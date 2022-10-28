ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

LSU football ranks 10th in initial College Football Playoff rankings

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings were revealed tonight, with LSU coming in at No. 10. The Tigers currently sit at 6-2 and are tied for first in the SEC West with a conference record of 4-1. This comes after LSU was ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll on Sunday, its highest ranking since Week One of the 2020 season. This is the first time LSU has been ranked in the College Football Playoff poll since the 2019 season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

What Saban said about LSU, injuries and discipline

It’s Nick Saban’s 71st birthday and he’s celebrating with a noon news conference with local reporters. We’ll have all the updates once he arrives around noon as he previews the 6 p.m. CT Saturday trip to LSU. Refresh the page for the latest. -- They had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU Soccer falls in opening round of SEC tournament to Ole Miss

LSU Soccer fell in the opening round of the SEC tournament to Ole Miss Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lost on penalty kicks, and they await their fate for the NCAA tourney. Neither team was able to grab a hold of the game throughout. Both teams were able to register shots, but neither could find the back of the net in the 90 minutes.
NOLA.com

Brian Kelly updates the status of four injured starters before LSU plays Alabama

LSU coach Brian Kelly announced that the Tigers will return some key players just in time to host No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday. As expected, sophomore starting safety Major Burns is on track to practice this week after having missed five games with a neck injury. He had 17 tackles and two pass deflections through the first three games this year, including an eight-tackle performance against Florida State, which included two for loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Football notebook: LSU prepares for SEC West showdown with Alabama

After a bye week, LSU now starts preparation for Alabama, a game that could go a long way in deciding the SEC West. LSU and Alabama are currently tied for first in the division, and the winner will take full control going into the final stretch of the year. Brian Kelly took the podium to address his team's preparation and preview the matchup against Alabama.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list

LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU men's tennis wins big at Cajun Classic tournament

The LSU men’s tennis team had an impressive showing at the Cajun Classic tournament. The Cajun Classic took place in Lafayette and had a total of six teams participating. Julien Penzlin, Will Cubitt, George Stoupe, Ben Koch, Welsh Hotard and Benjamin Ambrosio all competed in singles and doubles. In the Cajun Classic there were a total of three flights.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Video: Crazy Fight At Women's College Soccer Match

A fight broke out during a women's soccer match on Sunday afternoon. LSU and Ole Miss played in the SEC Tournament on Sunday afternoon and things got pretty heated. Three players were ejected from the SEC Tournament contest on Sunday. "Toward the end of the second overtime period, Ole Miss’...
theadvocate.com

LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members

LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest

By Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter and Annalise Vidrine Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a […] The post 50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE

