Real Simple
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
A Vintage Fall Dessert: Oatmeal Cream Pies
This recipe is an autumn riff on traditional whoopie pies. In place of the cake-like outer layer, it uses crisp oatmeal cookies to balance the creamy ginger filling. While I usually like my whoopie pies soft, the crunchy contrast was a welcome change. The mix of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger also gave the cookies a warm spicy taste that made me think of fall.
Allrecipes.com
Bacon-Ranch Cheese Ball
Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and allow to cool. Crumble bacon slices when cool enough to handle. Mix together cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, Ranch dressing mix, dried minced onion, garlic...
EatingWell
Chicken & Dumplings Soup
To prepare soup: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrots, celery, parsnip, thyme and bay leaf; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add 1/4 cup all-purpose flour; cook, stirring constantly, until the vegetables are evenly coated, about 1 minute. Gradually add 1/2 cup broth, stirring until mixture is combined and thickened. Gradually add the remaining 1/4 cup flour, stirring until combined. Gradually add the remaining 5 1/2 cups broth, stirring until combined. Stir in half-and-half, pepper and salt, scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon. Increase heat to high and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 4 minutes. Stir in chicken, peas and 2 tablespoons parsley.
12tomatoes.com
Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets
Simple, snacky, and scrumptious. A snack can be as simple as cheese and crackers but sometimes you want something a little bit extra and these Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets perfectly fit the bill. They’re easy to make (seven ingredients!); full of creamy, beefy, cheesy goodness; and are hearty enough to qualify as a meal if you want a dinner that’s a little snacky. My whole family loves them and I’m sure yours will too.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Farm and Dairy
Slow Cooker Cinnamon Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Slow cookers are low wattage appliances; they use little electricity. Low temp=200° and high temp=300°. Usually, 1 hour on HIGH is equal to 2 hours on LOW. Keep the lid on because uncovering the pot during cooking releases heat and the cooker regains temperature slowly. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup...
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits/Gin Lee. Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits. This recipe can be put together ahead of time, then baked for forty to forty-five minutes and served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even for dinner.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
World Pasta Day: Three Italian recipes to rustle up at home
Mark your calendars ragazzi, it’s World Pasta Day on Tuesday 25 October.Given pasta is in their bloodstream, we have gathered Big Mamma head chef Andrea, Armando and Gennaro to share with you their favourite pasta recipes, including some signatures and seasonal specials. And depending how forza you feel, you can use these recipes for either homemade or dried pasta – we won’t tell.The classic: mafaldine al tartufoServes: 2Ingredients: 400g mafaldine, linguine or tagliatelle70g parmesan20g butter2 tbsp truffle oil½ shallot20g autumn black truffle200g button mushrooms30ml white wine80g mascarponeMethod:For the truffle cream:Melt the butter with the truffle oil in a frying pan....
BHG
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
8 ounces cheese spread (chive-and-onion, garlic-and-herb, or plain) In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the butter and the olive oil over medium. Add onions, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and starting to brown, about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange roll bottoms in...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Kale & Brussels Sprout Salad with Walnuts & Parmesan With Lemon-Mustard Dressing
1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved and thinly sliced. 1 pound Tuscan or curly kale (about 1 large bunch), thick center rib removed, leaves thinly sliced. 1 cup coarsely grated or chopped Parmigiano Reggiano. For the Dressing:. ¼ cup fresh lemon juice, from about 2 lemons. ½ cup extra...
purewow.com
3-Cheese Pumpkin Pasta Casserole with Spinach
It’s all about the four C’s: creamy, comforting, crowd-pleasing and cheese. Have you heard the word? Casseroles are having a moment. But these aren’t your canned soup concoctions from circa 1993. Take this 3-cheese pumpkin pasta casserole with spinach as an example. It’s creamy, comforting and big enough to feed a crowd, but still feels modern thanks to dollops of ricotta and plenty of spinach (you know, for #health). Even better, it freezes like a dream for the nights you don’t feel like cooking.
