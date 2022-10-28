A remarkably mild pattern not only graces trick-or-treaters with comfortable weather for strolling, but is expected to stick around all the way through the upcoming weekend!. On the big picture, a large-scale restructuring of the jet stream winds aloft is the driver in this mild pattern. The jet stream is the fast river of air at high altitudes that steers storm systems across the country and separates cool air to the north from warmth to the south.

1 DAY AGO