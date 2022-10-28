Everyone is talking about fake Pak Mr Bean; who is he? Know his hilarious history & how he is related to the Pakistan-Zimbabwe rivalry

Read full article on original website
Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India
A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...
BBC
Wasim Akram: Pakistan great reveals he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended but quit following the death of his first wife. The legendary fast bowler, 56, took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003. In a new autobiography, Wasim, 56, said he began...
Virat Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed
India's Virat Kohli said he was the victim of an "absolute invasion of privacy" after individuals entered his hotel room in Perth and posted video of his clothes and belongings on social media on Monday.
BBC
Trapped in Saudi Arabia: A mother's fight to free her daughter
Mothers from the US, Canada, the UK and other western countries, are fighting to get their children out of Saudi Arabia after marriage breakdowns to Saudi nationals. A campaigner says many don't get the help they need from their own governments. At first all seemed fine when American mum, Carly...
