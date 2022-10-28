Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
NASDAQ
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
NASDAQ
Why Trip.com, Vipshop Holdings, and RLX Technology Holdings Soared Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), and RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were rallying today, up 8.4%, 5.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. Chinese stocks were up broadly today, especially those related to Chinese consumer products and services. Given the across-the-board rallies, today's action...
NASDAQ
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
NASDAQ
Want More Income? Invest Your Money in This Dividend King
Working more hours to improve your salary and/or starting a side hustle are two ways to earn more income. But both require you to trade time in order to earn more money. That's why passive income -- money you don't have to actively work for -- can be a more productive use of an investor's time.
NASDAQ
Why It Appears XPO Stock Is Down Nearly 40% Today
XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) has completed its spinoff of brokerage RXO (NYSE: RXO), meaning that investors now own a share of RXO for every XPO share held. The value of the combined stocks is approximately the value of XPO pre-split, but many market-reporting tools are slow to adjust. As a result, a lot of investors are seeing XPO shares as down nearly 40% in Tuesday trading.
NASDAQ
3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Are More Trick Than Treat
For some, Halloween provides a way to let their imagination become reality -- at least for a day. For others, it's a day of ghouls, goblins, and ghosts, with the intent of putting a little scare in those seeking candy. But for the stock market, Halloween represents just another day in 2022 of scaring the daylights out of investors.
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Icahn Enterprises (IEP) in Q3 Earnings?
Icahn Enterprises IEP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 4. The company has a dull earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the preceding four quarters. Let’s see how things have shaped up for Icahn Enterprises this earnings season. Icahn...
NASDAQ
5 Must-See Old Economy Earnings Charts
While FAANG stocks have all reported earnings already, there are thousands of other companies that have not. This week, over 1,000 companies will be reporting including many of the “old economy” companies, those that were cutting edge businesses when they launched decades ago and then went out of favor with investors.
NASDAQ
Marriott Vacations' (VAC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The company’s CEO, Stephen P. Weisz, stated, "Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we had a very strong third quarter, growing contract sales by 27%...
NASDAQ
These 2 Stocks Are Moving the Nasdaq Right Now
Wall Street started November on a positive footing, and as has been common recently, the biggest move came from the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Shortly after the market opened, the Nasdaq was up by between 1% and 1.5%, recovering the lost ground from Monday's session. A couple of companies saw...
NASDAQ
Livent (LTHM) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
Livent (LTHM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this supplier of performance lithium compounds would...
Comments / 0