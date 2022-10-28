Read full article on original website
USM Student Group Launches Program to Educate Peers about Addiction, Disease Prevention, Treatment and Recovery
A group of University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Psychology students devoted to combating the stigma of substance use disorder (addiction) through peer-based education recently formed the Shatterproof Student Association (SSA) – the first initiative of its kind on a college campus. The SSA takes its lead from...
USM to Host Annual Research Day at Marine Education Center
Faculty, staff, and students at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will convene on Friday, Nov. 4 to demonstrate their remarkable achievements in research, scholarship, and creative endeavors as part of the University’s annual Research Day festivities. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at...
USM Dance Set to Kick off Fall 2022 Dance Company Concerts
The University of Southern Mississippi's (USM) Dance program, housed in the School of Performing and Visual Arts, is set to kick off its fall 2022 concert series featuring choreographed works that have been developed by faculty and students over the course of the semester. Series highlights include performances with guest artists Jazelynn Goudy and Bill Evans.
USM School of Music Faculty Headline Symphony Orchestra Concert
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Symphony Orchestra will present its second concert of the fall season on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus. The concert, entitled “Faculty Focus,” will feature three of the School of Music’s outstanding artist-faculty including, Dr. Nicholas Ciraldo,...
