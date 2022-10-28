Runners from all over the world are about to embark on one of the most famous marathons of the year this weekend. The New York City Marathon is this Sunday, November 6, and thousands of athletes will try and keep their pace up for the 26.2-mile route. The NYC Marathon is famously hard to qualify for, but luckily, you don't need to be a seasoned runner to participate in the fun. To help you navigate the sport event, we put together a guide to where you can find the course, the time, and the best spots to cheer from, among other things.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO