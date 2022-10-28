Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
onlyinark.com
Native American Heritage Stops in Arkansas
November opens the celebration of Native American Heritage month. Arkansas has deep roots with several Native American tribes, including Quapaw, Caddo, and Osage. November is a great time to explore this history, learn from the past and continue to increase our understanding of the Indigenous people who first called Arkansas home.
kiowacountypress.net
October 2022 Arkansas River Report
Leadville - 1.32 inches. Walsenburg - 1.05 inches. Colorado Springs - 0.14-0.56 inch. Early season snowpack is trending above average for the Arkansas Basin with the latest NRCS Snowpack Telemetry (SNOTEL) report showing basin-wide snowpack at 125 percent of median for snow-water equivalent (SWE). The highest reading is currently at Hayden Pass, where the SNOTEL station shows the SWE at 2.5 inches.
Arkansas produce farmer thankful for rain, prepares for next season
ARKANSAS, USA — Tara Stainton is the owner of Rattle’s Garden and has been growing produce for about 15 years now. She said what started as a hobby quickly turned into a business. “Over the years, it just grew and grew and grew until we had more than...
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston...
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
Authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park.
KHBS
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is...
KATV
Arkansas FireSMART app is available for prescribed burning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced Monday the Arkansas FireSMART mobile application. The app was created with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and offers row crop procedures and forest landowners a simple way to check conditions, as well as report prescribed burns.
kasu.org
Four artists to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards
Charles Haymes, vice president of the Arkansas Country Music Awards, speaks to Arkansas Roots' Marty Scarbrough to reveal the four honorees who will receive the award in 2023. The ceremony is scheduled for June 5. Past recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award included Johnny Cash, The Wilburn Brothers, Conway Twitty,...
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered showers and downpours continue Sunday
TONIGHT: The heaviest and most consistent rain has moved out and tonight our rain will be more off and on. A 60% chance for scattered showers and a rare rumble of thunder will continue through the night. Temperatures will stay in the 50s with a northeast wind 5-10 mph. SUNDAY:...
Kait 8
Arkansas gas prices continue to fall
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in the Natural State saw a drop in gas prices, averaging $3.21 per gallon. GasBuddy.com reports that prices fell 7 cents per gallon in the last week. However, prices are still 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nearly 15 cents...
arkansasedc.com
Dassault Falcon Jet Executive Highlights Advantages of Doing Business in Arkansas
Companies across the globe are finding success in Arkansas. Across the state, 187 international companies have established a physical presence, creating jobs for Arkansans. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) “Executive Voice” series spotlights executives in The Natural State and asks them to answer the question, “Why Arkansas?” AEDC has released the latest video in the series, profiling an international executive who has discovered the advantages Arkansas has to offer.
What is the best dive bar in Arkansas? Here are the best in every state, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
Arkansas Worst Baby Names People Will Totally Judge You For
Hey there Arkansas moms and dads and moms-to-be and dads-to-be, this is for sure an exciting time for you and the whole family. I'm sure names are being thrown at you left and right and picking the right name for your baby is most important. So let's get you some suggestions for not only the best names for babies in Arkansas but also maybe a few you might want to think twice about.
New lane could help ease traffic on I-430 river bridge
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — To say commuting during rush hour is hectic would certainly be an understatement. "The volume on that bridge is pretty heavy," Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said. That commute is especially hectic when it takes you over the I-430 river bridge.
5newsonline.com
Child poverty rates rank high in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
talkbusiness.net
State business leaders join Governor in opposing recreational marijuana
Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday (Oct. 31) in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis and see the state join 19 other states with legal recreational use. At a news conference at the headquarters of the...
