CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Los Angeles Rams fall for San Francisco 49ers' banana in the tailpipe TD pass... again
It didn’t take long for new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to show his value to his new team after the October 20 trade that offloaded a few high-to-medium draft picks to the Carolina Panthers in return for the yards from scrimmage monster. With 12:10 left in the first...
Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline
The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
NFL Analysis Network
Los Angeles Rams Open To Trading Veteran WR Allen Robinson II?
The 2022 season has been a difficult one for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. They have struggled to find consistency in any facet of the game, as they are 3-4 after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. That was their third loss in the last four...
Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call
The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
Column: Herbert, good luck favor the Chargers despite frontline injuries
Who's better - Justin Herbert or Marcus Mariota? With trades for stars, 49ers and Raves show organizational acumen.
Bears open as underdogs vs. Dolphins in Week 9
The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago will look to build off their impressive offensive showing in Week 8. With the Bears coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (and the subsequent losses of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn), oddsmakers don’t feel confident about their chances at home against the Dolphins.
