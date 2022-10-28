ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area

HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two girls reported missing, believed to be in Houston

STILLWATER, Okla. — Two Oklahoma girls have been reported missing and are believed to be in Houston, according to a Stillwater Police Department (SPD) Facebook post. The post said SPD responded to a runaway investigation on Sunday morning. 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran’s grandmother woke up and found Lalehparvaran was missing,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 adults found inside submerged car in Houston ditch

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a car was found submerged in a ditch on Monday afternoon. The vehicle was found on the 8300 block of Wilcrest, near Beechnut Street. According to Lt. Michael Hircoch with HPD, they received information from a caller that they heard a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night. On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
HOUSTON, TX
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy