counties will have to vote for their Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) representative. Residents of Buffalo County will have two options on their ballot, Melissa Freelend and Derek Rusher. Freelend is a a fifth generation Nebraskan and Grand Island...
doniphanherald.com
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
klkntv.com
Sugar high: Ingredient inflation raises prices at largest Nebraska candy store
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation has affected many industries, and Halloween candy is no exception. Baker’s Candies, Nebraska’s largest candy outlet, has been facing inflation on multiple fronts when it comes to making their products. Todd Baker, one of the owners, said ingredients like cocoa, milk and...
'It scares me': National diesel shortage takes toll on Omaha truck drivers
The country is experiencing one of the biggest diesel shortages since 2008. That's with about 25 days of diesel supply in shortage.
Spending on Nebraska elections is surging, with no end in sight
Every two years, Nebraskans get inundated by political ads, mailers and text messages from candidates for federal office.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Public School officials detail response to class comment
BEATRICE - Beatrice Public School officials say several people have asked about a threat being mentioned and circulated on Facebook. At issue is a Beatrice High School student who made a comment in class, heard by other high school students in that class. Over the weekend, officials say the story was "severely embellished", and there were calls made to the Beatrice Police Department of a possible "School Shooting" taking place on Monday.
