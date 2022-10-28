Read full article on original website
Operation Blackout: Annual effort to keep kids safe on Halloween
It puts an extra set of eyes on registered sex offenders to make sure they're following all rules during the holiday.
Teenagers will now be forced to study MATHS for their HSC exams after years of the often subject dreaded by many being optional for students - but will it make kids smarter?
It's an important subject dreaded by thousands of students, but mathematics is soon to be a compulsory in the Higher School Certificate across New South Wales. New senior syllabuses coming into effect in 2025 mean all Year 11 and Year 12 students must study maths from the following year. The...
MedicalXpress
Bedtime routines and sleep strategies help autistic kids sleep, study reveals
Sleep strategies and simple bedtime routines can improve sleep in autistic children, reducing anxiety and enhancing family well-being, a new study reveals. The largest study of its kind into sleep problems in children on the autism spectrum, led by Monash University's Professor Nicole Rinehart, found clinician-led behavioral interventions helped kids get a better night's sleep. And the flow on effects were significant, resulting in better social, emotional and academic functioning in children, and less stress and improved mental health in their parents.
How a Halloween fright can improve mental health
During a time when many of us are anxious about daily living, the thrill of a Halloween fright might actually alleviate some stress. Joining us now to break down how Chucky, Jason, and Hannibal Lecter can improve mental health is Dr. Michelle Cutler from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
SFGate
How Do We Save Teens From Fentanyl?
In the past two years, fentanyl, the extremely potent synthetic drug, has become a main driver of the U.S.’s ongoing opioid crisis. While the drug’s potent form and cheap production costs make it a staple for drug dealers, its lack of regulations and intensity makes first-time users extremely vulnerable to overdoses. At least 80 percent of the overdoses in 2020 were fentanyl-related, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a number that continues to rise. And recent cases of overdoses in teenagers have sparked a major debate over the best way to prevent fentanyl death. The rise in so-called “rainbow fentanyl” has made the drug a Republican talking point, with both lawmakers and pundits parroting harmful, fear-based myths about fentanyl. But on both sides of the political aisle, leaders are desperate to find an answer to an increasingly important question: How do we save more kids from fatally overdosing on fentanyl?
themomkind.com
How to Know Your Teen With Autism Is Ready for College
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Getting your teenager prepared for college is a significant undertaking for any parent, but it can be even more so for parents of teenagers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). They might not adjust well to change and need more support than the average teenager, leading you to believe they might never be ready for that next life stage.
Teaching is an act of hope. Right now, I don’t feel hopeful.
Given the world we live in, my two core principles as a Gen Z educator are frequently in tension. Number one, be authentic. Number two, always have hope.Middle schoolers can sniff out insincerity in an instant. In my experience at Aurora Science & Tech Middle School, I am most successful as a teacher when I am being my authentic self — whether it be running around my classroom to demonstrate kinetic...
nebo.edu
Dealing with Anxiety in Self and Children with Special Needs
Over 40 million people experience Anxiety each year! With these high numbers, it is essential for parents to learn effective tips and techniques when raising children with special needs. Come join us IN-PERSON for this fabulous free parent workshop! We will also be providing a zoom link, but prize winners will be drawn from those in attendance! RSVP today! (Adults only, no childcare is provided)
macaronikid.com
Has the Pandemic Affected Our Kids Speech and Language Skills?
If you are feeling Covid fatigue and you really just want to put the last 2 ½ years behind you, you are not alone. But the recovery for this is going to be long and we are going to see the effects for years. Have you ever wondered what the masks, lockdowns and isolation did to our young children in a crucial development period? We’re just coming out of this so we still don’t really have a lot of information, but there have been a few studies done, and I can certainly share what I have noticed in my own practice.
Durbin: Rockford YMCA youth center gives kids 'safe place to be'
ROCKFORD — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, on Thursday visited a Rockford church that the YMCA of the Rock River Valley is turning into a youth center with the help of a $750,000 federal grant. Durbin said the programming and interventions these kind of youth centers provide can help...
anash.org
Jewish Children Experience Sukkos With Innovative CKids Club
This Sukkos, the CKids Club team at Merkos 302, devised the “Sukkot Time Machine,” an innovative and engaging Sukkos project that had the kids experience Sukkot using all their five senses. As technology advances more and more and children are bombarded with an endless slew of fast-paced content,...
wonderbaby.org
Daycare Pros and Cons: What Parents Should Know
Deciding to send your child to a daycare facility can be an overwhelming decision for parents. Since many parents work, daycare services meet an essential need within our communities. There are advantages and disadvantages to daycare. Weighing the pros and cons of daycare can help you understand the best options...
