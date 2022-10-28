Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City
This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
newscenter1.tv
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
kotatv.com
Saving the planet, one wrapper at a time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After Halloween you might recycle costumes, decorations, or leave your jack-o-lanterns for the critters to eat; but do you recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Rapid City Waste Management is encouraging people to recycle those candy wrappers instead of just throwing them in the trash. By...
brookingsradio.com
Crews fight wildfire near Hill City
Crews are battling a fire just outside Hill City near Palmer Creek Road that has is about 90 acres and is 40% contained. The fire is burning on Black Hills National Forest lands, near the Black Elk Wilderness. The rough,steep terrain and extremely dry conditions are making fighting the fire...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been changing and it’s on purpose, said city manager Daniel Ainslie. “After the 2016 rally, the city began specifically targeting some younger individuals and a younger market as well as ensuring it was a broader market that we were appealing to,” Ainslie said.
KELOLAND TV
Crews are working diligently to battle the Palmer Gulch Fire
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in the Black Hills are currently battling the Palmer Gulch Fire. Saturday afternoon, crews responded to a fire just outside of Hill City, near Palmer Creek Road. With dry and windy conditions, the fire has grown to about 91 acres. “It’s really rugged,...
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
KEVN
Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe closes for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for Armadillos ice cream. Armadillos is a staple ice cream shop in Rapid City that has been around for 27 years. The shop is open from March 1st to October 31st. Once this place closes, we can officially say winter is approaching.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Fire Department urges fire safety this fall and winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — During fall and winter months, the Rapid City Fire Department says fire safety is a must. With temperatures cooling down, people often use more heat in their homes. Each winter, the Rapid City Fire Department sees a spike in house fire calls. “There tends...
KEVN
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
sdpb.org
Deadwood's haunted history, plus music to aid Ukraine
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Halloween is a time when children of all ages make their way through neighborhoods gathering candy and showing off their costumes. We talk safety with the Rapid City Police Department.
KEVN
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
sdpb.org
District 34 House: Jess Olson
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Jess Olson is a Republican running for state representative in District 34. That is in western Rapid City. She joins us today from the Black Hills Surgical Hospital studio at SDPB in Rapid City as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
News Channel Nebraska
Federal court finds Rapid City man guilty of kidnapping Pine Ridge woman
A Rapid City man arrested in Chadron three years ago for kidnapping a Pine Ridge Reservation woman, then assaulting her and holding her hostage was convicted Friday of multiple federal charges from the case. 36-year old Jesse Sierra faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of charges...
