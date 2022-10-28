JAMES CITY-Brandon and Hannah Wagster are gearing up for their first holiday season since opening The Wagsters Magic Theatre in Williamsburg last summer. The husband-and-wife duo have accumulated a local fanbase while showcasing their illusions, sleight of hand tricks, and daring escapes over the past few months and are looking forward to introducing their Christmas show to loyal and new fans alike.

