5 movies more frightening than Terrifier 2

Terrifier 2 is being called one of the most frightening movies in years and provoking some extreme reactions among viewers. There are reports that some people who are seeing it in theaters have vomited or had extreme reactions to the amount of gore in the movie.

Terrifier 2 is a follow up to the 2016 film Terrifier . Art the Clown is the stuff of nightmares even to people who don’t have coulrophobia. One of the most terrifying things in any horror movie is the apparent random slaughter of innocent people. Art seems to kill whoever is nearby in shockingly graphic and gory ways.

Terrifier 2 is in movie theatres now, with it available to stream Terrifier 2 on Screambox on Halloween, October 31.

If you want to terrify your friends or get your own adrenaline pumping, try watching these classic horror films that are even more frightening:

The Exorcist (1973)

Linda Blair, Max von Sydow and Jason Miller in The Exorcist (Image credit: Warner Bros./Allstar Picture Library Ltd /Alamy Stock Photo)

The Exorcist was another movie that provoked some extreme reactions in viewers. When The Exorcist was made, paranormal films were just starting to go mainstream. The special effects and the chill-inducing theatrics make The Exorcist one of the scariest films of all time. Even by today’s high technical standards, this film still has the power to get viewers screaming.

Part of the reason why The Exorcist is so scary is that it’s partially based on a true story. The movie follows the possession of a little girl, Regan, but it was based on a novel about a young boy from Maryland who was thought to be possessed and underwent an exorcism because of the extreme paranormal events happening to him.

Demonic possession is scary, but it’s even scarier when it’s based on real life events. There were also a shocking number of accidents and unexplainable events that occurred during the making of The Exorcist that have led some to believe the movie itself is cursed.

(It also was one of the best movie posters of all time).

You can stream The Exorcist , if you dare, on HBO Max in the US; it's available to rent via digital on-demand in the UK.

The Last House on the Left (1972)

(Image credit: PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo)

The Last House on the Left is the standard that all torture horror movies are based on. There was a remake done in 2009, but the original is still considered to be one of the scariest movies of all time.

This movie leaves nothing to the imagination. The body horror and gore in Terrifier 2 pales in comparison to The Last House On The Left . Even some die-hard horror fans can’t watch without getting sick.

The Last House On The Left is the story of two girls who are abducted and tortured before being murdered on their way home from a concert. The killers are three escaped convicts. When they realize that they are being hunted by police, the killers break into a house to try and hide from the police. The house belongs to the parents of one of the murdered girls.

When the parents overhear the killers talking and realize their daughter has been horrifically murdered, they fight back against the killers. Ultimately the sadistic killers are themselves killed in graphic ways.

You can stream The Last House On The Left on Tubi in the US and Plex in the UK.

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Katie Featherington and Micah Sloat in Paranormal Activity (Image credit: Blumhouse Productions)

Paranormal Activity doesn’t have any gore or torture horror, but it’s still one of the scariest movies ever made. It’s pure psychological horror that plays on the inherent human fear of the things that go bump in the night.

As the story unfolds there are clues to a deeper paranormal story and a surprising connection to one of the young couples being afflicted by a demonic presence. Katie and Micah have just moved into a new home when they start to experience escalating and terrifying paranormal events.

Paranormal Activity was shot for just $15,000. After it was picked up for major distribution in 2009, a new ending was shot with a bigger budget. Even though there is no gore or graphic deaths, the tension from the psychological horror did cause people who watched it in the theater to vomit and have panic attacks.

You can stream Paranormal Activity on Paramount Plus in the US and Prime Video or Sky TV in the UK and see if it affects you the same way.

Hereditary (2018)

Toni Collette in Hereditary (Image credit: A24/MOVIESTORE COLLECTION LTD/Alamy Stock Photo)

Hereditary blends psychological and physical horror in a seamless way that creates a truly terrifying experience. Possession of children always sets off an instinctual human fear and Hereditary does it in a masterful way that will leave you shaken for days.

Hereditary is the story of a woman who starts to unravel her estranged mother’s life after her death and suffers some shocking tragedies linked to her mother’s secret life as a witch and the supernatural beings she consorted with, which have now attached themselves to her surviving family.

Hereditary is a masterpiece of modern horror that hits all the right creepy notes. You can stream it on Hulu or Paramount Plus in the US; it's available to rent via digital on-demand in UK.

High Tension (2003)

Cecile de France as Marie in High Tension (Image credit: EuropaCorp)

High Tension is another gorefest for those who like gore horror. It’s a French film that features a shocking twist ending you won’t see coming. The violent killings in High Tension seem similar to the killings in Terrifier 2, where the killer is killing in as many graphic and torturous ways as possible just for the pleasure for it.

But there is a reason behind the killings in High Tension , which is part of the twist at the end. The suspense of the “intruder killer” storyline and the twist at the end make High Tension a fantastic horror tale that many people haven’t seen because it stayed relatively off of the horror radar.

You can stream High Tension on Tubi in the US, while it's available on Shudder in the UK.