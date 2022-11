DICKINSON, N.D. - Samantha Oase has been named the North Star Athletic Association Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Oase led the Blue Hawks to a 2-0 record at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Bellevue, Neb. averaging 19.5 points, 13 rebounds, and shooting 70% from the field in wins over Bethany College (69-55) and Midland Lutheran College (63-51).

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO