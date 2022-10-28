Read full article on original website
Roberto Jimenez’s “My Life In Colors: Embracing The Rainbow” released
My Life In Colors: Embracing The Rainbow is a book by Roberto Jimenez to develop a belief in people to trust themselves, and with dedication and hard work, they can achieve anything in their life. Books are traditional ways for people to be exposed to the writer’s thoughts and ideals,...
Singer And Artist Ali Ghelich Shares Insights from his life
Ali Ghelich is an Iranian international artist, singer, music producer, lyricist and composer. He was born on 11th October 1993, (Iranian date: 19/07/1372). Raised in Tehran, Iran, he studied Mechanical Engineering at the Islamic Azad University, Science and Research Branch, as well as Bachelor modules in Political Science. Early Life.
Now on Kickstarter, Road to Recovery, A New Collection of Artwork and Essays on the Experiences of Veterans
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a new collection of original artwork and accompanying essays by artist James Agesen!. James Agesen, a London O4ntario Canadian artist, has announced an exciting crowdfunding campaign to support the launch of his first art book, Road to Recovery. The highly anticipated art book is expected to feature 100-150 pages of watercolor art, each with an accompanying short essay.
New Poetic Initiative by Alex Wilkinson is Geared Towards Inspiring People by Connecting Them with Creativity Whilst Supporting Grassroot Artists
Alex Wilkinson’s Poems by Post is on a mission to support grassroots poets and artists worldwide whilst inspiring people to explore their own creativity. Connecting with creative works and being creative have been proven to have similar effects, helping people to see the big picture, build confidence, ease tension, achieve relaxation, and clear their minds. People want to read books, visit art galleries, attend concerts just to see some creativity on display. Alex Wilkinson has provided a platform where people can connect with poetic and artistic creativity. Through the Poems by Post initiative, Alex is looking to inspire everyone to connect with creativity whilst supporting grassroots artists.
Zina Wilde Set Sights on More Projects in the Film Industry
Talented actor, writer, and producer Zina Wilde announce plans to take on more work in the movie industry following the successes of Billions. Zina Wilde is a multifaceted and talented creative who has shown her prowess across roles in the world of motion pictures, with her works attracting millions of film enthusiasts and other stakeholders in the industry. In a related development, Zina has expressed her readiness to take on more roles as an actor as she looks to follow up with the feat achieved on the show BILLIONS on SHOWTIME, which she has been working on with the likes of Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti for five seasons.
One Piece Film: Red review – eye-popping animated hijinks
There are frequent stretches of nonsense in this anime about a pop star, but with music and a central story this good, they shouldn’t bother you too much
BAYC fan art in Vision Metaverse Month, Vision’s significant step to Ape Universe.
Bored Ape Yacht Club is undoubtedly the brightest new star in the crypto world right now. The reason why it can be the most popular NFT is that it gives the full commercial use rights of the purchased NFT (most projects do not), buyers not only own a virtual asset, but can also create and commercialize it, which gradually makes BAYC a trendy brand.
Mindful and Fit Announces Kids Books Coming Out Nov. 11
Bodies of Water is the first release in a series of books that promotes mindfulness, self-acceptance and loving-kindness through nature characters. The motivation for creating this series is to help improve the relationships and lives of parents and children. Mindful and Fit Coaching, founded by Tony and Amanda Johnson, is...
Joshua Dinnerman Vienna State Opera – a place of art and cultural study of development in History
Austria – October 31, 2022 – The Vienna State Opera is a world-renowned institution and a cornerstone of the city’s cultural scene. As the leading centre of the performing arts, the Opera attracts some of the world’s greatest talents. With the rich history dating back to the early 19th century, the Vienna State Opera is one of the most prestigious opera houses in the world. Joshua Dinnerman, a developer and student of cultural institutions, believes that the Vienna State Opera is an important part of the city’s identity.
Muna Althani reached stardom through the people’s love for her
People often talk about how bloggers get famous. In fact, this depends on how people get famous and how the audience gets them in which sense. Muna is a travel and makeup blogger from Saudi Arabia. She has been an amazing traveler and makeup artist. That is the reason she is famous. She is 33 years old and became a blogger in a very short time.
Free Cowboy Way Channel Joins FreeCast
Another quality channel featuring INSP’s original content joins hundreds available on FreeCast. FreeCast has reached an agreement to bring the Cowboy Way Channel to the aggregated streaming platform. The free ad-supported television (FAST) channel is the latest of hundreds available on FreeCast, the service formerly known as SelectTV, which has recently relaunched without a subscription paywall. Now freely accessible, the service continues to add content, with new streaming channels joining the lineup every month, and a growing selection of on-demand TV shows and movies.
Nida Manzoor Movie ‘Polite Society’ Lands Late April 2023 Release
Nida Manzoor’s action-comedy Polite Society will open in theaters on April 28, 2023, following its U.K. debut April 7, Focus Features and Working Title announced Tuesday. Focus Features will distribute the film domestically, while Universal Pictures will handle international duties.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Black Adam' Leads So-So Halloween Weekend With $27.7M'Avatar: The Way of Water' Runtime Sails Past Three HoursBox Office: 'Black Adam' Blazes With $67M Opening, 'Ticket to Paradise' Flies to $16.3M The film marks the first feature directed by Manzoor, creator of the critically acclaimed series We Are Lady Parts. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are...
Scott Muni’s “Ticket to Ride” Returns to the Air On NEWHD-NY/LA and VNUE Radio
Legendary Announcer Scott Muni’s “Ticket to Ride” will be heard every Friday at 6pm on these special stations that supports people with autism and special needs!. New York – NEWHD Media, focused on the development of streaming radio stations that support people with Autism and special needs, has announced that the award-winning Beatles radio show, Ticket to Ride will begin airing on NEWHD stations. The program, hosted by legendary New York radio personality Scott Muni, debuted in 1984 on over 300 radio stations across the country. It was the first weekly radio program dedicated entirely to the music of the Beatles. One of the most successful syndicated radio shows in the rock era that ran for over ten years and was constantly the top-rated show New York’s WNEW-FM.
Young Entrepreneur Defies All Odds To Establish a Beauty Studio – The Beauty Bar & Spa Co
Innovative beauty enthusiast and entrepreneur, Alejandra Cardenas, launches The Beauty Bar & Spa Co, a fast-growing beauty business against all odds to deliver top-notch solutions to customers. Alejandra Cardenas and her team at The Beauty Bar & Spa Co are taking another giant step towards delivering the best experience to...
