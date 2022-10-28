ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Tulane football up to No. 19 in Associated Press poll

The Tulane football team, which entered the Associated Press Top 25 last week for the first time since 1998, learned it had something else in common with that magical year in Sunday’s poll. Thanks to losses by Wake Forest, Syracuse, Kentucky and Cincinnati, the idle Green Wave moved up...
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-TV

Tigers, Green Wave each move up in AP poll

NEW ORLEANS — Oh for this to be the season college football expanded to 12 teams in the playoff. Alas, that isn't the case, but, were it so, both Tulane and LSU would be in the hunt. LSU is ranked 15th and Tulane 23rd, both up a couple of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tina Howell

Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

On Friday, the Saints held their 33rd annual Hall of Fame luncheon where three new members were introduced into the Saints Hall of Fame. This year's class includes former Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson, former running back and special teams standout, Fred McAfee who is also the team's current Vice President of player engagement and athletic trainer, Kevin Mangum who has been with Saints for 42 years.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO

We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure

In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans

The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot in French Quarter near Mississippi River during Halloween weekend, NOPD says

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the French Quarter during Halloween weekend, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on St. Peter Street and the Mississippi River (map). It's a popular stretch of the river that's along Oscar Dunn Park, which is the former Washington Artillery Park, and across from Jackson Square.
WASHINGTON, LA

