Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Healthy Game Day Alternatives: Tasty Swaps for Your Favorite Snacks
Are you a big fan of when Sundays roll around and the game day begins? Be honest. It's probably partly because of all the delicious snacks you're picking on while kick-off gets underway, right? But how healthy are those foods for you?. Registered Dietician Liz Weiss shares her easy and...
NECN
Showers Mostly Avoid Halloween, Gone By Wednesday
A remarkably mild pattern not only graces trick-or-treaters with comfortable weather for strolling, but is expected to stick around all the way through the upcoming weekend!. On the big picture, a large-scale restructuring of the jet stream winds aloft is the driver in this mild pattern. The jet stream is the fast river of air at high altitudes that steers storm systems across the country and separates cool air to the north from warmth to the south.
Comments / 0