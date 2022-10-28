Man accused of trying to cross more than $10,000 into Mexico

An outbound inspection at the B&M International Bridge in Brownsville lead to the discovery of more than $10,000 hidden inside a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, federal court documents reflect.

Juan Tierranegra Tamez, age and address unknown, is charged with one count conspiracy/laundering of monetary instruments in violation of Title 18 USC and bulk cash smuggling.

While it is not illegal to transport more than $10,000 into Mexico, you must declare the money to U.S. Customs and Border PProtection.

Tierranegra Tamez appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Igancio Torteya III, who ordered he be held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Tierranegra Tamez on Oct. 27, was attempting to drive across the bridge from Brownsville into Matamoros where U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were conducting outbound inspections on vehicles.

Tierranegra Tamez told the officers he was only in possession of $1,000, but a CBP canine alerted to the vehicle, the federal criminal complaint states.

The officer searched the vehicle and found five bundles of more than $10,000 hidden inside.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Tierranegra declined to be interviews by Homeland Special Investigation agents without the presence of his attorney.