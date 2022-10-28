“India Tees Maar Khan nahi hai, wo agle hafte World Cup se wapas aa jayegi”- Enraged Shoaib Akhtar calls Babar Azam a ‘bad captain’ and attacks India after Pakistan’s defeat to Zimbabwe

India batter Suryakumar Yadav was once again hailed by fans on social media after he struck a stupendous 68 off 40 deliveries against South Africa in Perth in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Indian cricket supporters were in awe of Suryakumar Yadav after he brought India back into the contest against the Proteas with his whirlwind knock. At 49/5 the Men in Blue had their backs to the wall, but Suryakumar Yadav played a blinder, eventually hitting his second successive fifty in the prestigious competition Down Under. In the process, Suryakumar Yadav became just the third batter to score more than 900 runs in T20Is in a calendar year. Other than Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan appear in the elite list. While Mohammad Rizwan is on top of the charts with 1326 runs from 29 matches last year, Babar Azam accumulated 939 runs from 29 matches in 2021.

1 DAY AGO