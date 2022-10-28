ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
wvxu.org

Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way

"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Covington hosting a handy hazardous waste drop-off event

COVINGTON, Ky. — It’s inevitable that over time, a home will accumulate items that contain hazardous material. And since you can’t just toss them in the trash, they can be difficult to safely discard. Fortunately, the City of Covington has a solution. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music

CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Man indicted in connection with 2020 chase near Kings Island

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was indicted Monday in connection with a police chase and crash that occurred near Kings Island in 2020. Joshua Brackenridge is facing charges of inducing panic, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mason police say that on...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reported crash blocking south I-75 exit to KY-536 in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reported crash blocking south I-75 exit to KY-536 in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Changes made to streamline animal services in Campbell County

Cities in Campbell County have entered into an interlocal agreement with the county to dissolve the Northern Kentucky Animal Control Board and enter into a new deal with the fiscal court to provide animal control services. The cities of Bellevue, Cold Spring, Dayton, Fort Thomas, Highland Heights, Melbourne, Silver Grove,...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Police: Driver dies after crash in Cincinnati's East End

CINCINNATI — A man has died after a crash in Cincinnati's East End on Tuesday. It happened around 2:09 a.m. when Cincinnati officers responded to the 4000 block of Eastern Avenue to investigate a fatal crash. Police said a man identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Ladnow was driving on Eastern...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Trick or treating at Findlay Market returns Sunday!

CINCINNATI — Ghouls and Goblins, Findlay Market's annual trick-or-treat event is back!. Families can head down to Findlay Market on Sunday, Oct. 30 starting as early as 10 a.m. The free event will include a children's story time, crafts, games, a haunted house, and of course, trick or treating.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy