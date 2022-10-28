Read full article on original website
Professor Kathleen Stock says she will never teach in Britain again due to lack of free speech after she was hounded out of Sussex University in trans rights row
An academic at the centre of a row about trans rights says she will never work again in a British university due to a lack of free speech. Professor Kathleen Stock, 50, was hounded out of her position at Sussex University by activists last October because she questioned transgender ideology.
