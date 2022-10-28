Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. With online crime and hacks an always present danger, the expert cybersecurity business unit of the Orange Group named Orange Cyberdefense aims to build a safer society. With attacks having increased by 13% on the previous year, the organization has released its first international brand campaign to warn small and medium-sized businesses of the threat.

5 HOURS AGO