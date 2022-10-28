Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Key Benefits of Cloud Migration According to Realtimecampaign.com
The term cloud migration can refer to two different processes. The first is moving a business’s digital assets, including not just its data and applications but also services and IT resources to the cloud while the second involves moving the same data and infrastructure from one cloud to another.
getnews.info
Shufti Pro Celebrates 5 Years of AI-Powered IDV Innovation That’s Accelerating Trust Worldwide
Shufti Pro, a global leader in providing its customers with state-of-the-art KYC, KYB, KYI, and AML solutions globally, marks its 5th anniversary on October 31st, 2022. Shufti Pro, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification, eKYC, and AML solutions, is celebrating a series of achievements on its 5th anniversary. Headquartered in the UK, the company provides global coverage with support for over 150 languages. It has expanded its top-notch IDV services to more than 700 international clients in mainstream industries such as finance and banking, iGaming, e-commerce, crypto, healthcare, and education, to name a few.
getnews.info
BNG Infotech Private Limited Offers a Reliable Fleet Management Software
BNG Infotech Private Limited is a company that is committed to offering affordable and value-for-money ERP software solutions for logistics, transport, and fleet management companies. The ERP software has been designed to help the logistic players overcome some of the numerous challenges they face by using the right information technology infrastructure. It is built on the latest technology and can adapt one’s product to meet their user’s requirements and the market’s needs. So far, over 10,000 people have used the software. It is constantly in innovation and development since 2005.
TechCrunch
Meet Crowd.dev, an open source user-led growth platform for fostering developer communities
Businesses such as Stripe, Slack, Canva, Notion and Figma have grown substantially off the back of their respective communities, which in turn has led to a slew of new technologies dedicated to helping such businesses harness their fanbase, unearth their biggest advocates and keep that CLG flywheel spinning. Investors have taken note, too: In the past year alone we’ve seen companies such as Commsor raise a $50 million Series B; Common Room secure $52 million; Threado draw in a $3.1 million seed round; and, more recently, Talkbase raise $2 million to power user-led growth for any company.
TechCrunch
MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service
As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
getnews.info
ELLIPAL Titan Mini – Ultimate Cool but Most Secure Air-Gapped Cold Wallet 2022
ELLIPAL Titan Mini, launched in October 2022, is the new cold wallet from marked hardware wallet company ELLIPAL. It’s air-gapped and fully metal sealed design were created to keep users cryptocurrency secure from both online and offline threats, which is marketed as “the most portable, easy-to-use, and secure hardware wallet you can get in 2022.” Whether you want to secure popular coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Polygon, this wallet is the solution.
getnews.info
FatBrain AI Could Be The Most Compelling Play In The Booming AI Services Sector…Here’s Why ($LZGI)
LZG International Inc.(OTCQB: LZGI), also known as FatBrain AI, is on the fast-track to becoming a major player in the booming Artificial Intelligence (AI) services sector. In fact, this thinly-traded OTCQB company is solidifying its presence in an AI services market expected to generate more than $309.6 billion for sector participants by 2026. But more than just a participant in a substantial market, the better news, especially from an LZGI investor’s perspective, is that LZGI is positioning itself ideally to capture a sizable share of that enormous market opportunity. Better yet, they may accomplish that goal sooner than later.
getnews.info
Machinestalk Shines Out Over Smart Cities Services
October 31, 2022 – Machinestalk shines out over smart cities services Machinestalk has once more expanded the business it was formed in by providing services for smart cities, and it’s only a stride towards this data, immersed-changing industry, in order to remain viable in the ever-evolving world!. The...
getnews.info
Lamuisam Provides Wholesale Workout Leggings that Meet Client Requirements
Lamuisam is a company that specializes in providing affordable best workout leggings wholesale. The company can create custom-made clothing to meet the needs of its customers. They also offer small batches for those who do not need large quantities. Lamuisam is a green company that uses only organic cotton and no dyes or bleach to produce their clothing. This allows them to keep their prices low while providing quality products. Their website also offers yoga poses, postures, and breathing exercises to help individuals get started on their yoga journey.
getnews.info
eClinical Solutions Market worth $15.4 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Some of the prominent players in this Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems Market are Oracle Corporation (US), Medidata Solutions, Inc. (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), BioClinica, Inc. (US)”. In May 2021, The Tasmanian Government partnered with Oracle Corporations to use its health management system to manage the...
getnews.info
Getgovtgrants helping with free Government Mobile phone programs for Low Income Families in the USA
Getgovtgrants help for free mobile phones from various government programs such as lifeline, liheap, snap, Ebb has helped millions of Americans to get a free phone for their need. The get govt grants is sharing information about all the trending and popular grants that offer help to low income needy individuals and families. In today’s world, it is essential that government officials provide the best possible service to the people who live in their country. However, for some of these officials, providing this service can be difficult. One way that government officials can provide a better service to their citizens is by using mobile technology. This technology can help low income families in the USA by providing them with information and services that they may not have access to on a regular basis. For example, free government Smartphones mobile can help these families get a handle on their finances, find jobs, and more.
getnews.info
Calamus Finance has opened its Whitelist program and will go live on Mainnet in December 2022
Calamus Finance, a project to gain top 10 BNB Chain Accelerator in Vietnam, will go live on Mainnet this December. Numerous platforms currently allow users to make payments using fiat money, which may be utilized for things like investing, paying employees, and making purchases. However, there are a number of drawbacks with these platforms such as not allowing periodic automation of payments, unable to pay in real-time and not supporting payments with tokens. As a result, Calamus Finance was developed to address these issues.
getnews.info
Busan City and eTunnel Inc., come together to make Busan the world’s most secure smart city with ‘VEIN-X’
‘VEIN-X’ is a security solution using finger vein authentication technology that goes beyond fingerprint and IRIS-based authentication. The ‘Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB) 2022’ event was held from the 27th to the 29th of October, 2022. The opening ceremony was attended by some of the world’s most prestigious blockchain officials. Names like Busan Mayor Hyung-joon Park and Ahmed bin Suleam, chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (known as a crypto Mecca), graced the ceremony with their presence.
getnews.info
Healthcare Analytics Market worth $75.1 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Some of the prominent players operating in the healthcare analytics market are IBM (US), Optum (US), Cerner (US), SAS Institute (US), Allscripts (US), McKesson (US), MedeAnalytics (US), Inovalon (US), Oracle (US), Health Catalyst (US)”. In July 2021, Enlitic (US) partnered with NMC Healthcare (UAE). This is a multi-faceted partnership with...
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Provides Various Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Enhance the Listening Experience of Users In Best Possible Way
China-hifi-Audio sells a range of modern audiophile tube amplifier that is excellent in terms of sound quality, aesthetics, durability and functionality. China-hifi-Audio has been specializing in the distribution of high-end audiophile tube amplifiers since 2006. They have accumulated a wealth of experience through long-term cooperation with several well-known audio manufacturers and have developed their own office supply and after-sales service channels. Their team members are all audiophiles who enjoy music and movies on a daily basis. They adhere to the principle of quality first so that they can provide customers with professional sound devices and reliable services. Clients can therefore be assured of their products’ high-quality standards and the warranty set forth by the manufacturer. To easily make clients understand their features, the website features a simple and easy-to-use platform in which the general information about each product is displayed on their page. Every product on the website is fully described and available for immediate purchase. The prices listed on each product page are competitive and transparent, so if a customer wishes to purchase a particular item, he or she can simply click on its price and complete the transaction immediately. The website also offers audio accessories dedicated to specific products, including audiophile cables and high-end CD players.
getnews.info
Five Fold Impact Is An Executive Coaching And Consulting Firm Whose Strategies Have Assisted Over 400 Companies
Five Fold Impact is an executive consulting and coaching firm designed to help faith-based entrepreneurs double their business profits rapidly using a proven and proprietary method of strategic business. The firm has a proven track record of helping faith-based entrepreneurs double their business profits rapidly. They have helped over 400 companies generate over $100MM in annual revenue.
getnews.info
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations
America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
getnews.info
Biomarkers Market Size to Worth Around US$ 78.1 Bn by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Some of the leading players operating in the biomarkers market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)”. In May 2021, QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) launched the first FDA-approved tissue companion diagnostic, therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR Kit, to identify...
getnews.info
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“BAE Systems (UK), Nice Actimize(US), FICO (US), LexisNexis(US), TransUnion(US), Kount (US), Software AG(Germany), RSA Security(US), Fiserv(US), FIS (US), ACI Worldwide(US), Experian(Ireland), SecuroNix (US), Accertify (US), Feedzai (US), CaseWare (Canada), FRISS(Netherland), MaxMind (US), Gurucul (US), DataVisor (US), PayPal (US), Visa (US).”. Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication,...
getnews.info
Comfort High Partners with More Companies for Safe Shopping and Prompt Delivery
Fast-growing online store, Comfort High, announces partnerships with world-leading logistics and payment processing companies for fast shipping and delivery to customers across the world. Comfort High is pulling all the possible strings to ensure its customers in the United States and other parts of the world enjoy an amazing shopping...
