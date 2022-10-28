ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wonkhe.com

Will the government be tort a lesson over free speech?

Let’s assume, for the purposes of this blog, that a coherent case has now been made for the existence of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill as a solution to a problem. Let’s also do our best to ignore the other issues facing society or even higher education,...
wonkhe.com

There are no easy answers for university finances this year

The financial health of the higher education sector is a matter for debate every year – but with rising interest rates, cost rises, and a fee freeze 2022 has seen yet more attention paid to the topic. We should start with liquidity. Many larger universities are starting the year...
wonkhe.com

Geoff Layer

Geoff Layer recently retired as Vice Chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton, having worked for over 40 years in post compulsory education. He is now working on strategic development for Coventry University.
wonkhe.com

Consultations are not just a token opportunity for the sector to air views

Let me take you back to July. After another long year of supporting students through the continued disruption of Covid lockdowns and ahead of the inevitably busy results day and clearing period, colleagues were enjoying a moment of respite. As the heatwave took hold, it was time to take a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy