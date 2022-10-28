Read full article on original website
Elvisfile
4d ago
Semper Fi LCpl Merola, now on post guarding the gates of heaven. You are part of the best, the few, and the brave that have the intestinal fortitude to fight for America and our way of life.
Reply
3
Shannon
4d ago
What a beautiful way to remember this Marine who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Thank you City of Rancho & Mr. Ramos.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
Fontana Herald News
Fundraiser is held for family of Colton officer, formerly of Fontana, who died tragically
A fundraiser is being held for the family of a Colton Police Department officer who died tragically on Oct. 27. Officer Lorenzo Morgan, 29, accidentally shot himself to death while off-duty in his car in Oro Grande, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Morgan, a resident of...
foxla.com
Victorville teen identified as victim of deadly shooting
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Friends and family are grieving after a Silverado High School senior and football standout was killed in Victorville over the weekend. On Oct. 30 just after 11 p.m., deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to an area near the intersection of La Mesa and Jade roads following a report of a man down.
Are Police Stifling the Investigation Into 3 Teens Who Vanished From a Controversial Residential Treatment Facility?
John Inman, Blake Pursley, and Daniel Yuen disappeared from a CEDU facility decades ago. Now, questions swirl about the relationship San Bernardino police had with the shuttered group home The post Are Police Stifling the Investigation Into 3 Teens Who Vanished From a Controversial Residential Treatment Facility? appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
Machete attack case one of hundreds dismissed in Riverside County due to lack of courtrooms
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The Riverside County District Attorney's office is appealing a felony assault case after it was one of hundreds thrown out in the county due to a lack of available courtrooms. Jose Luis Tapia, 51, is accused of attacking a man with a machete back on Aug....
Retrial begins in killing and dumping of body in Irvine
A 36-year-old man beat and strangled a woman he and his brother picked up in Santa Ana and then dumped her body, which was set afire, in a parking lot of an Irvine business on a Labor Day weekend 13 years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday — as the defendant’s attorney said the man has a low IQ and didn’t have the frame of mind at the time to commit first- degree murder.
vvng.com
UPDATE: Murder victim identified as a senior at Silverado High School in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was killed Sunday night in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to a man-down call at 11:00 p.m., they arrived and found a deceased male at the corner of Jade Road and Purple Sage Drive.
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 33 people at 16 locations, including one in Fontana
During a recent week-long period, investigators seized 30 firearms and arrested 33 people at a total of 16 locations, including one in Fontana, as part of an ongoing crime suppression effort called Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, personnel...
citynewsgroup.com
Words from a Donkey Whisperer
Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
theeastcountygazette.com
Two People Killed in a Stabbing at Southern California Shopping Centre
An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly stabbings of two people on Thursday at a shopping centre in Los Angeles County. A woman was discovered in the Destination O-Eight Shopping Center parking lot by deputies. They were sent to the location in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, shortly before noon.
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA
Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside develops its own plan for reducing homelessness
The Homeless Action Plan, which recommends building more houses and making services more accessible, has already gotten some public support. Riverside has approved a comprehensive plan designed to ease the city’s homeless problem. The Homeless Action Plan, adopted by the city council earlier this month, is a 32-page guide...
Fontana Herald News
More than 30 weapons are seized by Fontana Police Department
More than 30 weapons were seized by the Fontana Police Department on Oct. 28, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Oct. 29. The Rapid Response Team served a search at a residence in Fontana for the sales and manufacturing of “ghost” guns. One male subject...
3 teens shot, 1 fatally, following early morning fight in Palmdale parking lot
A 19-year-old was killed and two other teens were wounded when a gunmen opened fire following a fight in a Palmdale parking lot early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 39700 block of 30th Street West. Deputies arrived at Marie Kerr Park and found the 19-year-old unresponsive victim down in the […]
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people in a bar
A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people at a bar in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Oct. 30, officers responded to the bar in the downtown area and located the subject going to his vehicle and detained him. Officers found a loaded firearm...
mynewsla.com
One of Two Men Killed at Covina House Party ID’d
One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was not yet released and...
Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting at Canyon Country Halloween Party
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A shooting occurred at a Halloween party in the normally quiet Canyon Country neighborhood in the city of Santa Clarita Saturday night, Oct. 29, around 11:17 p.m. There is currently no suspect information at this time regarding a shooting inside a residence in the 27700...
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
Rapidly spreading viral infections force Orange County to declare health emergency
Orange County officials have declared a health emergency because of rapidly spreading viral infections that have caused record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits. The proclamation allows the county to use state and federal resources to get a handle on the situation and get mutual aid from other counties.The country has been hit with a perfect storm of COVID-19, the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus, which is especially dangerous for young children."While there isn't a vaccine against RSV, we want OC residents to know there are many ways to protect children and at-risk individuals," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the Chief Medical Officer of the OC Health Care Agency.Chinsio-Kwong also urged residents to stay up-to-date with their vaccinations to help reduce the strain on the area's hospitals. "Our best shot at protecting ourselves and our children from respiratory illnesses continues to be the same things we practiced throughout the pandemic including the use of masks when indoors around others and staying home when you are sick," she said.
Comments / 6