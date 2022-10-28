Man who shot up Rexburg Motel 6 pleads guilty

REXBURG — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to shooting up the Motel 6 entrance in January.

Johnnie Kendrall Adams and his attorney, Trent Grant, met before 7th District Court Judge Steven Boyce on Oct. 24 where Adams pleaded guilty to unlawful discharge of a weapon at a house, occupied building or vehicle. The state dropped five counts of aggravated assault as part of the plea deal.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Spencer Rammell asked that Adams continue to stay in touch with pretrial service workers while he makes arrangements to return to Madison County from Mississippi at the first of next year.

“I will note for the record that (Adams) has been extremely compliant with pretrial services,” Rammell said.

Adams fired into the motel’s lobby on Jan. 21 following an argument with the staff about his bill. The motel is located at 1360 S. 12 W. in Rexburg.

According to police reports, Adams was angry at being charged an extra $150 for smoking in his nonsmoking room. Typical overnight costs are around $60. After being told about the extra cost, Adams allegedly shot 13 rounds into the front entrance of the motel causing around $40,000 worth of damage. Adams was later apprehended in Wyoming.

Boyce set Adam’s sentencing date for February 2023.