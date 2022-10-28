Read full article on original website
PARA Selects Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge as Speaker for Veterans Day Program
A local Veterans Day Program will feature Tuscaloosa County's Probate Judge, Rob Robertson, as the keynote speaker for the event which will take place on November 11. According to a release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, the program is in conjunction with PARA's Veteran's Memorial Park Association, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and the University of Alabama's Office of Veterans and Military Affairs.
Temporary Emergency Services Unveil Mobile Shower, Washer Units for Homeless Community
Temporary Emergency Services will now offer additional resources to Tuscaloosa citizens in need, unveiling their new mobile shower and washer units Monday. The local non-profit celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. The units will aim to benefit the homeless population by...
COMING SOON: everything you need to know about Birmingham’s newest active adult community for ages 55+
Overture Tributary, opening in January 2023, is creating a new way of living for ages 55+ with their maintenance-free, resort-inspired apartment homes. Want to learn more? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new community. Opening in January 2023. When a larger home doesn’t make sense anymore,...
Proposed Curriculum Changes at University of Alabama Draw Fire After Professor’s Viral Tweet
A series of proposed curriculum changes at the University of Alabama is drawing fire online after a professor criticized them in a Tweet last week. As background, the University created a task force in 2018 to examine its General Education curriculum requirements -- the classes all students at UA are required to take, regardless of their majors and minors.
Tuscaloosa’s Stillman College Kicks Off 33-Hour Fundraising Marathon Wednesday
Tuscaloosa's Stillman College will aim to earn more than $90,000 in donations this week during their 33-hour Day of Giving fundraising marathon, which kicks off Wednesday morning. To say the marathon is 33 hours isn't exactly right, though -- it will last 1 day, 8 hours and 76 minutes in...
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster opens food truck court on Third Avenue North
Local attorney and investor Eric Guster is creating opportunities for food truck owners to expand their services in a new location in downtown Birmingham. Guster opened a food court at 1104 Third Ave. N. and is already hosting Taquería La Catrina taco truck as well as Frozen Rooster’s food truck.
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
Flu hits three Hale County schools, moving them to remote learning
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Greensboro Elementary, Middle and High schools transitioned to remote learning Thursday and Friday because 26% of the students at these schools were out with the flu. Hale County Schools Superintendent Michael Ryans says he felt he had no choice but to make this decision. The...
Here’s How Tuscaloosa County Veterans Can Obtain a Free Weather Radio
Weather is a serious subject in Alabama. To help veterans stay safe this severe weather season, the Tuscaloosa County EMA and Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center have teamed up to provide free programmed weather radios to veterans who live in Tuscaloosa County. The giveaway event will be held on the VA’s...
Juandalynn Givan, House of Representatives District 60
Political experience: Alabama House Representatives, 2010–present; assistant liaison, Capital Projects and Development for the City of Birmingham under Mayors Richard Arrington, Bernard Kincaid and William Bell, 1996-2000. Professional experience: Givan & Associates Law Firm, 2004-present; Birmingham Housing Authority Hope 6 Administrator for Metropolitan Gardens and Tuxedo Terrace, 2000-2010. Education:...
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as Stanford student, reportedly lived in dorm for 10 months
A Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as a Stanford University student for 10 months, living at several college dorms while harassing female students, according to media reports. William Curry, a 2021 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, was removed from Stanford last week after it was revealed he lived...
What’s on the ballot in Jefferson County?
Election day is Tuesday, November 8. So what's on the ballot?
Corvette slams into Birmingham’s VA Hospital after driver, passenger shot in University Boulevard intersection
Gunfire erupted in a University Boulevard intersection early Sunday, sending two men to the hospital. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to the VA Hospital at University Boulevard and 19th Street on a report of a car crashing into the building. UAB police...
Get to know the candidates for each election in next Tuesday’s General Election
Included is every election and candidate that will be included on Shelby County ballots for the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kay Ivey, Republican (Incumbent) Website: Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083577221834. Lieutenant Governor. Will Ainsworth, Republican (Incumbent) Email: bradley@ainsworthforalabama.com. Website: Ainsworthforalabama.com. Ruth Page-Nelson, Libertarian. Website: Facebook.com/RuthForAlabama/. U.S. Senator. Will Boyd, Democrat. Email: info@drwillboyd.com.
Tuscaloosa Community Dancers’ Biggest-Ever Nutcracker Performance Returns in December
The Tuscaloosa Community Dancers will present their 51st annual production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker next month at the Bama Theater. The production will showcase the adventure awaiting Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and embark on a journey through the Land of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Man shot at Alabama gas station dies, coroner’s office says
A man who was shot at an Alabama gas station last month has died. Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Marcello Hopson, 43, of Birmingham. Hopson was shot just after 10 p.m. on October 22 as he was in a vehicle at the...
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
