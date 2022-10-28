In one scene of the new film We R Here, Billy Pearce, an unhoused man, stands near the Home Depot in East Oakland, holding a sign asking for money. The cellphone camera used to shoot the scene is set up next to him, positioned such that the audience shares Pearce’s point of view. We see a man approach us, offering a quesadilla, which Pearce graciously accepts and says he’ll share with his wife. Next, we watch as a woman comes up close and says a prayer. Pearce thanks her, too.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO