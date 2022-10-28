Read full article on original website
Rank the Masked Wrestlers of 2022 in AEW & WWE
Happy Halloween! One of the biggest parts of this holiday is the concept of masks, which got me thinking about the current masked wrestlers in WWE and AEW. There used to be a wider range of luchadores like Lucha House Party and spooky characters like Kane who wore masks, but in 2022, we’ve been limited to just 8: Axiom, Evil Uno, Fuego Del Sol, Luchasaurus, Penta El Zero Miedo, Preston “10” Vance, Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 31, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 31, 2022!. Belair hits the KOD for the win. Damage CTRL attacked Belair after the match, but both Alexa Bliss and Asuka come out for the save. Backstage Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are interviewed. Belair hypes up...
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 10/28/22
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew 835,000 viewers on FS1. This is down from the 2,231,000 viewers they did a week ago on FOX. WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from the 0.52 rating one week ago. The show aired on FOX Sports 1 due to FOX’s coverage of the MLB World Series. It ranked #5 on cable.
Odyssey Jones To Make His In-Ring Return On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Odyssey Jones will make his return to the ring on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Jones reappeared on television during last week’s show in a brief segment. The talented big man had been out of action since sustaining a knee injury back in January while performing on 205 Live.
Samoa Joe Set To Defend ROH TV Title On AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe has been announced for an ROH TV Title defense on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that Joe will put his title up for grabs against Brian Cage on this week’s show. You can check out...
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Winter Haven, FL: Breakker vs. Briggs
WWE held a NXT live event on Saturday night from the Winter Haven Armory in Winter Haven, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Men’s Halloween Battle Royal: Winner faces Bron Breakker for the NXT Title in the main event: Josh Briggs wins. Axiom defeated...
Results From WWE Live Event In Monterrey, Mexico: Street Fight
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Monterrey at Arena Monterrey. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) 24/7 Title Match...
Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced that Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will take place at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. You can check out the official announcement below:. “The rematch is set! The newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss &...
WWE NXT UK Star Makes NXT Debut At House Show
With the NXT UK brand going on hiatus in August with WWE planning to relaunch the brand into ‘NXT Europe’ in 2023, WWE has moved several NXT UK stars to the US-based NXT brand. At Saturday’s WWE NXT live event, Isla Dawn made her NXT debut when battling...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (10/31/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus. Athena vs. Janai Kai. Diamante vs. Madison Rayne. Kiera...
WWE To Celebrate Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns, Johnny Gargano Pitches Investigative Series
WWE.com announced today that the company will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins’ debuts. They debuted as part of The Shield back on November 18, 2012. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE celebrates a decade of Roman Reigns and Seth “Freakin”...
Who is NXT Scrypts? Go-Home for Crown Jewel & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
LA Knight Turns 40, Zelina Vega Speaks Out, Roman Reigns Is ‘Tired Of Being Humble’
Zelina Vega was a recent guest on “Busted Open Radio” to discuss being added to the Legado Del Fantasma faction. She said,. “People are going to see me in a similar light but they have no idea what’s going to come after thing. They have no idea why I’m with the group that I am now, and I think all these questions are going to be answered really soon … One thing people always wanted to see was, ‘Like, okay, when is Zelina going to be in the title picture? When is Zelina going to be the leader of herself?’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be, but I’m also bringing people.’”
Karrion Kross Comments On The Possibility Of Facing Logan Paul
During a recent interview with The Sun, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross commented Logan Paul’s match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, possibly facing Logan Paul in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Logan Paul and the match with Roman Reigns...
Match & Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced some new things for this week’s episode of NXT. Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava Raine (Simon Johnson), Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) will have a sit-down interview on the show, while Kiana James will face Thea Hail in singles competition. From WWE:. “Four roots, one tree. Schism’s...
The Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fightland TV Tapings
Major League Wrestling is in Philadelphia, PA tonight for an event titled Fightland. You can check out the final lineup for the show below:. Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka. Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush. Willie Mack vs....
Sami Zayn Reacts To Hilarious ‘Ucey’ Memes Online
Sami Zayn’s ‘Ucey’ comments about the Bloodline(specifically Jey Uso) have taken the internet by storm. Tons of ‘Ucey’ memes have shown up online and they even caught the attention of the ‘Honorary Uce’ himself.
Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl On RAW, Riddle Takes Out Otis, O’Neil
Prior to their match this Saturday at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were involved in a massive brawl. Originally, there were plans for a sit-down interview between the two men. As Lashley was awaiting Lesnar, the latter came to the ring and said he had no time for a sit-down interview and wanted a fight instead. That’s when Lashley came out and the two men brawled.
Shinsuke Nakamura Details Negotiations Between WWE & Pro Wrestling NOAH For Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. An article in Tokyo Sports recently revealed how Nakamura received permission from WWE to work the bout. “After a disagreement at first, he persisted in negotiating with...
Bayley Discusses A Possible Match With Trish Stratus In The Future
While Bayley and Trish Stratus have gotten themselves involved in a “war of words” of sorts via social media in recent months, would the two women ever face off against each other?. Bayley addressed the situation during a recent interview with Sportskeeda, saying she’d be down for a...
