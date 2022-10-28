Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
WKRC
The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
WKRC
Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
wvxu.org
Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way
"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
spectrumnews1.com
Covington hosting a handy hazardous waste drop-off event
COVINGTON, Ky. — It’s inevitable that over time, a home will accumulate items that contain hazardous material. And since you can’t just toss them in the trash, they can be difficult to safely discard. Fortunately, the City of Covington has a solution. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the...
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
WKRC
Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns...
Xavier groundskeeper describes saving 2 from house fire in Norwood
The fire started shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home near Hopkins Avenue and Webster Avenue.
Woman indicted in husband’s deadly shooting, dismemberment
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the continued investigation turned up evidence that Vaughan planned to kill Fellman, thus the aggravated murder charge.
Fox 19
Man indicted in connection with 2020 chase near Kings Island
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was indicted Monday in connection with a police chase and crash that occurred near Kings Island in 2020. Joshua Brackenridge is facing charges of inducing panic, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mason police say that on...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reported crash blocking south I-75 exit to KY-536 in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reported crash blocking south I-75 exit to KY-536 in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
linknky.com
Changes made to streamline animal services in Campbell County
Cities in Campbell County have entered into an interlocal agreement with the county to dissolve the Northern Kentucky Animal Control Board and enter into a new deal with the fiscal court to provide animal control services. The cities of Bellevue, Cold Spring, Dayton, Fort Thomas, Highland Heights, Melbourne, Silver Grove,...
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
wymt.com
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A valuable relic of Hollywood’s past made its way to a thrift store in Northern Kentucky. Be Concerned is a food pantry on Pike Street in Covington. Founded it 1968, it also houses a thrift store that accepts donated items to helps support the nonprofit’s pantry programs.
WLWT 5
Police: Driver dies after crash in Cincinnati's East End
CINCINNATI — A man has died after a crash in Cincinnati's East End on Tuesday. It happened around 2:09 a.m. when Cincinnati officers responded to the 4000 block of Eastern Avenue to investigate a fatal crash. Police said a man identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Ladnow was driving on Eastern...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Sovereign Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Sovereign Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
wvxu.org
With local reports of mushroom poisoning, WVXU goes foraging with an expert for some tips
If there was ever a hobby where knowing what you’re doing was super important, it’s foraging for mushrooms. This fall, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center tweeted it was treating multiple patients for mushroom poisoning. The science publication ars Technica reported on the poisonous fungi in this article.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Hands Pike and Taylor Mill Road in Covington
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Hands Pike and Taylor Mill Road in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Trick or treating at Findlay Market returns Sunday!
CINCINNATI — Ghouls and Goblins, Findlay Market's annual trick-or-treat event is back!. Families can head down to Findlay Market on Sunday, Oct. 30 starting as early as 10 a.m. The free event will include a children's story time, crafts, games, a haunted house, and of course, trick or treating.
