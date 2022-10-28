Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
fox26houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher, Michelle Reynolds, found alive after missing since September
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Brazoria County have confirmed a missing teacher with Alvin ISD has been found safe Tuesday afternoon. Michelle Reynolds was first reported missing back on September 22 by her husband. However, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday she was found in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police.
Missing Texas woman found safe in New Orleans after lengthy search
A Houston-area woman reported missing in New Orleans in September has been found alive. The Brazoria County, Texas, sheriff’s office says Michelle Reynolds is “alive and well,” after being located by Louisiana State Police.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area
HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
Alvin teacher reported missing in September found safe in New Orleans, Brazoria County sheriff says
ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin teacher who was reported missing in September has been found safe in New Orleans by Louisiana State Police, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said they were able to confirm that Michelle Reynolds, 48, has been safely reunited with...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
Texas EquuSearch searches Alvin landfill for missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee
The search for a 2-year-old last seen more than two weeks ago has taken another grim turn, focusing on a landfill in Alvin.
Two girls reported missing, believed to be in Houston
STILLWATER, Okla. — Two Oklahoma girls have been reported missing and are believed to be in Houston, according to a Stillwater Police Department (SPD) Facebook post. The post said SPD responded to a runaway investigation on Sunday morning. 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran’s grandmother woke up and found Lalehparvaran was missing,...
Click2Houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say
HOUSTON – Michelle Reynolds has been located alive and well in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds was the Alvin Independent School District teacher that was first reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022 by her husband. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it...
Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Submerged Car In Houston: Police
Heavy machinery was needed to lift the car out of the water and allow police to get to the bodies, which had been there for some time.
fox26houston.com
Mother accused of torturing teenage twins extradited back to Harris County
CYPRESS, Texas - The mother accused of torturing her 15-year-old twins and locking them in a laundry room has been extradited back to Harris County. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, is back in Harris County and behind bars, after being extradited from Baton Rouge, Louisiana over the weekend. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of...
Officials: Texas man allegedly shoots, kills mother’s ex-boyfriend in domestic violence incident
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas man allegedly shot and killed his mother’s ex-boyfriend during a domestic violence incident Monday around 5 a.m. in Harris County, officials say. According to a news release from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it was reported that a woman left her car...
Takeoff Shooting Death Updates: Police Investigation, Suspect Information and More
An investigation is underway by the Houston Police Department into the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff at a bowling alley in the early hours of November 1. Keeping reading for the latest information in Takeoff’s shooting case. Takeoff Was Shot and Killed. The Atlanta-based artist — real name...
fox26houston.com
2 adults found inside submerged car in Houston ditch
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a car was found submerged in a ditch on Monday afternoon. The vehicle was found on the 8300 block of Wilcrest, near Beechnut Street. According to Lt. Michael Hircoch with HPD, they received information from a caller that they heard a...
HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez out of Rosenberg
Police said the girl's father stabbed a man and took his truck before taking the 1-year-old from her babysitter's home.
Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night. On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of...
Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
Texas Man Goes 'Ballistic' In Road Rage Crash, Rips Driver's Car Apart
The man was caught on camera intentionally crashing into the driver's car and jumping on the windshield.
Family of Houston father who went missing one year ago on Halloween still looking for answers
The family of John Davis, 47, says they hope someone will come forward with information. John was last seen in Houston on Halloween, 2021. His wife and daughter were out trick-or-treating when he left to drive up to the Dallas area. Eventually, the 18-wheeler he was driving was found, but he wasn't.
El Campo ISD school bus involved in minor accident
EL CAMPO, Texas – On Tuesday morning, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported a minor accident involving an El Campo school bus. The accident occurred at County Road 405 and 406, southeast of El Campo. Six students occupied the school bus at the time of the accident but were not injured, according to authorities. WCSO said the bus slid off...
