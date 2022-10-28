ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pro Football Rumors

Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline

The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
NFL Analysis Network

Los Angeles Rams Open To Trading Veteran WR Allen Robinson II?

The 2022 season has been a difficult one for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. They have struggled to find consistency in any facet of the game, as they are 3-4 after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. That was their third loss in the last four...
The Spun

Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call

The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears open as underdogs vs. Dolphins in Week 9

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago will look to build off their impressive offensive showing in Week 8. With the Bears coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (and the subsequent losses of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn), oddsmakers don’t feel confident about their chances at home against the Dolphins.
