Five Bulldogs Win in Singles at Yale Invitational

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Five Bulldogs won singles matches on the final day of the Yale Invitational at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center. Michael Sun, Vignesh Gogineni, Luke Neal, Eric Li and Walker Oberg were all victorious. Sun and Li were straight set winners, while Gogineni won the first three...
