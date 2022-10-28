Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU Reveille
LSU football ranks 10th in initial College Football Playoff rankings
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings were revealed tonight, with LSU coming in at No. 10. The Tigers currently sit at 6-2 and are tied for first in the SEC West with a conference record of 4-1. This comes after LSU was ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll on Sunday, its highest ranking since Week One of the 2020 season. This is the first time LSU has been ranked in the College Football Playoff poll since the 2019 season.
What Saban said about LSU, injuries and discipline
It’s Nick Saban’s 71st birthday and he’s celebrating with a noon news conference with local reporters. We’ll have all the updates once he arrives around noon as he previews the 6 p.m. CT Saturday trip to LSU. Refresh the page for the latest. -- They had...
LSU Reveille
LSU Soccer falls in opening round of SEC tournament to Ole Miss
LSU Soccer fell in the opening round of the SEC tournament to Ole Miss Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lost on penalty kicks, and they await their fate for the NCAA tourney. Neither team was able to grab a hold of the game throughout. Both teams were able to register shots, but neither could find the back of the net in the 90 minutes.
LSU Reveille
LSU Football Recruiting: A brief history of Louisiana recruits committing to Alabama
Whenever there is a highly-renown prospect in Louisiana, LSU makes it a priority to keep him in-state. However, that is easier said than done. When they are unsuccessful, the school that beats LSU for the Bayou State recruit, the majority of the time, is none other than the University of Alabama.
NOLA.com
Brian Kelly updates the status of four injured starters before LSU plays Alabama
LSU coach Brian Kelly announced that the Tigers will return some key players just in time to host No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday. As expected, sophomore starting safety Major Burns is on track to practice this week after having missed five games with a neck injury. He had 17 tackles and two pass deflections through the first three games this year, including an eight-tackle performance against Florida State, which included two for loss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tell the Truth Monday: Alabama game is big in short term and long term for LSU
It’s Tell the Truth Monday, Alabama Week edition. The truth is, even though an LSU victory over Alabama on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium would put the Tigers in control of the race for the SEC West title, it won’t pull the program in Baton Rouge even with the program in Tuscaloosa.
LSU recruit's 6-year-old brother dresses up as 'LSU Tigers commit' for Halloween
"What are you going to be for Halloween?" That's a question that gets asked to thousands of kids in the month of October as they prepare for Halloween. Many kids go as their favorite superhero or video game character. But not 6-year-old Camden Ferguson. The younger brother of LSU four-star ...
LSU Reveille
Football notebook: LSU prepares for SEC West showdown with Alabama
After a bye week, LSU now starts preparation for Alabama, a game that could go a long way in deciding the SEC West. LSU and Alabama are currently tied for first in the division, and the winner will take full control going into the final stretch of the year. Brian Kelly took the podium to address his team's preparation and preview the matchup against Alabama.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list
LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Matt McMahon says Murray State transfer Trae Hannibal has been cleared to play this season
LSU senior guard Trae Hannibal, who followed first-year Tigers coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge from Murray State, has been cleared by the NCAA to play this season. Hannibal had to request a waiver from the NCAA after joining the LSU program in June because he had already used a one-time, no sit-out exemption last season to play for McMahon.
How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers
Alabama Football: Unfriendly Tiger Stadium a Crimson Tide comfort zone
Any Alabama football fan who has been to Tiger Stadium knows the game environment is different than anywhere else. Calling it unfriendly is an understatement. Hostile is even too mild a word. And on Saturday nights Tiger Stadium earns its other name – Death Valley. The second name goes back to 1959, replacing an earlier moniker, Deaf Valley.
LSU Reveille
LSU men's tennis wins big at Cajun Classic tournament
The LSU men’s tennis team had an impressive showing at the Cajun Classic tournament. The Cajun Classic took place in Lafayette and had a total of six teams participating. Julien Penzlin, Will Cubitt, George Stoupe, Ben Koch, Welsh Hotard and Benjamin Ambrosio all competed in singles and doubles. In the Cajun Classic there were a total of three flights.
Video: Crazy Fight At Women's College Soccer Match
A fight broke out during a women's soccer match on Sunday afternoon. LSU and Ole Miss played in the SEC Tournament on Sunday afternoon and things got pretty heated. Three players were ejected from the SEC Tournament contest on Sunday. "Toward the end of the second overtime period, Ole Miss’...
theadvocate.com
LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members
LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest
By Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter and Annalise Vidrine Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a […] The post 50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
Authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
Comments / 0