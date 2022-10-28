Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Tulane football up to No. 19 in Associated Press poll
The Tulane football team, which entered the Associated Press Top 25 last week for the first time since 1998, learned it had something else in common with that magical year in Sunday’s poll. Thanks to losses by Wake Forest, Syracuse, Kentucky and Cincinnati, the idle Green Wave moved up...
WWL-TV
Tigers, Green Wave each move up in AP poll
NEW ORLEANS — Oh for this to be the season college football expanded to 12 teams in the playoff. Alas, that isn't the case, but, were it so, both Tulane and LSU would be in the hunt. LSU is ranked 15th and Tulane 23rd, both up a couple of...
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of Fame
On Friday, the Saints held their 33rd annual Hall of Fame luncheon where three new members were introduced into the Saints Hall of Fame. This year's class includes former Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson, former running back and special teams standout, Fred McAfee who is also the team's current Vice President of player engagement and athletic trainer, Kevin Mangum who has been with Saints for 42 years.
NOLA.com
Along with Curtis vs.Karr, these other games will decide district championships, playoff qualifiers
You could call it championship weekend. The final week of the prep football season will pit some teams against each other with an outright district championship on the line. Among them will be the blockbuster between Edna Karr and John Curtis for the 9-5A championship Friday at Tulane's Yulman Stadium.
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: McNeese offers LNG courses; Tulane targets ex-pros, military
This photo of Tulane University was taken June 3, 2010. (Photo by Tulane Public Relations Creative Commons License) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. McNeese...
NOLA.com
Destrehan delivers a statement vs. East St. John in a battle of unbeatens
Destrehan High School dominated from the start in a battle of unbeatens that ended with the Wildcats trouncing East St. John 48-7 to clinch at least a share of the District 7-5A title with one game to play. Destrehan, a state semifinalist in seven of the past nine seasons, scored...
NOLA.com
Jonathan Montrel of New Orleans wins ABF super lightweight championship by TKO
Jonathan Montrel of New Orleans overcame a first-round knockdown to overpower Marqus Bates in the second round, scoring a TKO to claim the American Boxing Federation super lightweight title Saturday in Lowell, Massachusetts. For Montrel (14-1, 9 KO), the bout was similar to his fight against Greg Outlaw in March...
NOLA.com
Belle Chasse flies to victory, thanks to the defense, with a shutout over Helen Cox
In a game dictated by swarming defenses, Friday night’s 10-4A matchup came down to three plays made by the home side as the Belle Chasse Cardinals defeated the Helen Cox Cougars 15-0 at Belle Chasse Stadium. A touchdown each in the third and fourth quarters helped the Cardinals (6-3,...
NOLA.com
James Bridges scores twice on special teams as Northshore knocks off Covington, 42-13
What looked like just a normal District 6-5A road game for Northshore on Oct. 28 turned out to be a "special” night for the Panthers, especially for receiver and kick returner James Bridges. Bridges returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns – both in the second quarter –...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO
We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
NOLA.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
NOLA.com
Louisiana briefly had the first governor of color in the U.S. How are he and others remembered?
During the tumultuous years after the Civil War, as Louisiana struggled to recover and its social order was reshuffled, three Black men rose to power. Each was lieutenant governor during this period, and one became governor briefly before federal control of the former Confederate states ended and the era of Jim Crow began.
University in Louisiana Warns Students About Some Wearing Clown Masks
University police are telling students on one Louisiana campus to be aware of suspicious people wearing clown masks.
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure
In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
NOLA.com
Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans
The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
fox8live.com
Port of New Orleans making progress on a planned new container terminal in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Port of New Orleans says major progress is being made on the planned $1.5 billion container facility that will be built in St. Bernard Parish, and on Thursday (Oct. 27) it released updated designs based upon input gathered from the community. The Louisiana International Terminal...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Obscure provision in La. constitution allows government entities to avoid paying settlements indefinitely
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mercedes Barrios loved her kids, all of them. Along with her two biological children, she cared for and taught hundreds of others over her 30-year career as a teacher. Barrios was fluent in three languages and taught Spanish and French in New Orleans. In October 2002,...
NOLA.com
Man shot in French Quarter near Mississippi River during Halloween weekend, NOPD says
A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the French Quarter during Halloween weekend, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on St. Peter Street and the Mississippi River (map). It's a popular stretch of the river that's along Oscar Dunn Park, which is the former Washington Artillery Park, and across from Jackson Square.
