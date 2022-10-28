Talented actor, writer, and producer Zina Wilde announce plans to take on more work in the movie industry following the successes of Billions. Zina Wilde is a multifaceted and talented creative who has shown her prowess across roles in the world of motion pictures, with her works attracting millions of film enthusiasts and other stakeholders in the industry. In a related development, Zina has expressed her readiness to take on more roles as an actor as she looks to follow up with the feat achieved on the show BILLIONS on SHOWTIME, which she has been working on with the likes of Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti for five seasons.

