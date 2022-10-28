Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Heritage Humane Society Hosting Annual Holiday Bazaar November 19
WILLIAMSBURG-Heritage Humane Society’s Annual Holiday Bazaar is back in action. The shopping extravaganza that’s become a tradition in Williamsburg for early holiday shoppers is being held from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, November 19, at Bruton Parish Church on Duke of Gloucester Street in Williamsburg. The event will...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton To Celebrate Educators With Inaugural HEF Fest
HAMPTON-The City of Hampton will honor its educators during the inaugural Hampton Education Foundation (HEF) Fest on Saturday, November 5. The event will include live music as well as appearances by Mayor Donnie Tuck, Vice Mayor Jimmy Gray, community leader Mike Petters, and other business leaders. The evening is meant...
peninsulachronicle.com
WindsorMeade In James City County Hiring In Food Services
JAMES CITY-WindsorMeade, a senior living community along Monticello Avenue in James City County, is currently hiring individuals to join its food services team. WindsorMeade is in need of cooks and waitstaff for the community’s dining areas. Starting pay is $15 per hour. WindsorMeade is located at 3900 Windsor Hall...
peninsulachronicle.com
Family Fun Series Returns To The American Theatre In Hampton
HAMPTON—Hampton Arts, which is commemorating its 35th anniversary season, continues its commitment to cultivating the arts and introducing new audiences to different forms of live and visual arts programs. That commitment includes the Saturday Morning Club, which offers live performances that provide families with a way to kick off...
peninsulachronicle.com
Greater Williamsburg Chamber Of Commerce Boost Program Returns For The Holidays
WILLIAMSBURG-To give small local businesses a “boost” for the holiday season, the Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce Boost program is returning this year. The program offers community members the opportunity to purchase gift cards at popup events to support local establishments. The first popup in Greater Williamsburg will...
peninsulachronicle.com
Something Good Comes Out Of The Pandemic For Williamsburg’s Blue Talon Bistro
WILLIAMSBURG – In the darkest days of the pandemic, the Blue Talon Bistro erected a tent in an alleyway adjacent to its restaurant on Prince George Street in Merchants Square so it could stay open. “When we weren’t allowed to serve inside, we moved outside,” said co-owner Adam Steely....
peninsulachronicle.com
Urban Air Adventure Park May Be Headed To Kiln Creek
NEWPORT NEWS-Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor amusement facility, is looking to open a location on the Peninsula in Kiln Creek. The Newport News Planning Commission is expected to hear a request on Wednesday, November 2, for a conditional use permit in order for a franchise to operate a center on Arthur Way.
peninsulachronicle.com
Take A Stroll Through The Celebration In Lights
NEWPORT NEWS—For more than 20 years, people have opted to walk through the Celebration in Lights in Newport News Park, leaving their vehicles behind so they can concentrate on the two-mile journey of wonder and beauty, passing more than one million bulbs of magic along the way. This year...
peninsulachronicle.com
The Wagsters Magic Theatre Introducing Christmas Show This Holiday Season
JAMES CITY-Brandon and Hannah Wagster are gearing up for their first holiday season since opening The Wagsters Magic Theatre in Williamsburg last summer. The husband-and-wife duo have accumulated a local fanbase while showcasing their illusions, sleight of hand tricks, and daring escapes over the past few months and are looking forward to introducing their Christmas show to loyal and new fans alike.
peninsulachronicle.com
Applebee’s In Newport News Permanently Closed
NEWPORT NEWS-The Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill on Jefferson Avenue has permanently closed. The restaurant first shut its doors in late summer, and recently included a banner outside the storefront to inform patrons of its closure. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
peninsulachronicle.com
Win Tickets To See Kathleen Turner
In partnership with our sponsor Hampton Arts, Peninsula Chronicle is offering two pairs of free tickets to “Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice,” on Nov. 19 at The American Theatre. All you need to do to enter to win is fill out the form below and have a confirmed...
peninsulachronicle.com
NetworkPeninsula Has Opening For New Position Of Director Of Stakeholder Engagement
NEWPORT NEWS-NetworkPeninsula, an organization that helps build stronger local nonprofits, is currently seeking applicants for a new position to start in January 2023. NetworkPeninsula is looking to hire a director of stakeholder engagement to help increase the visibility and profile of the organization in order to support its mission. The...
