Arkansas State

Native American Heritage Stops in Arkansas

November opens the celebration of Native American Heritage month. Arkansas has deep roots with several Native American tribes, including Quapaw, Caddo, and Osage. November is a great time to explore this history, learn from the past and continue to increase our understanding of the Indigenous people who first called Arkansas home.
October 2022 Arkansas River Report

Leadville - 1.32 inches. Walsenburg - 1.05 inches. Colorado Springs - 0.14-0.56 inch. Early season snowpack is trending above average for the Arkansas Basin with the latest NRCS Snowpack Telemetry (SNOTEL) report showing basin-wide snowpack at 125 percent of median for snow-water equivalent (SWE). The highest reading is currently at Hayden Pass, where the SNOTEL station shows the SWE at 2.5 inches.
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston...
Arkansas FireSMART app is available for prescribed burning

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced Monday the Arkansas FireSMART mobile application. The app was created with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and offers row crop procedures and forest landowners a simple way to check conditions, as well as report prescribed burns.
Arkansas gas prices continue to fall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in the Natural State saw a drop in gas prices, averaging $3.21 per gallon. GasBuddy.com reports that prices fell 7 cents per gallon in the last week. However, prices are still 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nearly 15 cents...
Dassault Falcon Jet Executive Highlights Advantages of Doing Business in Arkansas

Companies across the globe are finding success in Arkansas. Across the state, 187 international companies have established a physical presence, creating jobs for Arkansans. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) “Executive Voice” series spotlights executives in The Natural State and asks them to answer the question, “Why Arkansas?” AEDC has released the latest video in the series, profiling an international executive who has discovered the advantages Arkansas has to offer.
Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
Arkansas Worst Baby Names People Will Totally Judge You For

Hey there Arkansas moms and dads and moms-to-be and dads-to-be, this is for sure an exciting time for you and the whole family. I'm sure names are being thrown at you left and right and picking the right name for your baby is most important. So let's get you some suggestions for not only the best names for babies in Arkansas but also maybe a few you might want to think twice about.
New lane could help ease traffic on I-430 river bridge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — To say commuting during rush hour is hectic would certainly be an understatement. "The volume on that bridge is pretty heavy," Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said. That commute is especially hectic when it takes you over the I-430 river bridge.
Child poverty rates rank high in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
