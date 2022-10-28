“India Tees Maar Khan nahi hai, wo agle hafte World Cup se wapas aa jayegi”- Enraged Shoaib Akhtar calls Babar Azam a ‘bad captain’ and attacks India after Pakistan’s defeat to Zimbabwe

Read full article on original website
Related
Revealed: How cricket fans infiltrated India captain Virat Kohli's Perth hotel room to film 'appalling' video that left superstar 'very paranoid'
Crown Hotels have 'unreservedly apologised' to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli after a cleaning contractor and their employees allegedly filmed themselves in his hotel room in Perth. The team of cleaners have been stood down and removed by Crown after the breach a 'paranoid' Kohli labelled on Instagram a disturbing...
SkySports
Pakistan keep T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive by beating Netherlands
Pakistan kept their hopes of making the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive with a routine six-wicket victory over Netherlands in Perth. Babar Azam's team suffered successive last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe in their first two matches but outclassed the Dutch on Sunday, restricting their opponents to 91-9 from their 20 overs and then coasting to their target with 37 balls to spare to earn a first T20 international victory on Australian soil.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three runs after chaotic finish in Brisbane
Bangladesh edged a dramatic game against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup by three runs following a remarkable final over which included two wickets and the last ball being bowled twice. Zimbabwe needed five from the final delivery, bowled by Mossadek Hossain, to overhaul Bangladesh's total of 150-7 in Brisbane...
mailplus.co.uk
Kohli furious as fan breaks into his hotel room
VIRAT KOHLI has revealed a worker at India’s team hotel in Perth broke into his room and posted a video on social media of its contents in a concerning breach of privacy. The incident happened at the Crown Hotel before the World Cup began, with Kohli saying: ‘I understand fans get excited seeing and meeting their favourite players. But this video is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid. I’m not OK with this level of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.’
SkySports
South Africa beat India by five wickets in T20 World Cup to move top of Super 12 Group 2
David Miller hit an unbeaten half-century and the winning runs after Aiden Markram punished India's fielding errors as South Africa won a seesaw fixture in Perth by five wickets to move top of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s. Markram (52 off 41) was dropped by Virat...
‘Selfish’ Babar Azam faces Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis ire
Pakistani greats, Waqar Younis, and Wasim Akram have ripped into current captain Babar Azam, terming him “selfish” and “insecure”. The legendary pacers argued that Babar Azam may have become a great batsman but his captaincy was still a work in progress. The duo even questioned his reluctance to bat down instead of his usual opening position to provide the much-needed stability to Pakistan’s vulnerable middle order.
India great rips into KL Rahul for flop show in T20 World Cup
KL Rahul’s string of poor scores in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia has led to severe criticism of the India vice-captain. Several former cricketers, including Wasim Jaffer, have called for his removal from India’s playing XI and voiced their support for Rishabh Pant’s inclusion in the side after Rohit Sharma and company’s defeat to South Africa on Sunday. The latest to join the brigade of KL Rahul’s slammers is the legendary Farokh Engineer. Farokh Engineer is of the view that KL Rahul is looking woefully out of form and he’s not adding any value to the Men in Blue at the moment and hence doesn’t deserve a place in the final XI in the upcoming matches of the T20 World Cup.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in dramatic ending
Bangladesh 150-7 (20 overs): Shanto 71 (55); Muzarabani 2-13, Ngarava 2-24 Zimbabwe 147-8 (20 overs): Williams 64 (42); Taskin 3-19 Bangladesh survived a remarkable finale to beat Zimbabwe by three runs in an exciting Men's T20 World Cup game in Brisbane. Needing five from the final ball to successfully chase...
NASSER HUSSAIN: England's top order can put New Zealand to the sword and keep T20 World Cup hopes alive… on what a good surface in Brisbane, they should take the attacking option
Everything is a must win for England now. And even if they beat New Zealand in Brisbane on Tuesday and Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday they will still be reliant on Australia not having a better net run-rate. England have to believe they can win four games in a...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland bowler Hand on his celebration after Stokes dismissal
Ireland bowler Fionn Hand says his celebration after dismissing Ben Stokes in the T20 World Cup win over England was "one of those moments when you just go with your feeling and emotions". Playing in his first match at the tournament, Hand produced a stunning delivery to shatter Stokes' stumps.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Australia 66-6 Italy - Kangaroos cruise to quarter-finals
Tries: Holmes, Taulagi (2), Tedesco, Graham (2), Mitchell, Yeo, Martin, Murray, Nanai, Collins Goals: Cleary (9) Australia finished the group stages of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup with a perfect record as they thrashed Italy 66-6 in a 12-try win in St Helens. Ten different players crossed for holders...
americanmilitarynews.com
China warns UK that protecting Hong Kong independence protesters will ‘bring disaster to Britain’
A Chinese spokesman said “protecting shelter to the Hong Kong independent elements” would “bring disaster to Britain” in the wake of a fight between Chinese consulate staff and pro-democracy protestors outside the Chinese embassy in Manchester. During a recent online press conference, Minister Yang Xiaoguang remarked...
Thousands mourn Pakistani journalist, spy chief wants probe
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of people Thursday mourned the death of an outspoken Pakistani journalist in the capital as the nation’s spy chief and military spokesman demanded an independent investigation into the mysterious killing in Kenya. Arshad Sharif, 50, was killed Sunday night when the car he was...
Putin Praises India's Modi, Hails Friendship With Xi Jinping As Russian Leader Blasts West For World Dominance
Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hailed his “unprecedented” partnership with Chinese President Xi Jinping while blasting the West for global dominance. What Happened: Putin, at the Valdai Discussion Club’s keynote speech, praised Modi and India and said the country had...
Fans go crazy as Suryakumar Yadav equals Babar Azam’s record
India batter Suryakumar Yadav was once again hailed by fans on social media after he struck a stupendous 68 off 40 deliveries against South Africa in Perth in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Indian cricket supporters were in awe of Suryakumar Yadav after he brought India back into the contest against the Proteas with his whirlwind knock. At 49/5 the Men in Blue had their backs to the wall, but Suryakumar Yadav played a blinder, eventually hitting his second successive fifty in the prestigious competition Down Under. In the process, Suryakumar Yadav became just the third batter to score more than 900 runs in T20Is in a calendar year. Other than Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan appear in the elite list. While Mohammad Rizwan is on top of the charts with 1326 runs from 29 matches last year, Babar Azam accumulated 939 runs from 29 matches in 2021.
National Security Strategy: India is a growing world power and partner
The United States-India relationship has transformed over 75 years, from one of simple recognition for their independence in 1947 to a period of mutual distance during the Cold War to a hyphenated connection to Pakistan during the 1980s and 1990s and finally to a “defining partnership for the 21st century” during the past two decades. It’s now time to fully implement the recently announced White House National Security Strategy based upon rapidly churning geopolitics, a universal recognition that India is an independent force and key player in solving world problems, and to effectively manage policy differences in the partnership when they threaten to divide us on the global stage.
Pakistan lays to rest journalist killed in ex-PM Khan march
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan laid to rest on Monday a journalist who was crushed to death while covering a political march held by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, with hundreds of mourners attending her funeral. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on...
Thousands of mosques targeted as Hindu nationalists try to rewrite India’s history
In a small, darkened office in Budaun, where dusty legal books line the walls, two lawyers have fallen into a squabble. VP Singh and his taller associate BP Singh – no relation – are discussing Shamsi Jama Masjid, the mosque that has stood in this small town in Uttar Pradesh for 800 years.
boldsky.com
Temples In India: The Significance Behind The Architecture And Methods Of Worship
Temple building is not a mere exercise, an art, or a strenuous sculpting adventure, but it is a science that is built to precision, keeping in mind all that matters, to elevate the experience of prayer and worshipotherworldly. Although India is a land of temples, that we come across very...
BBC
Leicester disorder: Hindu groups set to boycott review
A review of recent unrest in Leicester is set to be boycotted by one part of the city's religious community. Large-scale disorder broke out in September following tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities. On Wednesday, the review was launched by hate crime expert Dr Chris Allen.
Comments / 0