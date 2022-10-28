Read full article on original website
Cornbeef Freddy
4d ago
LOL!! A decrepit old Communist in Oregon to support the criminal enterprise masquerading as the Democratic party! Kotek and ilk are running scared. Vote RED to restore freedom in Oregon.
don'twokeme
4d ago
oh will you look at that....a socialist with his right arm extended in salutations
FJBLGB
3d ago
Nothing like having a known Communist backing you!!! VOTE RED TO SAVE OREGON 🇺🇸 ❤
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
Here are the biggest donors to each candidate in Oregon's race for governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — The clock is ticking down in an Oregon governor's race that offers voters contrasts in policies, style and vision. The three-way race includes Democratic standard bearer Tina Kotek, trying to maintain her party's hold on state offices, Republican Christine Drazan, running a campaign against Democratic dominance, and anti-establishment political veteran Betsy Johnson and her unaffiliated candidacy.
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some of Kotek’s behavior toward former Rep. Diego Hernandez was “unwelcome,” such as when she raised her voice at him as they argued over support for bills. But a motion to characterize Kotek’s behavior as “severe or pervasive” failed, with the two Republicans voting yes and both Democrats saying no. A motion needs a majority of votes to pass. Hernandez, a Democrat, told the committee in an earlier remote hearing on Oct. 19 that he was bullied by Kotek to the point that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
WWEEK
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
Readers respond: Don’t trust Kotek’s judgment
The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsed Tina Kotek for governor after stating that all three gubernatorial candidates were sharp, experienced and undeniably qualified. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16) The editorial board stated that their endorsement of Kotek...
kptv.com
Oregon’s Measure 114 prompts fierce gun control debate in final campaign days
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, those behind Measure 114 made an emotional case for their cause. At Augustana Lutheran Church, 170 tolls of a church bell rang out to represent the 170 people who have died from gun violence in Oregon this year. If passed the ballot measure would...
yachatsnews.com
New statewide survey shows Oregonians growing more concerned about where economy is headed
An increasing number of Oregonians are concerned about the state of the economy, the latest case of public disillusionment with the direction the state is headed as voters head to the polls to choose a new governor and other state leaders next week. Those polled were asked how worried they...
yachatsnews.com
Mayors from Oregon cities big and small say they will press 2023 Legislature for more help to fight homelessness
More than two dozen Oregon mayors want the state to provide consistent, ongoing money to cities to address the state’s homelessness crisis. In a news conference on Monday, they said they hope to persuade the Legislature next year to allocate nearly $125 million, which would be distributed statewide based on the population. From there, they want cities to continue to receive annual funding. The money would allow local officials to use the money as they deem necessary based on local needs. Cities could staff homelessness outreach programs, stock food pantries, clean homeless camps or invest in affordable housing. Separately, they plan to develop a request for up to $175 million for shelter and housing projects statewide.
focushillsboro.com
If Voters Approve The Measure, Purchasing Firearms In Oregon May Become More Challenging
In the coming days, Oregon voters will be asked if they support much tighter gun control measures. If approved, a ballot initiative in that state would mandate that anybody seeking to purchase a firearm pay a fee, complete a safety course, provide their fingerprints, and pass a background check in order to acquire a permit. High-capacity magazines, or those that can store 10 rounds or more, would be outright prohibited.
7,800 young Oregonians weren’t pre-registered to vote due to software glitch
Oregon’s pioneering motor voter program, in which residents who interact with the motor vehicle division are automatically registered to vote, hit a minor software speed bump, but the secretary of state said Monday it’s being resolved. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the Oregon Elections Division on Friday...
Readers respond: Measure 111 carefully crafted
I strongly disagree with your position on Measure 111. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111,” Oct. 19) I’d like to respond to your claim that this measure will lead to expensive lawsuits. It is true, as mentioned in The Oregonian’s...
Eye on Northwest Politics: Analysing the upcoming midterm election
This midterm election is unlike any we've seen in generations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Emerald Media
Keepers of the Sanctuary State
On June 24, 2022, community member Bre Lynn led a march through the streets of Eugene, their good friend Monica Little by their side. When they both woke up that morning, neither of them expected to be handed a megaphone by a fellow protester. Little didn’t expect to leave work early, and Lynn didn’t expect to hear their voice ringing in the ears of a crowd. They didn’t expect to hear that countless people across the country would be turned away at their local abortion clinic that day.
arizonasuntimes.com
Oregon Prepared to Institute ‘One of the Most Extreme’ Gun Restrictions in the Country
Oregon voters are considering passing one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country that would raise the barriers to purchase a firearm and place gun owners on a searchable database. Measure 114, often referred to as the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, is a ballot measure that...
My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek
Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
KCBY
Candidate Christine Drazan will veto taxpayer money for out-of-state abortions
EUGENE, Ore. — Republican candidate for Governor Christine Drazan says pro-choice Oregonians have absolutely nothing to worry about. Her opponent Tina Kotek says there is a threat to reproductive rights if Drazan is elected Governor. It remains one of the most stark contrasts between the two frontrunners for the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Secretary of State’s Office Address Ballot Distribution Glitch
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office) On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.
uoregon.edu
Report finds decline in local news has civic leaders worried
A new report from the UO’s School of Journalism and Communication’s Agora Journalism Center found that Oregonians are unequally served by local news media and that some communities have few places to turn for local news. The report also describes how journalists and civic leaders are deeply worried...
mybasin.com
Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches November 1
Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application.
kptv.com
Oregon mobile home community manager under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community manager for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community manager in Johnson City, a small community...
