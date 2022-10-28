Stories within the Storm: Floridians face hurricane of the century

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
Florida Not On Top in Best Places to Retire List... But Close
Four Florida cities made the top ten in the U.S. News list
Tropical Storm Martin forms in the Atlantic
MIAMI -- The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Tropical Storm Martin has formed over the central north Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in coming days.The storm is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.According to the 11 a.m. hurricane center update, the storm was 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and packing maximum winds of 50 miles per hour.The slow-moving storm was on an eastward trek at 12 mph, the hurricane center said.Martin joins Tropical Storm Lisa, which formed Monday and also expected to grow into a hurricane later this week.According to federal forecasters, Lisa was moving westward at 14 mph and with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.The storm was moving south of Grand Cayman and was about 480 miles east of Belize City The National Weather Service issue a hurricane warning for parts of Honduras, starting Wednesday.Lisa could bring up to 5 inches of rain to parts of Belize with heavy rain also expected for other parts of the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Northern Honduras and Guatemala.
ramaporampage.org
The Tragic Destruction Left by Hurricane Ian Leaves Many Devastated
On Friday, September 23rd, Governor DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all Florida residents. Later that week, on September 28th, the notorious Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida. This category 4 storm resulted in massive floods, sweeping away cars, boats, and trees and destroying homes, bridges, and roads. This mass hurricane left hundreds devastated, and the people affected will not easily recover from its aftermath. After making its destructive pass through Florida, the storm continued on to South Carolina as a category 1 hurricane (Washington Post).
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Nov. 3-9
1 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bayshore Road. Come take a virtual visit of one of the world's most picturesque cities. The Historic Asolo Theatre shows this documentary, which will focus on masterpieces by Tiepolo, Canaletto and Rosalba Carriera; The film will also delve into the many artists and intellectuals who have been drawn to Venice over the centuries including Lord Byron, Goethe, Walter Scott and more.
Fort Myers gives estimated timeline for Marina to be cleared
The Legacy Harbour Marina is starting to look different compared to previous weeks. That's because the boat removal process has progressed.
cw34.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
Charlotte County starts to clean Hurricane Ian debris out of waterways
It's another step forward in the recovery process. Charlotte County is starting to clean up Hurricane Ian debris in all the waterways including canals, lakes and ditches.
wflx.com
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
fox4now.com
After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
The Most Beautiful Cities in Florida in 2022, According to a Geography Website
Many people travel and move to Florida every year for its warm, sunny climate and natural assets and attractions. Many consider Florida to be a beautiful state overall, but which cities are considered to be particularly beautiful? The educational geography website World Atlas decided to weigh in and name what it felt were the 10 most beautiful cities in Florida, in no particular order.
Eye on the Tropics: Tracking two disturbances, one could become tropical depression
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are two disturbances in the tropics right now. But meteorologist George Waldenberger said one of them that is near Bermuda has very little chance of organizing thoroughly. The other disturbance is a low-pressure area over the Caribbean. While it’s disorganized now, he said it’s forecast...
fox13news.com
Habitat ReStore helps Venice residents after Ian
Flooding during Hurricane Ian took everything from some residents of Venice and North Port. Habitat for Humanity's ReStore is helping families get back what they lost.
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
Hurricane Center: Tropical Depression Likely To Form Within Days South Of Florida
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center says there is a growing chance that a tropical wave south of Florida turns into a Tropical Depression.
