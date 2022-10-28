ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

#21 NC State vs. #20 Wake Forest: Depth Chart with Notes

#21 NC State released their depth chart for their game this Saturday night vs. #20 Wake Forest. Senior Bryson Speas has shifted over from Right Tackle to Left Tackle. He started the year as the starter at Right Tackle, and then Senior Timothy McKay took his spot. Now he is listed as Sophomore Anthony Belton’s backup, but there is an “Or” in between their names.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Moves Up 3 Spots to #20 in the Week 10 Coaches Poll

NC State moved up 3 spots to #20 in the Week 10 Coaches Football Poll after finding a way to win against Virginia Tech last Thursday. The Wolfpack have been ranked in for 21 consecutive Coaches Poll’s dating back to last year. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Football Ranked 22nd in 1st 2022 CFP Rankings

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 College Football season were released last night, and NC State is ranked 22nd. According to Brett McMurphy, NC State has been in the CFP Top-25 in 10 consecutive polls, which is the 5th longest streak in college football.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Moves Up to #21 in Week 10 AP Football Poll

NC State moved up 3 spots to #21 in the Week 10 AP Football Poll, after defeating Virginia Tech 22-21, coming back from 18 points down. NC State has now been ranked in the AP Poll for 16 straight polls, which is the longest streak since 1992-93, when they were ranked in 22 straight polls. The Wolfpack’s current streak of 16 straight polls, is the 2nd longest in school history.
RALEIGH, NC
goduke.com

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Kickoff Time Announced

DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Nov. 12. Duke will host Virginia Tech for its week 11 matchup. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. on Nov. 12. The game will broadcast live on RSN. The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC) had...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
RALEIGH, NC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
SALEM, VA
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville leadership collapses under pressure: The sequel

Unbelievable. This past week I listened to a presentation on “Vote No” that exemplified the fact that there continue to be citizens in our community hell-bent on going to any extreme to cause racial disharmony and divide our community. It was sad to see during the entire presentation...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To

Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC

