The first set of College Football Playoff rankings were revealed tonight, with LSU coming in at No. 10. The Tigers currently sit at 6-2 and are tied for first in the SEC West with a conference record of 4-1. This comes after LSU was ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll on Sunday, its highest ranking since Week One of the 2020 season. This is the first time LSU has been ranked in the College Football Playoff poll since the 2019 season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO