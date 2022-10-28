#21 NC State released their depth chart for their game this Saturday night vs. #20 Wake Forest. Senior Bryson Speas has shifted over from Right Tackle to Left Tackle. He started the year as the starter at Right Tackle, and then Senior Timothy McKay took his spot. Now he is listed as Sophomore Anthony Belton’s backup, but there is an “Or” in between their names.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO