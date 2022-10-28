ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause

Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
SAN JOSE, CA
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting

Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

A ‘rare opportunity’: San Francisco prepares to build first new school campus in a decade

The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing to officially start construction on a new elementary school in the Mission Bay neighborhood. School officials, city leaders and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the launch of development activities at Mission Bay Parcel 14, soon to be considered Mission Bay School when the campus opens in 2025.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Sandoval: Outreach to our unhoused neighbors takes time, trust and tenacity

There are a lot of misconceptions about people experiencing homelessness. A pervasive one is that unhoused people don’t want help, shelter or housing. From mine and my team’s years of experience, we have found that to be patently false. Quite the opposite: PATH’s 2021 client feedback survey showed...
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development

Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Bishop Bob,' Pastor of Oakland's Acts Full Gospel Church honored

OAKLAND -- On Saturday, one of Oakland's religious leaders was awarded one of the nation's highest civilian honors -- the President's Lifetime Achievement Award.  Bishop Bob Jackson of Acts Full Gospel Church was recognized for devoting his life to the community he grew up in.When the medal was hung around his neck, bestowing the award, Bishop Bob Jackson said it was a miracle even he had a hard time believing, especially considering where he came from."I grew up as a gangster, a thug, a mugger, a dope user," he said.Jackson grew up in Campbell Village on Oakland's west side, a...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

New film depicts life on Oakland’s streets—from homeless filmmakers’ perspectives

In one scene of the new film We R Here, Billy Pearce, an unhoused man, stands near the Home Depot in East Oakland, holding a sign asking for money. The cellphone camera used to shoot the scene is set up next to him, positioned such that the audience shares Pearce’s point of view. We see a man approach us, offering a quesadilla, which Pearce graciously accepts and says he’ll share with his wife. Next, we watch as a woman comes up close and says a prayer. Pearce thanks her, too.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
whatnowsf.com

Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint

A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Car Lands On Its Roof In Castro Valley Accident, All Three Occupants Rescued

This dramatic photo is the aftermath of a Castro Valley accident this weekend, where, thankfully, all three occupants of the vehicle were rescued. A wild-looking aftermath of an early Saturday morning car accident is seen below, through from what we know, the three people who were in that car did survive. KTVU has the news of this car that landed on its roof in some sort of Castro Valley car accident, in a mishap of still-unexplained origins that occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
Eater

This West Portal Chinese Restaurant Is Offering an ‘Inflation Discount’

The owner of Lazy Susan, the would-be Domino’s of Chinese food, looked around at San Francisco area restaurants and realized businesses have been increasing menu prices to combat rising costs. But according to SFGATE, the business took a different tactic to bring diners back out: taking 10 percent off everything. Owner Hanson Li, who rolled out the deal in September, said he wanted to try out this approach since the restaurateurs he’d spoken to had yet to see an increase in actual profits since raising prices. He thought maybe he could make enough sales to counteract slashing his own prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

