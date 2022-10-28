Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
calmatters.network
Around Town: AbilityPath debuts outdoor courtyard to the community
In the latest column, read news about a ribbon-cutting ceremony for AbilityPath’s new outdoor courtyard in Palo Alto, the City Council’s support for a building a skate park and a new outdoor skating rink in East Palo Alto. MAJOR UPGRADE … From a bocce ball court to gardens,...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause
Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
Fremont's Ghost House breaks attendance records this year with first haunts since COVID-19 pandemic
The Ghost House has been in operation for 53 years but was closed over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
reelsf.com
Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe
… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting
Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
A ‘rare opportunity’: San Francisco prepares to build first new school campus in a decade
The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing to officially start construction on a new elementary school in the Mission Bay neighborhood. School officials, city leaders and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the launch of development activities at Mission Bay Parcel 14, soon to be considered Mission Bay School when the campus opens in 2025.
Bay Area beware: This haunted house is designed to make you scream and get a good scare
Welcome to the house of your screams. This haunted house called Blind Scream in the North Bay is designed to give you a scary good time. Learn more, if you dare.
calmatters.network
Sandoval: Outreach to our unhoused neighbors takes time, trust and tenacity
There are a lot of misconceptions about people experiencing homelessness. A pervasive one is that unhoused people don’t want help, shelter or housing. From mine and my team’s years of experience, we have found that to be patently false. Quite the opposite: PATH’s 2021 client feedback survey showed...
Angry students say Stanford is waging a 'war on fun' and limiting parties
Students at Stanford are reportedly upset with their university administrators over a perceived "war on fun" that has seen the number of parties on campus dwindle dramatically.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
postnewsgroup.com
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
SFist
Sunday Links: Mountain Lion Takes Stroll Through San Mateo Neighborhood in Broad Daylight
An adult mountain lion was spotted roaming around a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning. The big cat was captured on security cameras casually exploring an area off Dalehurst Court before jumping into a nearby backyard around 10 a.m. Friday; no other sightings of the big cat have since been reported in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
The Almanac Online
A Palo Alto restaurant that closed during the pandemic is reopening in a new space in December
The bar and lounge at the former Anatolian Kitchen restaurant, offering dining space for large groups. Photo by Veronica Weber. Anatolian Kitchen, a Kurdish and Turkish restaurant that operated for about a decade on Palo Alto's Birch Street before closing in 2021, is scheduled to reopen down the block in December, says owner Dino Tekdemir.
'Bishop Bob,' Pastor of Oakland's Acts Full Gospel Church honored
OAKLAND -- On Saturday, one of Oakland's religious leaders was awarded one of the nation's highest civilian honors -- the President's Lifetime Achievement Award. Bishop Bob Jackson of Acts Full Gospel Church was recognized for devoting his life to the community he grew up in.When the medal was hung around his neck, bestowing the award, Bishop Bob Jackson said it was a miracle even he had a hard time believing, especially considering where he came from."I grew up as a gangster, a thug, a mugger, a dope user," he said.Jackson grew up in Campbell Village on Oakland's west side, a...
oaklandside.org
New film depicts life on Oakland’s streets—from homeless filmmakers’ perspectives
In one scene of the new film We R Here, Billy Pearce, an unhoused man, stands near the Home Depot in East Oakland, holding a sign asking for money. The cellphone camera used to shoot the scene is set up next to him, positioned such that the audience shares Pearce’s point of view. We see a man approach us, offering a quesadilla, which Pearce graciously accepts and says he’ll share with his wife. Next, we watch as a woman comes up close and says a prayer. Pearce thanks her, too.
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
whatnowsf.com
Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint
A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
SFist
Car Lands On Its Roof In Castro Valley Accident, All Three Occupants Rescued
This dramatic photo is the aftermath of a Castro Valley accident this weekend, where, thankfully, all three occupants of the vehicle were rescued. A wild-looking aftermath of an early Saturday morning car accident is seen below, through from what we know, the three people who were in that car did survive. KTVU has the news of this car that landed on its roof in some sort of Castro Valley car accident, in a mishap of still-unexplained origins that occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
San Leandro Bayfair mall could become mixed-use retail, housing and office space
San Leandro’s Bayfair mall sold this past summer after retailers steadily closed up shop over the last two decades despite its central location and proximity to BART.
Eater
This West Portal Chinese Restaurant Is Offering an ‘Inflation Discount’
The owner of Lazy Susan, the would-be Domino’s of Chinese food, looked around at San Francisco area restaurants and realized businesses have been increasing menu prices to combat rising costs. But according to SFGATE, the business took a different tactic to bring diners back out: taking 10 percent off everything. Owner Hanson Li, who rolled out the deal in September, said he wanted to try out this approach since the restaurateurs he’d spoken to had yet to see an increase in actual profits since raising prices. He thought maybe he could make enough sales to counteract slashing his own prices.
