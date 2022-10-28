ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

NC State vs. UNC game time, TV info set

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and North Carolina have regularly played their rivalry matchup on Black Friday over the years, but the importance has been magnified more each season. This year, the Wolfpack and Tar Heels will get national TV coverage, with the game kicking off on ABC at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Scarlet Nation

Junior WR Terrell Anderson happy about NC State offer

This weekend was a great stretch for junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson. Anderson received a call from NC State wide receivers coach Joker Phillips on Friday and was offered a Wolfpack scholarship. He and Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley crushed rival Greensboro Northern Guilford to improve to 10-0 on Friday night. For good measure, Halloween is Anderson’s 17th birthday.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s MJ Morris Named ACC Rookie of the Week

ROOKIE – MJ Morris, NC State, QB, Carrolton, Ga. After playing only 16 snaps and attempting two passes in two previous games, came off the bench to lead the Wolfpack back from a 21-3 deficit to a 22-21 win over Virginia Tech before a national ESPN Thursday night audience • Completed 20-of-29 passes (.690) for 265 yards and three touchdowns • Touchdown passes went for 35, 7 and 18 yards. (TheACC)
RALEIGH, NC
goduke.com

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Kickoff Time Announced

DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Nov. 12. Duke will host Virginia Tech for its week 11 matchup. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. on Nov. 12. The game will broadcast live on RSN. The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC) had...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wrestling Ranked 9th in 2022-23 Preseason Coaches Poll

The 2022-23 NWCA (National Wrestling Coaches Association) Preseason Poll is out, and the NC State Wrestling team enters the year ranked 9th. The Wolfpack finished last season ranked 10th in the NWCA Rankings. NC State opens the season this Friday night at home with a dual against Appalachian State, who...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Defensive End Savion Jackson Lost for Remainder of the Season due to Knee Injury

NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren shared that Junior Defensive End Savion Jackson will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a knee injury that required surgery. “Savion [Jackson] is out for the year. Unfortunately it was a knee injury that required surgery. He’ll be back healthy, but it was a season-ending deal that happened up at Syracuse.” (GoPack)
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Moves Up 3 Spots to #20 in the Week 10 Coaches Poll

NC State moved up 3 spots to #20 in the Week 10 Coaches Football Poll after finding a way to win against Virginia Tech last Thursday. The Wolfpack have been ranked in for 21 consecutive Coaches Poll’s dating back to last year. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Thomas brothers journey a walk to remember at NC State

Walking out of the tunnel at Carter-Finley stadium is a gladiator-like experience. "I can't even tell you what I think about, it's kind of surreal" Drake Thomas said. "Everybody is pounding on the top, the smoke comes up, you can't see anything then you walk out and it's 60,000 fans just going crazy."
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Moves Up to #21 in Week 10 AP Football Poll

NC State moved up 3 spots to #21 in the Week 10 AP Football Poll, after defeating Virginia Tech 22-21, coming back from 18 points down. NC State has now been ranked in the AP Poll for 16 straight polls, which is the longest streak since 1992-93, when they were ranked in 22 straight polls. The Wolfpack’s current streak of 16 straight polls, is the 2nd longest in school history.
RALEIGH, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Deja Kelly, the Queen of the ACC

There are very high expectations in place for Deja Kelly as she heads into her junior season with the UNC women’s basketball program. In the new world that we know as the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), not many college student-athletes have benefited from these opportunities more than Deja Kelly.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill readies for ‘Halloween on Franklin Street’; thousands expected

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Thousands of people are expected to flood Franklin Street for Halloween and town officials are ready for it. A town spokesperson tells CBS 17 they’d see upwards of 15,000 people turning out for “Halloween on Franklin Street” before the pandemic. Those numbers were much smaller last year as COVID-19 restrictions were still in place but town officials are anticipating a big bounce-back in numbers tonight.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
raleighmag.com

Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.

“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
RALEIGH, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $4.995M Incredible Home in Raleigh, NC Proves the Truth “Coming Home Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things”

The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home located in a prime location in the heart of Raleigh now available for sale. This home located at 2301 White Oak Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Williams (919-270-7680) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
SALEM, VA
cbs17

Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
DURHAM, NC

