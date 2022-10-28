ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesburg, PA

Sadie Christenson
4d ago

So horrible what he did to that little one. I hope all the children have been removed from that home. Clearly the mom, if there was even one, isn't capable of defending them.

TruthInGodsWord
4d ago

This IS Biblical prophesy playing out before us now ,& it's going to continue to get worse.The senseless random acts of violence/ crimes/murders/suicides are not the only things prophesied over 2000 years ago & happening now.The extreme sexual immorality/LGBTQ + lifestyle/gender dysphoria, etc., more frequent & destructive natural disasters, bizarre weather conditions everywhere, coming cashless society/NWO/OWG/, rapidly increasing technology, pestilence/ plagues, wars & rumors of wars are just some of them. Our ONLY hope is our Salvation through Jesus Christ Crucified in THIS lifetime & for our eternal life to come.PLEASE people, seek Jesus now. There is NO guarantee of our next breath. 🙏🕊📖✝️

Debbie Frensley
3d ago

i hope when he goes to prison they find out what he did. they will show him no mercy just like he showed none to that lil girl. justice will get served by them. they don't like Child abusers

The Independent

Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot

A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
PALMDALE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say

When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Independent

Delphi murders - update: Richard Allen charged as victim’s family says killer was ‘hiding in plain sight’

Police in Indiana have charged a 50-year-old local man with the 2017 Delphi murders – more than five years after the bodies of best friends Libby German and Abby Williams were found close to a wooded trail.Richard Allen was charged with two counts of murder on Friday and has pleaded not guilty.His mugshot bears a resemblance to the police sketch of the man long suspected of killing the teenagers.Mr Allen – whose name has never before been publicly tied to the case – is a married father and trained pharmaceutical technician who works at the local CVS store in...
DELPHI, IN
TheDailyBeast

Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead

A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
SAVANNAH, GA
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

Two parents suspected of killing their six children and themselves before Oklahoma house fire

Two parents are suspected of killing their six children before setting their home alight and killing themselves in a horrifying murder-suicide in Tulsa.Neighbours called police to report a fire at about 4pm on Thursday in a residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.At a press conference on Friday, Broken Arrow Police told reporters they found the bodies of six children aged between one and 13 years in a single room at the back of the house, KOTV reported.Both parents were found in a room towards the front of the house, and firearms were...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
The Independent

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
People

5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says

A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
TEXAS STATE
