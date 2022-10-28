Read full article on original website
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren Explains His “Experiment” Calling out Wolfpack Fans for Leaving VT Game Early
Last Friday, good ol “kenz b” (@kenzblackwelder), shared his thoughts on Twitter on NC State fans leaving the game early prior to the Wolfpack’s epic 18-point comeback. Epically, NC State head coach Dave Doeren RETWEETED the tweet calling out the Wolfpack fanbase. I know some might not...
packinsider.com
10 questions for NC State basketball as they take on Lees-McRae tonight in exhibition
NC State opens the basketball season with a tune-up against Lees-McRae tonight at 7pm at the PNC. The game isn’t streamed, so there’s no way to watch it online, but parking and tickets are free, so there really isn’t lot of great excuses for not making it out there to root on the Pack.
packinsider.com
#21 NC State vs. #20 Wake Forest: Depth Chart with Notes
#21 NC State released their depth chart for their game this Saturday night vs. #20 Wake Forest. Senior Bryson Speas has shifted over from Right Tackle to Left Tackle. He started the year as the starter at Right Tackle, and then Senior Timothy McKay took his spot. Now he is listed as Sophomore Anthony Belton’s backup, but there is an “Or” in between their names.
packinsider.com
NC State Moves Up 3 Spots to #20 in the Week 10 Coaches Poll
NC State moved up 3 spots to #20 in the Week 10 Coaches Football Poll after finding a way to win against Virginia Tech last Thursday. The Wolfpack have been ranked in for 21 consecutive Coaches Poll’s dating back to last year. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He...
packinsider.com
NC State Football Ranked 22nd in 1st 2022 CFP Rankings
The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 College Football season were released last night, and NC State is ranked 22nd. According to Brett McMurphy, NC State has been in the CFP Top-25 in 10 consecutive polls, which is the 5th longest streak in college football.
packinsider.com
NC State Moves Up to #21 in Week 10 AP Football Poll
NC State moved up 3 spots to #21 in the Week 10 AP Football Poll, after defeating Virginia Tech 22-21, coming back from 18 points down. NC State has now been ranked in the AP Poll for 16 straight polls, which is the longest streak since 1992-93, when they were ranked in 22 straight polls. The Wolfpack’s current streak of 16 straight polls, is the 2nd longest in school history.
Bad news for two ACC teams
Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (...)
goduke.com
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Kickoff Time Announced
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Nov. 12. Duke will host Virginia Tech for its week 11 matchup. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. on Nov. 12. The game will broadcast live on RSN. The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC) had...
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history
RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
cbs17
PHOTOS: Wake Forest early voting site sees long lines, candidates Sunday afternoon
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County saw a big turnout at their early voting site in Wake Forest Sunday afternoon. The voting location is at the Northern Regional Center at 350 E. Holding Ave. in Wake Forest, according to Wake County’s website. The line went past the...
Fiancé of Hedingham shooting victim calls on Raleigh leaders to resign
The fiance of Mary Marshall said a widespread alert system may have prevented the woman’s death in Raleigh’s mass shooting last month.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville leadership collapses under pressure: The sequel
Unbelievable. This past week I listened to a presentation on “Vote No” that exemplified the fact that there continue to be citizens in our community hell-bent on going to any extreme to cause racial disharmony and divide our community. It was sad to see during the entire presentation...
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
cbs17
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
