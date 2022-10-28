Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Here's the Upstate New York Spruce Chosen for Rockefeller Center's 2022 Christmas Tree
The people have spoken. This year's iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has officially been chosen, and it comes from Upstate. The tree, which stands at 82 feet tall and weighs a whopping14 tons, is originally from Queensbury, and it is a Norway Spruce, as the Rockefeller Center's Instagram points out. In the next few days, the tree will be cut down and it will make its way to Manhattan, where it will be decked out with lights and decorations in preparation for the annual lighting ceremony on November 30.
Nine Excellent Delivery Dishes from New York’s Best Restaurants
If you've ever had food delivered to your doorstep you know that there are some dishes that are best left for enjoying within the walls of the restaurant. That's why you won't find any steakhouses or fries and onion rings on this list spotlighting nearly a dozen must-try dishes from NYC restaurants. Remember that when you do order delivery to tip as best you can, and a little extra if the weather is inclement.
Here’s Our Ultimate Guide to the 2022 New York City Marathon
Runners from all over the world are about to embark on one of the most famous marathons of the year this weekend. The New York City Marathon is this Sunday, November 6, and thousands of athletes will try and keep their pace up for the 26.2-mile route. The NYC Marathon is famously hard to qualify for, but luckily, you don't need to be a seasoned runner to participate in the fun. To help you navigate the sport event, we put together a guide to where you can find the course, the time, and the best spots to cheer from, among other things.
What to See, Eat, and Do in the East Village in NYC
Since becoming its own neighborhood in the 1960s, the East Village in New York City has blossomed into a downtown epicenter of cool where eccentricity and nightlife flourish. Edged between the Bowery/Third Avenue until Alphabet City with 14th Street to the north and Houston Street to the south, since the early 19th century, the area has been home to large immigrant populations including those of German, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, and Irish descent. After eventually separating itself from the Lower East Side, it began its journey of icon status with many famed distinctions, including the birthplace of the rowdy 1970s and 80s punk and new wave music movements in part to the legendary (and now closed) CBGB; and where groundbreaking artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring resided.
Home Prices Dropped by Nearly 50% in This Brooklyn Neighborhood This Year
If you're one of the lucky New Yorkers who are currently house shopping in the city, you might want to consider Brooklyn's Fiske Terrace. According to a recent report by PropertyShark, the real estate website, home prices in the highly-coveted Brooklyn neighborhood have exponentially decreased since last year. Fiske Terrace, which is located right below Prospect Park, has long been one of NYC's priciest areas for prospective homeowners, but this year the median home price went down from $1.65 million to $905,000. It is still considered one of NYC's most expensive neighborhoods, but this year, it ranked 45th instead of ninth on the list.
This Taqueria’s Tacos Taste Like They’re Straight from Mexico
Tacombi is a colorful taqueria that brings authentic Mexican flavor to New York City, using as many original products to create their highly demanded tacos. What once started as a food truck in Yucatán, Mexico, is now a NYC staple that serves up those bold flavors on a larger scale. Tacombi offers one of the most diverse taco menus NYC has.
This Huge International Art Fair Is Bringing More Than 150 Global Artists to Jersey City
Art fans, this one's for you. New Jersey's largest visual arts event, Art Fair 14C, returns for its 4th edition from November 11–13, 2022 at the historic Armory building in Jersey City. Visitors will be able to browse the works of hundreds of artists. There are 97 exhibitors from...
NYC Companies Will Now Be Required to Add Salary Range to Job Listings
Forget about wasting so much time interviewing for an underpaid gig. Finding a job that pays your bills—and weeding out the ones that don't—is about to become much easier in NYC. Starting Tuesday, a new law will require New York City-based companies to add salary ranges in their...
