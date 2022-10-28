ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

PARA Selects Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge as Speaker for Veterans Day Program

A local Veterans Day Program will feature Tuscaloosa County's Probate Judge, Rob Robertson, as the keynote speaker for the event which will take place on November 11. According to a release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, the program is in conjunction with PARA's Veteran's Memorial Park Association, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and the University of Alabama's Office of Veterans and Military Affairs.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Proposed Curriculum Changes at University of Alabama Draw Fire After Professor’s Viral Tweet

A series of proposed curriculum changes at the University of Alabama is drawing fire online after a professor criticized them in a Tweet last week. As background, the University created a task force in 2018 to examine its General Education curriculum requirements -- the classes all students at UA are required to take, regardless of their majors and minors.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Flu hits three Hale County schools, moving them to remote learning

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Greensboro Elementary, Middle and High schools transitioned to remote learning Thursday and Friday because 26% of the students at these schools were out with the flu. Hale County Schools Superintendent Michael Ryans says he felt he had no choice but to make this decision. The...
HALE COUNTY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Juandalynn Givan, House of Representatives District 60

Political experience: Alabama House Representatives, 2010–present; assistant liaison, Capital Projects and Development for the City of Birmingham under Mayors Richard Arrington, Bernard Kincaid and William Bell, 1996-2000. Professional experience: Givan & Associates Law Firm, 2004-present; Birmingham Housing Authority Hope 6 Administrator for Metropolitan Gardens and Tuxedo Terrace, 2000-2010. Education:...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
FAIRFIELD, AL
Shelby Reporter

Get to know the candidates for each election in next Tuesday’s General Election

Included is every election and candidate that will be included on Shelby County ballots for the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kay Ivey, Republican (Incumbent) Website: Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083577221834. Lieutenant Governor. Will Ainsworth, Republican (Incumbent) Email: bradley@ainsworthforalabama.com. Website: Ainsworthforalabama.com. Ruth Page-Nelson, Libertarian. Website: Facebook.com/RuthForAlabama/. U.S. Senator. Will Boyd, Democrat. Email: info@drwillboyd.com.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy