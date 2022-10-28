Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Life Working? Maybe It's Time for a Check-Up
It's easy to blame stress for making our lives difficult, but often it is the way we're running out lives that creates the stress. Periodically stepping back and assessing the state of our lives allows us to create our lives rather than have our lives create us. See what is...
How To Make Friends As An Adult
Stop us if this sounds familiar: Once upon a time, you were a social guy who had not just one but a few distinct circles of friends. Work buddies. College friends. High school pals. You hung out on weekends, went on trips together, threw dinner parties, were maybe even in one another’s weddings. But as you got older those circles started to shrink. Kids came along. New jobs were acquired. People relocated. Life happened. It was never discussed, and there were no big going away parties. It was just sort of this natural thing. Now, those friends exist mostly in group text threads; maybe you see each other once in a blue moon. It’s a bummer, but it’s a part of life. So now you need to confront one of the more perplexing questions a modern man faces: How do I make friends as an adult?
psychologytoday.com
Affirming Love for Ourselves Even in the Midst of Fear
Fear is inevitable, but how we deal with it ultimately leads to our openness to take a chance to see love in our life. An openness and willingness to be vulnerable and be open about your fears should be discussed in a safe space. You may experience feelings of doubt...
studyfinds.org
What’s the best way to message someone on a dating app? Go for (clever, not cringey) humor
NEW YORK — Two in three singles claim “goofy is the new sexy.” A new poll of 2,000 single or casually dating Gen Z and millennial Americans reveals that 60 percent are more likely to respond to the first message they receive on a dating app if it’s funny or clever.
icytales.com
2 Important Questions to Ask Yourself – Best Lessons in Life
Question yourself for the better, question yourself to realize the lessons in life. Here are some Questions to Ask Yourself. Who am I??? Who??? One who changed from being an optimist to being a pessimist? One who changed from smiling lips to tearful eyes? One who was once loved and now hated? One who was deeply cared for and now left alone? Who am I???
CNBC
Self-made millionaire who retired early: 'Do these 5 things now or you'll regret it later in life'
In 2016, at 35 years old, I retired early with a net worth of $900,000. It wasn't until 2021 that I achieved my goal of becoming a self-made millionaire, with a net worth of $1.4 million. Now, at 41, I live a happy, simple and frugal life with my wife...
Forget marriage – if you really want to be happy, spend more time with strangers
Nothing lifts morale more reliably than talking to lots of casual acquaintances. Or, as Harvard researchers call them, ‘weak ties’
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
Is Marriage a Necessity?
Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Psych Centra
How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps
Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
sixtyandme.com
Feeling Stressed Out? 6 Ways Mindfulness Can Help
Today we are overworked, overstressed and overwhelmed. The pace of life is faster than ever. The economic, social and political stresses are all creating internal and external turmoil. How do these problems affect us? We feel continuously rushed and our lifestyles are out of balance. Many of us have a...
Opinion: Gray divorce: rebuilding self-worth: inhale confidence, exhale doubt
This is the fourth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. If you’ve read the first three articles in this series, you know that gray divorce, divorces of people over the age of 50 who have been in long-term marriages, is on the rise. I haven’t tackled why it is on the rise as there is a myriad of reasons just like in other divorces. However, what we have established is that financially, it is more destructive to women, particularly the non-breadwinning spouse because of the power dynamic.
psychologytoday.com
Honesty in Your Relationship Isn't Always the Best Policy
A new paper on honesty and personal well-being lays out the limits and strengths of being truthful. Being honest with others, especially your partner, may have its benefits but can also carry significant costs. Communication that is honest but also protects the other person may provide the best strategy for...
Therapist lists nine 'completely normal' things that don't have to be 'red flags' in a relationship - but not everyone agrees
From sleeping in separate beds to finding others 'hot' and even still having feelings for an ex, a top therapist has revealed the 'normal' things in a relationship that aren't necessarily red flags. Jeff Guenther, from Portland in the US, is a licenced professional counsellor and shared his nine 'completely...
Opinion: Healing From Narcissistic Abuse Is A Journey, Not A Destination
Let's focus on the aftermath of narcissistic abuse. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that the light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.
Why Most Spiritual Seekers Give Up
What differentiates those who reach enlightenment from those who fantasize about it. Whenever we commit ourselves to growing spiritually — changing certain habits and questioning Life beyond the physical senses becomes natural.
Phys.org
Research team explores virtual romantic relationships
An international team of researchers has published a paper introducing the concept of romantic anthropomorphism, which involves giving a non-human agent human-like characteristics in a romantic context. Their work helps to improve researchers' understanding of virtual romance. While previous psychological research has examined how human needs can be met by anthropomorphized agents, this research is the first to examine virtual romantic relationships.
Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating
This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.
