Zelina Vega was a recent guest on “Busted Open Radio” to discuss being added to the Legado Del Fantasma faction. She said,. “People are going to see me in a similar light but they have no idea what’s going to come after thing. They have no idea why I’m with the group that I am now, and I think all these questions are going to be answered really soon … One thing people always wanted to see was, ‘Like, okay, when is Zelina going to be in the title picture? When is Zelina going to be the leader of herself?’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be, but I’m also bringing people.’”

7 HOURS AGO