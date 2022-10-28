ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USM to Host Annual Research Day at Marine Education Center

Faculty, staff, and students at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will convene on Friday, Nov. 4 to demonstrate their remarkable achievements in research, scholarship, and creative endeavors as part of the University’s annual Research Day festivities. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at...
USM Dance Set to Kick off Fall 2022 Dance Company Concerts

The University of Southern Mississippi's (USM) Dance program, housed in the School of Performing and Visual Arts, is set to kick off its fall 2022 concert series featuring choreographed works that have been developed by faculty and students over the course of the semester. Series highlights include performances with guest artists Jazelynn Goudy and Bill Evans.
USM School of Music Faculty Headline Symphony Orchestra Concert

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Symphony Orchestra will present its second concert of the fall season on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus. The concert, entitled “Faculty Focus,” will feature three of the School of Music’s outstanding artist-faculty including, Dr. Nicholas Ciraldo,...
