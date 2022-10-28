ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Cornbeef Freddy
4d ago

LOL!! A decrepit old Communist in Oregon to support the criminal enterprise masquerading as the Democratic party! Kotek and ilk are running scared. Vote RED to restore freedom in Oregon.

don'twokeme
4d ago

oh will you look at that....a socialist with his right arm extended in salutations

FJBLGB
3d ago

Nothing like having a known Communist backing you!!! VOTE RED TO SAVE OREGON 🇺🇸 ❤

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
KGW

Here are the biggest donors to each candidate in Oregon's race for governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — The clock is ticking down in an Oregon governor's race that offers voters contrasts in policies, style and vision. The three-way race includes Democratic standard bearer Tina Kotek, trying to maintain her party's hold on state offices, Republican Christine Drazan, running a campaign against Democratic dominance, and anti-establishment political veteran Betsy Johnson and her unaffiliated candidacy.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some of Kotek’s behavior toward former Rep. Diego Hernandez was “unwelcome,” such as when she raised her voice at him as they argued over support for bills. But a motion to characterize Kotek’s behavior as “severe or pervasive” failed, with the two Republicans voting yes and both Democrats saying no. A motion needs a majority of votes to pass. Hernandez, a Democrat, told the committee in an earlier remote hearing on Oct. 19 that he was bullied by Kotek to the point that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts

With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t trust Kotek’s judgment

The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsed Tina Kotek for governor after stating that all three gubernatorial candidates were sharp, experienced and undeniably qualified. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16) The editorial board stated that their endorsement of Kotek...
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Mayors from Oregon cities big and small say they will press 2023 Legislature for more help to fight homelessness

More than two dozen Oregon mayors want the state to provide consistent, ongoing money to cities to address the state’s homelessness crisis. In a news conference on Monday, they said they hope to persuade the Legislature next year to allocate nearly $125 million, which would be distributed statewide based on the population. From there, they want cities to continue to receive annual funding. The money would allow local officials to use the money as they deem necessary based on local needs. Cities could staff homelessness outreach programs, stock food pantries, clean homeless camps or invest in affordable housing. Separately, they plan to develop a request for up to $175 million for shelter and housing projects statewide.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

If Voters Approve The Measure, Purchasing Firearms In Oregon May Become More Challenging

In the coming days, Oregon voters will be asked if they support much tighter gun control measures. If approved, a ballot initiative in that state would mandate that anybody seeking to purchase a firearm pay a fee, complete a safety course, provide their fingerprints, and pass a background check in order to acquire a permit. High-capacity magazines, or those that can store 10 rounds or more, would be outright prohibited.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 111 carefully crafted

I strongly disagree with your position on Measure 111. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111,” Oct. 19) I’d like to respond to your claim that this measure will lead to expensive lawsuits. It is true, as mentioned in The Oregonian’s...
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Keepers of the Sanctuary State

On June 24, 2022, community member Bre Lynn led a march through the streets of Eugene, their good friend Monica Little by their side. When they both woke up that morning, neither of them expected to be handed a megaphone by a fellow protester. Little didn’t expect to leave work early, and Lynn didn’t expect to hear their voice ringing in the ears of a crowd. They didn’t expect to hear that countless people across the country would be turned away at their local abortion clinic that day.
EUGENE, OR
Portland Tribune

My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek

Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Secretary of State’s Office Address Ballot Distribution Glitch

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office) On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.
OREGON STATE
uoregon.edu

Report finds decline in local news has civic leaders worried

A new report from the UO’s School of Journalism and Communication’s Agora Journalism Center found that Oregonians are unequally served by local news media and that some communities have few places to turn for local news. The report also describes how journalists and civic leaders are deeply worried...
EUGENE, OR
mybasin.com

Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches November 1

Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application.
OREGON STATE

