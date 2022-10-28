ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Man who shot up Rexburg Motel 6 pleads guilty

By By Lisa Smith Rexburg Standard Journal
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igq0Q_0iql8Ozd00

REXBURG — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to shooting up the Motel 6 entrance in January.

Johnnie Kendrall Adams and his attorney, Trent Grant, met before 7th District Court Judge Steven Boyce on Oct. 24 where Adams pleaded guilty to unlawful discharge of a weapon at a house, occupied building or vehicle. The state dropped five counts of aggravated assault as part of the plea deal.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Spencer Rammell asked that Adams continue to stay in touch with pretrial service workers while he makes arrangements to return to Madison County from Mississippi at the first of next year.

“I will note for the record that (Adams) has been extremely compliant with pretrial services,” Rammell said.

Adams fired into the motel’s lobby on Jan. 21 following an argument with the staff about his bill. The motel is located at 1360 S. 12 W. in Rexburg.

According to police reports, Adams was angry at being charged an extra $150 for smoking in his nonsmoking room. Typical overnight costs are around $60. After being told about the extra cost, Adams allegedly shot 13 rounds into the front entrance of the motel causing around $40,000 worth of damage. Adams was later apprehended in Wyoming.

Boyce set Adam’s sentencing date for February 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Trial begins for local man accused in shooting death behind Planet Fitness

IDAHO FALLS – The trial for an Idaho Falls man accused of second-degree murder began Tuesday. Jake Eilander, 37, appeared clean-shaven, as opposed to his thick-bearded mugshot, during his first day of trial. He was indicted on charges of second-degree murder on June 17, after the alleged shooting death of 44-year-old Ulysses Rangel behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls on March 30.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man sentenced to rider, loses hunting privileges for life in poaching case

A Madison County man was sentenced to retained jurisdiction after he was convicted of multiple wildlife crimes as well as a separate charge of felony burglary. Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Oct. 24. He also received a lifetime hunting revocation in Idaho and the 48 other states that are members of the Wildlife Violators Compact. His wildlife crimes included a felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former Bingham County sheriff gets probation, 10 days in jail for threatening to shoot woman

BLACKFOOT — The man who once led an office devoted to enforcing the law found himself subject to it on Tuesday. District Judge Stephen Dunn ordered disgraced former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to serve three years on probation and 10 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a woman with a gun after her church youth group left a Thanksgiving card on Rowland’s door. ...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Deputy coroners resign over Roberts allegations

BLACKFOOT — Three Bingham County deputy coroners have resigned as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed last week in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts, according to an East Idaho News report. The resignations reportedly take effect Nov. 10, and it...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man injured in wreck on I-15 near Blackfoot

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 AM Sunday, October 30, 2022, on northbound Interstate 15 at Milepost 94 in Bingham County, near Blackfoot. A 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into the left lane and then the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to assist the driver and clear the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman sentenced after causing crash that killed motorcyclist

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist last year has been sentenced to probation. Caybrie DeGarlais, 20, was sentenced by Judge Wiley Dennert to unsupervised probation for misdemeanor inattentive or careless driving after accepting a plea agreement. DeGarlais was originally charged...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
hhsknightlynews.com

Man Drowns in Snake River

A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

3 people taken to hospital following crashes on Highway 20

RIGBY — Three people were taken to the hospital following multiple crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday night. Idaho State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene at County Line Road around 8:10 p.m. The original call was for...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E

Doom haunted attractions in Idaho Falls has been a local Halloween classic for five years. Attraction director, Brent Wilson says his Halloween obsession started very early on. The post Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Attorneys discuss evidence in preparation for murder trial

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense in the murder case against Jake Eilander argued over evidence Thursday as they prepare for a jury trial to begin on Halloween. Eilander has been charged with second-degree murder for reportedly shooting and killing Ulises Rangel, 44, in March outside a fitness center. Court records state Rangel reacted angrily to something Eilander said. A confrontation between the two reportedly ended with Eilander shooting Rangel. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy